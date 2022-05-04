Ed Program Helps WA Kids Falling Behind from School Disruptions

School disruptions from the pandemic have threatened to leave Washington students behind, but there are efforts to ensure they stay on track.



The state of Washington saw the second-most disruptions to school days in the past year, with 96% of parents reporting changes such as in-class cancellations. Also, there's been a 14% drop in kindergarten enrollment.



Will Dittmar, western region managing director for the nonprofit Save the Children, said the consequences of learning loss are even greater in rural Washington. That's why his organization focused on education programming for elementary-school children there.



"Children in our literacy programs are not only meeting reading expectations during the pandemic, but progressing one month ahead of expectations on average," he said, "and that progress is based on expected growth in a non-pandemic-disrupted school year."



Dittmar said Save the Children partnered with five schools across three counties to reach 500 kids in the state, helping them after school and during the summer. It also had in-school literacy programs to help those who had fallen the furthest behind.



Shane Garver, head of education, hunger and resilience for Save the Children, said recent research has shown that kids are four to five months behind in reading and math skills because of the pandemic.



"When you look at students from minority communities, they're up to six months behind, and those coming from poverty, it's up to seven months behind," he said. "So, the learning loss has been stark."



Dittmar added that there's still a lot of work to do to ensure kids have the tools they need to succeed.



"We all recognize," he said, "that it is critically important to help these students that were so negatively impacted by decisions and realities that were out of their control or their parent's control, or the school district's control."



More than two years into the pandemic, depression among teenagers is up, and one way to support kids' mental health could be through school counselors.



Renee Schoening, executive director of the Montana School Counselor Association, said counselors in the state are spread thinly. Montana requires one school counselor per 400 students, and Schoening pointed out some rural areas do not have any counselors.



She would like to see the state adopt the national recommendation of one counselor per 250 students, which would allow them to do more concentrated work in schools.



"We're able to provide those Tier 1 services but also more Tier 2 services," Schoening explained. "Those would be things like small groups for kids who are exhibiting more severe signs of anxiety or additional supports like that. It also helps us have more time to make good referrals."



Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 44% of teens feel "persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness," up from 37% in 2019 and 26% in 2009.



Schoening noted one silver lining from the pandemic is the normalizing of telehealth services, which are especially helpful in rural areas with fewer mental-health resources. She acknowledged school districts received COVID-19 relief money, but local leaders decided how the money was spent.



She emphasized some districts did not prioritize counselors.



"There hasn't been any mandate that they have to be used for extra mental-health services, unfortunately," Schoening remarked. "I wish it were mandated because I feel like that's probably the number one concern."



Schoening would like Montana lawmakers to focus on the shortage of counselors, stressing the benefits of early intervention.



"I recognize that it costs money," Schoening stated. "However, if we don't put money on the front end, we pay for it on the back end."



Schoening used to work in private practice but realized she could serve more young people as a counselor.



"I always joke that when I was in private practice, I was like a squirt gun in front of a forest fire," Schoening said. "But as a school counselor, I felt like that plane that would fly over the fire and drop that big old dump of flame retardant."



