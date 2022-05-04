Reproductive Freedom Defense Act Heads to CT Governor's Desk

Connecticut lawmakers, state officials and pro-choice advocates gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, one day after a leaked draft opinion indicates the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade. That would leave the question of abortion rights and access up to states.
get more stories like this via email
Days before the draft was released, the Connecticut General Assembly passed the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act. It protects in-state medical providers from legal action connected to abortion restrictions in other states.
State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, D-West Hartford, who co-chairs the Reproductive Rights Caucus, said the high court document indicates a disregard for bodily autonomy.
"Women and pregnant people will only truly be free when they have access to all of their reproductive health care, including abortion care," she said. "I am horrified by this leaked opinion. But I am more horrified by what we are about to see happen to women across this country in the coming days."
The bill also allows some advanced practitioners to provide abortion care. Gov. Ned Lamont has said he will sign it into law as soon as it arrives on his desk. The Supreme Court decision won't be finalized until it's officially published, most likely in the next two months.
State Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stanford, another Reproductive Rights Caucus co-chair, said the draft decision shows the nation's high court is ready to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent that protects people's right to control their own bodies and futures. He said he's concerned the draft decision could signal dangerous ripple effects beyond abortion access.
"The logic of the decision would eliminate the right to same-sex intimacy," he said, "it would eliminate the right to same-sex marriage, it would eliminate the right to contraception, and it could very well eliminate the right to interracial marriage."
Blumenthal described the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act as "one of the strongest laws protecting reproductive rights in the country, that could serve as a blueprint for other states."
Michigan lawmakers and pro-choice advocates were among those gathering Tuesday at courthouses, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to protect a person's right to an abortion.
get more stories like this via email
Politico obtained and released a draft majority opinion indicating that five of the nine high-court justices would vote to overturn the decision in the case Roe v. Wade. Michigan is among dozens of states with an abortion ban on the books that would become law if that happens.
State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, noted that Michigan's 1931 ban would criminalize both those seeking abortions and their providers, but said that wouldn't happen unless the draft opinion is made official.
"One thing that we do want to make clear, just because there are patients who are seeking care," she said, "as of right now, abortion is legal in Michigan, and if you need abortion care, please feel free to seek it."
Pohutsky has introduced the Reproductive Health Act, which would protect access to abortion and contraception in the state and repeal the 1931 ban, but the Legislature hasn't advanced the bill. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court to prevent a ban from going into effect.
In the meantime, groups are working to gather signatures for a ballot petition that would add the right to an abortion in the state Constitution.
Merissa Kovach, an ACLU of Michigan policy strategist, called this an "all-hands-on-deck moment."
"We know that folks are scared. They're feeling helpless," she said. "And I want to put forth that the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative is the best way to permanently protect reproductive freedom in Michigan."
More than two-thirds of Michigan voters have said in surveys that they want the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place. Fewer than 20% support overturning the landmark decision.
Mainers gathered Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Portland, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the right to have an abortion.
get more stories like this via email
Politico obtained and released a draft majority opinion indicating that five of the nine high-court justices would vote to overturn the decision in the case Roe v. Wade. Legal abortion has been protected in Maine since the Reproductive Privacy Act of 1993.
Nicole Clegg, senior vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said laws restricting abortions in states such as Texas have shown that limiting access to abortion doesn't reduce demand for it - but added that hurdles for those who may need to travel or find other workarounds to get the care they need.
"If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as we are expecting it will be," she said, "it will have a dramatic impact on people across the country and for providers like us, here in Maine, who will be a place where people can access care safe and legally."
Nearly three-quarters of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a Marquette Law School poll. Nearly 30% support overturning the decision.
Clegg said the Supreme Court has a long and storied history of granting rights to people when individual states have not always been willing to.
"When we think about advances around race and equality, marriage equality, the Supreme Court is the body that had to say that it doesn't matter where you live, these rights should apply to all," she said. "And so honestly, it's really shocking that we're in this moment right now, where that same body is willing to take away basic rights for people."
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, released a statement saying the draft opinion is inconsistent with what Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch indicated in their confirmation hearings. While Collins voted to confirm those two justices, she was the sole Republican to vote against Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation in 2020, citing her concerns about how close the vote was to Election Day.
A new report found care provided in community birth settings, whether at home or in what are known as birth centers, can improve maternal health outcomes, especially for Black, brown and Indigenous women.
get more stories like this via email
The U.S. has a far higher maternal mortality rate than other high-income nations, and Black and Indigenous women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their white peers.
Carol Sakala, director for maternal health at the National Partnership for Women and Families and co-author of the report, said community births often lead to better outcomes around preterm birth, Caesarean birth and breastfeeding.
"These models are especially powerful when they are community based and led," Sakala contended. "And they have the potential to do an incredible job of meeting the needs of birthing people of color, and mitigating effects of racism and trauma."
She noted a bill before the General Court would create a system for licensing Certified Professional Midwives (CPMs), who can attend to out-of-hospital births. It also would reimburse CPMs through MassHealth, the state's Medicaid program.
Currently, many families who opt for community births have to pay for care out-of-pocket.
Sakala added hospital care has received a lot of publicity for its shortcomings during the pandemic, which has increased demand for community births.
"That was greatly magnified when the pandemic set in," Sakala asserted. "We're asking healthy people to go into hospitals and potentially be exposed to the virus, and also to be separated from their loved ones and their support networks and often from their newborns as well if there were certain issues or concerns. "
The report added community births are cost-effective, and there are a number of steps to help increase access, from ensuring midwives and birth centers are covered by insurance, to supporting schools and programs trying to get more midwives into the workforce and expanding into underserved areas.
It also recommended increasing funding for community birth care and including midwifery as an eligible profession for loan forgiveness.