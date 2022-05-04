AAPI Community Hopes for MN Investment Deemed Long Overdue

Asian American leaders in Minnesota say some community members still are struggling to recover from economic slides during the pandemic. They're hoping the state will lend a helping hand and make these populations feel less invisible.
How to use the state's historic budget surplus has been key in this year's legislative session. As supplemental spending bills take shape, one provision would mean $1 million to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. Nick Kor, the group's senior manager of movement building said it would distribute those funds to struggling businesses and nonprofits.
"One million dollars is, in the big scheme of things, not that much money, as you think about it," he said, "and so we think that this can be a start for us."
Kor said it would be a departure from years of disinvestment in their communities, adding the situation has been made worse by anti-Asian hate. In a recent CAAL survey, 43% of Asian American small businesses said they were unable to pay bills during the crisis. However, state House and Senate leaders are at odds over most spending, creating uncertainty for this provision.
Despite being one of the state's fastest-growing populations with significant purchasing power, the coalition pointed to wide economic gaps among Asian American subgroups. For struggling businesses, Kor said, the investment could help overcome barriers.
"Oftentimes," he said, "these small businesses don't have the capacity, don't have the background or experience in navigating government systems."
John Yang, who chairs the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, said seeing businesses forced to close would be devasting for their communities and the culturally specific options they've come to rely on.
"The access that the community needs would be harder to find," he said, "and they may have to travel further; they may have to buy out of state."
Funds also could be used for communities to clean up or make repairs following an incident motivated by hate.
Minnesota's frontline workers are getting a "thank you" from the state in the form of pandemic bonus checks. Within the next month, those eligible will be able to apply for the one-time payments.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremony to sign off on the plan. $500 million will be shared among more than 650,000 individuals, including health-care staff, corrections officers, grocery store employees and other essential workers.
They're expected to receive $750 each. Brian MacNeill is a behavior analyst at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis.
He said it was very challenging at the onset of the crisis.
"Protective equipment wasn't as readily available," said MacNeill. "We were coming to work in cloth masks. We didn't yet have eye protection."
He said his team strives to provide one-on-one care for veterans. That brought extra stress about potentially getting them sick while staff carried out their mission.
The deal also replenishes the state's unemployment insurance fund. A final plan was held up due to disagreements in the Legislature about the size of the bonus checks, along with which workers should be eligible.
The state is working with a vendor to establish an online portal for eligible workers to apply. In the meantime, MacNiell - who also is a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees - said it's incredible to see the recognition come through.
"It took so many people to keep this state open, to keep it going," said MacNeill, "even to bring it to the surplus that we're now facing and have as the state of Minnesota."
Coming into the current legislation session, Minnesota had a projected $9 billion surplus.
As for the bonus checks, income caps and other forms of verification will be required for workers to receive the payments.
They're urged to monitor details on a state website - frontlinepay.mn.gov - for updates on when they can apply. Officials say it could take a few months for the checks to arrive.
As the Missouri Senate considers a proposal for economic-relief payments passed by the House, advocates for working families urge lawmakers to make sure all Missourians are included.
The bill before the Legislature would provide a tax rebate of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly, based on the income tax they owe.
Traci Gleason, vice president for external relations with the Missouri Budget Project, pointed out a third of Show Me State residents earn so little that they don't owe any income tax - which means they would be left out from receiving these payments.
"These are the very Missourians who are struggling most to make ends meet," said Gleason, "and also pay a higher proportion of their income in state and local taxes than other income groups."
She said many families may be expecting the full $500 or $1,000 amount, but that will only be going to those with that much income tax liability. That means certain households will be receiving just a portion of that amount.
Gleason added that as the costs for food, gas and other necessities rise, residents are paying more in sales and excise taxes - even those who don't owe income tax.
She noted that this tax credit is intended to help deal with inflation, and that making the payments refundable is one option for including everyone.
"By making the tax credit refundable," said Gleason, "we can make sure that those who are most struggling to afford gas and put food on the table also see some economic relief."
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price of food overall increased 8% between March of 2021 and March of 2022. Meat, poultry and fish went up nearly 14%, and fruits and veggies have gone up 8.5%.
While the pandemic has fueled soaring profits for the country's richest, it has also exposed growing income and wealth inequality in the United States.
Progressive groups are optimistic Washington state could tackle the issue through its tax code. Legislation to impose a wealth tax did not pass in Olympia this year, but will likely be back in 2023.
Carolyn Brotherton, policy associate at the Economic Opportunity Institute, said the state has the most regressive tax system in the country.
"A state wealth tax is one way that we can start addressing this inequality and put resources back into the communities that need it the most," Brotherton contended. "Rather than letting this wealth just grow and grow and grow into the hands of the very few at the very top of the wealth distribution."
Opponents of the wealth tax say it is essentially a graduated income tax, which is unconstitutional in Washington state.
However, Brotherton does not believe it to be the case. The legislation presented this year would exempt everyone with less than a billion dollars in assets. Brotherton argued in essence, it would bring uniformity to the tax code.
"The ultrawealthy who grow their wealth by owning things like stocks and bonds will pay a 1% property tax on the privilege of owning that property, similar to how homeowners currently pay a 1% property tax on the privilege of owning real property in our state," Brotherton outlined.
The state Department of Revenue estimates the tax would affect fewer than 100 people in Washington state. A fiscal analysis found it would raise about $2.5 billion a year.
There have been other recent attempts to change taxes in Washington. In 2021, lawmakers passed a 7% capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds or other assets worth more than $250,000. It's been challenged in court and signatures are being collected for a measure to repeal the tax in November if voters approve.
Brotherton emphasized it's repeal would hurt communities, noting Washington's unfair tax code means more than numbers on paper.
"What it means is that we have austerity baked into our system so that we're not fully funding the things that we know our communities need," Brotherton asserted. "Such as K-12 education, such as climate resilience, such as housing, such as public health, and so on and so forth."
