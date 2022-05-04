AAPI Community Hopes for MN Investment Deemed Long Overdue

Asian American leaders in Minnesota say some community members still are struggling to recover from economic slides during the pandemic. They're hoping the state will lend a helping hand and make these populations feel less invisible.



How to use the state's historic budget surplus has been key in this year's legislative session. As supplemental spending bills take shape, one provision would mean $1 million to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. Nick Kor, the group's senior manager of movement building said it would distribute those funds to struggling businesses and nonprofits.



"One million dollars is, in the big scheme of things, not that much money, as you think about it," he said, "and so we think that this can be a start for us."



Kor said it would be a departure from years of disinvestment in their communities, adding the situation has been made worse by anti-Asian hate. In a recent CAAL survey, 43% of Asian American small businesses said they were unable to pay bills during the crisis. However, state House and Senate leaders are at odds over most spending, creating uncertainty for this provision.



Despite being one of the state's fastest-growing populations with significant purchasing power, the coalition pointed to wide economic gaps among Asian American subgroups. For struggling businesses, Kor said, the investment could help overcome barriers.



"Oftentimes," he said, "these small businesses don't have the capacity, don't have the background or experience in navigating government systems."



John Yang, who chairs the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, said seeing businesses forced to close would be devasting for their communities and the culturally specific options they've come to rely on.



"The access that the community needs would be harder to find," he said, "and they may have to travel further; they may have to buy out of state."



Funds also could be used for communities to clean up or make repairs following an incident motivated by hate.



References: Bill Minnesota Legislature 2022



get more stories like this via email



Minnesota's frontline workers are getting a "thank you" from the state in the form of pandemic bonus checks. Within the next month, those eligible will be able to apply for the one-time payments.



On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremony to sign off on the plan. $500 million will be shared among more than 650,000 individuals, including health-care staff, corrections officers, grocery store employees and other essential workers.



They're expected to receive $750 each. Brian MacNeill is a behavior analyst at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis.



He said it was very challenging at the onset of the crisis.



"Protective equipment wasn't as readily available," said MacNeill. "We were coming to work in cloth masks. We didn't yet have eye protection."



He said his team strives to provide one-on-one care for veterans. That brought extra stress about potentially getting them sick while staff carried out their mission.



The deal also replenishes the state's unemployment insurance fund. A final plan was held up due to disagreements in the Legislature about the size of the bonus checks, along with which workers should be eligible.



The state is working with a vendor to establish an online portal for eligible workers to apply. In the meantime, MacNiell - who also is a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees - said it's incredible to see the recognition come through.



"It took so many people to keep this state open, to keep it going," said MacNeill, "even to bring it to the surplus that we're now facing and have as the state of Minnesota."



Coming into the current legislation session, Minnesota had a projected $9 billion surplus.



As for the bonus checks, income caps and other forms of verification will be required for workers to receive the payments.



They're urged to monitor details on a state website - frontlinepay.mn.gov - for updates on when they can apply. Officials say it could take a few months for the checks to arrive.







Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Minnesota Frontline Workers Bonus Pay website the state of Minnesota 2022



get more stories like this via email

