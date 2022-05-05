Literacy Programs Work to Mitigate Learning Loss from Pandemic Disruption

Literacy programs are making headway against the learning loss associated with pandemic school disruptions, which put many students four to five months behind in reading and math.
In California, 96% of students saw in-person classes canceled, modified or moved online over the prior school year. Close to 40% of the state's enrollment drop was in kindergarten.
Dino Pliego, director for program implementation in California for Save the Children, said the organization's programs serve 15,500 children at 26 rural schools in the Southland.
"Our elementary school-age education programs offered during and after school strive for reading and math proficiency by the end of third grade," Pliego explained. "Which is that critical time that children go from learning to read, to reading to learn."
The data also showed the school disruptions were harder on some students than others. Children from minority communities were set back an average of six months, and those who come from poverty were up to seven months behind.
Shane Garver, head of education, hunger, and resilience for Save the Children, said the good news is children in literacy programs have proved very resilient.
"On average, kids in these programs have gained an additional month in reading, above and beyond a full school year's worth of growth," Garver reported. "So while much of the country has fallen behind in their reading ability, kids in Save the Children's programs have actually moved ahead, working to close that achievement gap that is persistent across minority and high-poverty communities in the rural parts of the United States."
The classes will continue even while school is out, to counteract learning loss known as the "summer slide."
School disruptions from the pandemic have threatened to leave Washington students behind, but there are efforts to ensure they stay on track.
The state of Washington saw the second-most disruptions to school days in the past year, with 96% of parents reporting changes such as in-class cancellations. Also, there's been a 14% drop in kindergarten enrollment.
Will Dittmar, western region managing director for the nonprofit Save the Children, said the consequences of learning loss are even greater in rural Washington. That's why his organization focused on education programming for elementary-school children there.
"Children in our literacy programs are not only meeting reading expectations during the pandemic, but progressing one month ahead of expectations on average," he said, "and that progress is based on expected growth in a non-pandemic-disrupted school year."
Dittmar said Save the Children partnered with five schools across three counties to reach 500 kids in the state, helping them after school and during the summer. It also had in-school literacy programs to help those who had fallen the furthest behind.
Shane Garver, head of education, hunger and resilience for Save the Children, said recent research has shown that kids are four to five months behind in reading and math skills because of the pandemic.
"When you look at students from minority communities, they're up to six months behind, and those coming from poverty, it's up to seven months behind," he said. "So, the learning loss has been stark."
Dittmar added that there's still a lot of work to do to ensure kids have the tools they need to succeed.
"We all recognize," he said, "that it is critically important to help these students that were so negatively impacted by decisions and realities that were out of their control or their parent's control, or the school district's control."
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation clarifying the definition of child abuse and neglect, and allowing the state to move faster on suspected abuse cases, along with a host of other reforms.
Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, sponsor of Senate Bill 8, said the law changes the risk requirements needed for state services to intervene and begin helping families.
"So rather than enter these homes and situations when they're very critical, we are now able to work with families on the front end," Raque Adams explained. "Maybe get the addiction treatment that they need, maybe get the counseling that they need, maybe get the mental health services that they need, so we can start to heal that family while it's intact."
The latest federal child maltreatment report finds domestic violence and drug abuse are among the highest risk factors for child victims of abuse and neglect. In Kentucky and nationwide, children younger than one year old experience maltreatment at a higher rate.
The bill also changes Medicaid rules, so community partners can get reimbursed for the full cost of care.
Caroline Ruschell, executive director for Children's Advocacy Centers of Kentucky, said the current reimbursement rate for child sexual-abuse medical exams is not enough to cover the cost, which can be as high as $2,000 per exam.
"Those involve a mental-health screening," Ruschell explained. "Photo documentation -- which is really important -- of the abuse, they are done in a trauma-informed way with a medical professional who has been specially trained in how to do this."
Ken Reiss, board chair of Kosair Charities, said the legislation is a step forward, but more work needs to be done to keep Kentucky kids safe.
"The numbers are not yet in, relative to the COVID years," Reiss pointed out. "There is a fair amount of fear within the medical community that it could be even worse for kids. So we have little victories, we have a lot of support, and no one is giving up."
Kosair Charities' Face It Movement serves as a resource for families and community members looking for prevention, recognition and reporting information during Child Abuse Prevention Month and beyond.
More than two years into the pandemic, depression among teenagers is up, and one way to support kids' mental health could be through school counselors.
Renee Schoening, executive director of the Montana School Counselor Association, said counselors in the state are spread thinly. Montana requires one school counselor per 400 students, and Schoening pointed out some rural areas do not have any counselors.
She would like to see the state adopt the national recommendation of one counselor per 250 students, which would allow them to do more concentrated work in schools.
"We're able to provide those Tier 1 services but also more Tier 2 services," Schoening explained. "Those would be things like small groups for kids who are exhibiting more severe signs of anxiety or additional supports like that. It also helps us have more time to make good referrals."
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 44% of teens feel "persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness," up from 37% in 2019 and 26% in 2009.
Schoening noted one silver lining from the pandemic is the normalizing of telehealth services, which are especially helpful in rural areas with fewer mental-health resources. She acknowledged school districts received COVID-19 relief money, but local leaders decided how the money was spent.
She emphasized some districts did not prioritize counselors.
"There hasn't been any mandate that they have to be used for extra mental-health services, unfortunately," Schoening remarked. "I wish it were mandated because I feel like that's probably the number one concern."
Schoening would like Montana lawmakers to focus on the shortage of counselors, stressing the benefits of early intervention.
"I recognize that it costs money," Schoening stated. "However, if we don't put money on the front end, we pay for it on the back end."
Schoening used to work in private practice but realized she could serve more young people as a counselor.
"I always joke that when I was in private practice, I was like a squirt gun in front of a forest fire," Schoening said. "But as a school counselor, I felt like that plane that would fly over the fire and drop that big old dump of flame retardant."