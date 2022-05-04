Wednesday, May 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2022
Play

Lawmakers and pro-choice advocates call on the U-S Supreme Court to protect a person's right to an abortion; Oklahoma races to copy TX abortion prohibitions; teachers of color are sparse in PA.

2022Talks - May 4, 2022
Play

National protests over SCOTUS' plans to overturn Roe v. Wade; McConnell calls for investigation into who leaked draft opinion; Schumer says Senate will hold vote to codify Roe into law; Record number of job openings in March; NASA seeks funding increase to return to moon.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
NC Dentists: Vaping Increases Risk of Tooth, Gum Problems

Play

Wednesday, May 4, 2022   

North Carolina dentists are noticing an uptick in problems with teeth and gums among people who vape. Experts say vaping can cause as much damage to oral health as traditional cigarettes.

In addition to sore gums, grinding the teeth and tooth decay, said dentist Dr. Anbec DeShield-Mayes, owner of BestMouth Dental in Greensboro, dry mouth and cavities are especially common among people who use vape products.

"We try to give them things to help rehydrate their teeth," she said. "We tell them to drink plenty of water, brushing twice a day, flossing. These are things that I'm seeing with my patients that I'm finding out now are new 'vapers,' or have switched from smoking to vaping."

Studies have shown that heavy vaping among young people potentially could increase risk for periodontal disease later in life, and also can cause mouth and tongue ulcers. The American Dental Association has adopted an interim policy calling for a total ban on vape products that aren't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for tobacco cessation purposes.

Deshield-Mayes, immediate past president of the North Carolina Dental Society, said seemingly minor issues can lead to more serious oral health problems if not treated. She said it's important that people see a dentist about every six months, and potentially more frequently if they're heavy smokers or e-cigarette users.

"If you have a cavity or you have dry mouth, your gums kind of shrink, and they pull away from the teeth," she said. "So then I see signs of recession, or receding gums."

Last year, the American Dental Association called for best practices aimed at screening more patients for vaping and marijuana use. More than 60% of dentists nationwide say they already ask their patients about the use of vape products.

Disclosure: North Carolina Dental Society contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


