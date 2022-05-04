Wednesday, May 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2022
Lawmakers and pro-choice advocates call on the U-S Supreme Court to protect a person's right to an abortion; Oklahoma races to copy TX abortion prohibitions; teachers of color are sparse in PA.

2022Talks - May 4, 2022
National protests over SCOTUS' plans to overturn Roe v. Wade; McConnell calls for investigation into who leaked draft opinion; Schumer says Senate will hold vote to codify Roe into law; Record number of job openings in March; NASA seeks funding increase to return to moon.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
AAPI Community Hopes for MN Investment Deemed Long Overdue

Wednesday, May 4, 2022   

Asian American leaders in Minnesota say some community members still are struggling to recover from economic slides during the pandemic. They're hoping the state will lend a helping hand and make these populations feel less invisible.

How to use the state's historic budget surplus has been key in this year's legislative session. As supplemental spending bills take shape, one provision would mean $1 million to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. Nick Kor, the group's senior manager of movement building said it would distribute those funds to struggling businesses and nonprofits.

"One million dollars is, in the big scheme of things, not that much money, as you think about it," he said, "and so we think that this can be a start for us."

Kor said it would be a departure from years of disinvestment in their communities, adding the situation has been made worse by anti-Asian hate. In a recent CAAL survey, 43% of Asian American small businesses said they were unable to pay bills during the crisis. However, state House and Senate leaders are at odds over most spending, creating uncertainty for this provision.

Despite being one of the state's fastest-growing populations with significant purchasing power, the coalition pointed to wide economic gaps among Asian American subgroups. For struggling businesses, Kor said, the investment could help overcome barriers.

"Oftentimes," he said, "these small businesses don't have the capacity, don't have the background or experience in navigating government systems."

John Yang, who chairs the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, said seeing businesses forced to close would be devasting for their communities and the culturally specific options they've come to rely on.

"The access that the community needs would be harder to find," he said, "and they may have to travel further; they may have to buy out of state."

Funds also could be used for communities to clean up or make repairs following an incident motivated by hate.


