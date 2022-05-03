Charleston Food Truck to Provide Daily Meals to Those in Need

American Rescue Plan funds will help bring a new food truck to the streets of Charleston, providing free hot meals to the region's most vulnerable residents.
Charleston food pantry and soup kitchen Manna Meal was recently awarded around $900,000 to purchase and operate the food truck.
Amy Wolfe, executive director of Manna Meal, said demand for food has jumped by more than half since the pandemic, and has not slowed down since. She pointed out Manna Meal provides two free meals every day to residents facing food insecurity, and is ramping up efforts to keep up with need.
"And then, of course, with rising costs across the board on everything and supply-chain issues, we're seeing people that have never needed assistance before who are very thankful that we are able to be there for them," Wolfe observed.
Wolfe noted she expects the food truck to be in operation later this year. According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 adults in West Virginia, and 1 in 5 children are unsure where they will get their next meal.
She added a food truck will help ensure people unable to travel to the pantry's main location do not miss out on hot meals.
"It gives us the opportunity to those who can't make it in for whatever reason, and it's also expanding the service to touch more people," Wolfe contended. "And when we empower more people, our entire community benefits."
She emphasized nationwide, many communities, especially those in rural regions, are deploying food trucks as an alternative to the traditional food pantry.
"It's a fully functioning food truck," Wolfe stressed. "We will be able to not only cook meals there, but we designed it to have a little bit more hot storage space. "
Research shows food trucks can be an effective and economical way to bring healthy meals to residents living in food deserts.
New research on hunger shows 45% of undocumented immigrants in California are affected by food insecurity, and 60% of undocumented children live in food-insecure households.
The latest figures are from the University of California, Los Angeles's California Health Interview Survey.
Groups that work to prevent hunger want to open food-assistance programs to include all income-eligible Californians, regardless of their immigration status.
Donna Yerat-Rodriguez, community liaison for the group Poder Latinx, recalls growing up poor and hungry - as her undocumented mother was unable to find stable work.
"By including undocumented individuals in food-assistance programs, it will make a difference," said Yerat-Rodriguez. "It would have changed our circumstances, and many other families as well."
The Food4All campaign from Nourish California, and the California Immigrant Policy Center support a bill to do just that. Senate Bill 464 has passed the State Senate and is now in State Assembly.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget would expand CalFresh to undocumented people age 55 and older. Advocates want lawmakers to drop that age restriction in the final budget, which must pass by June 15th.
Opponents cite the cost considerations.
Susan Babey is senior research scientist with the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, which administers the survey.
"Children who experience food insecurity are more likely to be in overall poor health," said Babey. "They have an increased risk for depression and anxiety, and food insecurity is also associated with lower academic achievement."
And state Sen. Melissa Hurtado - D-Sanger - said she thinks the state has a moral obligation to use its budget surplus to fight hunger.
"If we really want to have that American dream, if we really want people to thrive, food is a fundamental component of that," said Hurtado. "And if we're not providing that, then we must do better."
Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger.
Food insecurity had been dropping prior to COVID-19 - down to about one in 10 Oregonians, according to Mark Edwards, an Oregon State University professor of sociology. He said the pandemic put major stresses on families, but credited bolstering the safety net for helping out so many. However, many supports, especially at the federal level, have gone away. Edwards noted that Oregonians also face new pressures that could keep them from putting food on the table.
"The dramatic increases in the price of housing, particularly rents," he said. "Lower-income households are facing some really significant challenges right now being able to make ends meet."
Edwards said communities of color disproportionately feel the effects of food insecurity, with rates typically double those of white households. He said rural communities also face challenges.
Ballots for the primary election are due by May 17.
Susannah Morgan, chief executive of Oregon Food Bank, said the number of people asking for food assistance spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, and has come down a bit since then. But she added that even getting back to pre-pandemic levels of hunger would still mean, as she put it, "tolerating the intolerable."
"So, I would ask us to continue leaning into the public policies that address the root causes of hunger," she said, "which are living wages and access to affordable, quality health care, and access to affordable, quality housing."
Morgan said the issue of hunger is more urgent that ever for candidates to address in the primary election. Oregon Food Bank, which is a nonpartisan nonprofit, surveyed candidates for governor about food insecurity. Morgan said the election results matter.
"It's really important for us," she said, "to understand where the candidates come from, as to how they will address the root causes of hunger, and then to urge people to consider that in their decisions about who they are going to choose to vote for."
Responses to the survey are posted on Oregon Food Bank's website.
Reporting by Oregon News Service funded in part by Oregon Food Bank.
One sign of springtime in Nebraska is the return of local farmers markets, and families participating in SNAP - the program formerly known as food stamps - can double their spending power at seven participating markets across the state.
Margaret Milligan - program coordinator with Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska - said the aim of the Double Up Food Bucks program is to connect struggling families with fresh, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.
"They're more expensive than processed foods and ready-to-eat foods," said Milligan. "So this program was really started to help those folks to get more nutritious foods into their kitchens."
Families that spend up to $20 using their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards can receive an additional $20 per day that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.
Since the program started in 2017, more than 4,000 families have participated, adding more than $300,000 to local economies. To find a participating market, visit 'doubleupnebraska.org.'
Milligan said markets are a great place to introduce kids to where their food comes from, and farmers are happy to answer questions.
Markets also tend to be a hub for community gatherings. Many offer cooking classes, live music and other family-friendly activities.
"Kids days at farmers markets, where the local fire truck is brought in, and the kids can tour it or talk to the firefighters," said Milligan. "There's public libraries that have story time at farmers markets."
Money spent at local markets tends to stay in Nebraska, unlike grocery chains. Milligan said every dollar spent at farmers markets generates three dollars in economic activity.
Farmers also benefit from an influx of new customers, and get a fair price for their goods. Produce harvested that morning or the previous day also packs a lot more vitamins and minerals, and taste, than goods shipped cross country.
"We like to think of it as a win for the participant, who is getting the food," said Milligan. "It's a win for the farmer who is growing that food. And it's a win for the community that they're buying that food in."