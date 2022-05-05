Literacy Programs Work to Mitigate Learning Loss from Pandemic Disruption

Literacy programs are making headway against the learning loss associated with pandemic school disruptions, which put many students four to five months behind in reading and math.



In California, 96% of students saw in-person classes canceled, modified or moved online over the prior school year. Close to 40% of the state's enrollment drop was in kindergarten.



Dino Pliego, director for program implementation in California for Save the Children, said the organization's programs serve 15,500 children at 26 rural schools in the Southland.



"Our elementary school-age education programs offered during and after school strive for reading and math proficiency by the end of third grade," Pliego explained. "Which is that critical time that children go from learning to read, to reading to learn."



The data also showed the school disruptions were harder on some students than others. Children from minority communities were set back an average of six months, and those who come from poverty were up to seven months behind.



Shane Garver, head of education, hunger, and resilience for Save the Children, said the good news is children in literacy programs have proved very resilient.



"On average, kids in these programs have gained an additional month in reading, above and beyond a full school year's worth of growth," Garver reported. "So while much of the country has fallen behind in their reading ability, kids in Save the Children's programs have actually moved ahead, working to close that achievement gap that is persistent across minority and high-poverty communities in the rural parts of the United States."



The classes will continue even while school is out, to counteract learning loss known as the "summer slide."



Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

School disruptions from the pandemic have threatened to leave Washington students behind, but there are efforts to ensure they stay on track.



The state of Washington saw the second-most disruptions to school days in the past year, with 96% of parents reporting changes such as in-class cancellations. Also, there's been a 14% drop in kindergarten enrollment.



Will Dittmar, western region managing director for the nonprofit Save the Children, said the consequences of learning loss are even greater in rural Washington. That's why his organization focused on education programming for elementary-school children there.



"Children in our literacy programs are not only meeting reading expectations during the pandemic, but progressing one month ahead of expectations on average," he said, "and that progress is based on expected growth in a non-pandemic-disrupted school year."



Dittmar said Save the Children partnered with five schools across three counties to reach 500 kids in the state, helping them after school and during the summer. It also had in-school literacy programs to help those who had fallen the furthest behind.



Shane Garver, head of education, hunger and resilience for Save the Children, said recent research has shown that kids are four to five months behind in reading and math skills because of the pandemic.



"When you look at students from minority communities, they're up to six months behind, and those coming from poverty, it's up to seven months behind," he said. "So, the learning loss has been stark."



Dittmar added that there's still a lot of work to do to ensure kids have the tools they need to succeed.



"We all recognize," he said, "that it is critically important to help these students that were so negatively impacted by decisions and realities that were out of their control or their parent's control, or the school district's control."



Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

