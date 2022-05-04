Wednesday, May 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2022
Play

Lawmakers and pro-choice advocates call on the U-S Supreme Court to protect a person's right to an abortion; Oklahoma races to copy TX abortion prohibitions; teachers of color are sparse in PA.

2022Talks - May 4, 2022
Play

National protests over SCOTUS' plans to overturn Roe v. Wade; McConnell calls for investigation into who leaked draft opinion; Schumer says Senate will hold vote to codify Roe into law; Record number of job openings in March; NASA seeks funding increase to return to moon.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Educators Skeptical of MO "Parents' Bill of Rights" Legislation

Play

Wednesday, May 4, 2022   

Educators and labor leaders are voicing concerns about a bill in the Missouri Legislature. It's being called the "Parents' Bill of Rights" but critics say parents already have their rights within the public school system, and warn these measures might only serve to burden educators.

The bill would require written permission from parents for kids to attend school assemblies, field trips and any other extracurricular activities, and allow them to object to classroom materials based on their beliefs.

Jason Roberts, president of the Kansas City Federation of Teachers and School Related Personnel, said he thinks the bill would be a setback for students' education.

"I, as a former history teacher, would not be able to talk about the creation of and the implementation of slavery in the United States," he said. "Well, history tells us that's true - however, I'm not allowed to teach that."

The bill outlines a set of rules and allows the state to withhold funds if they're broken. It also would allow parents or the attorney general to sue school districts. It's been passed by the Missouri House and advanced out of the Senate Education Committee.

Roberts said he sees the bill as a solution in search of a problem. He said parents already have opportunities to be heavily involved in their child's education.

"Parents can show up to their schools, parents can have parent-teacher conferences, parents can speak at school boards," he said, "and parents have the right to vote in every single school board election, which means parents have the ultimate authority to decide who is actually making the decisions."

Roberts saod parent engagement in education can be a powerful tool that supports both teachers and students.

"Parent involvement is a blessing across the board," he said. "I think parents are the most important aspect that you can have in a good quality education. But this bill doesn't actually give parents anything they don't already have."


