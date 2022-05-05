PA Communities Gearing Up for Public Pool Season

Recreation departments across Pennsylvania are preparing to kick off their outdoor public pool seasons starting Memorial Day Weekend, marking for many the first full-capacity summer since the pandemic began.



The Township of Upper St. Clair in western Pennsylvania offers an outdoor, four-lane pool in the summer to its 20,000 residents. They provide swim classes from ages six months to 13 years old.



Chris Biswick, aquatics supervisor for the Township, said the biggest challenge is the ongoing lifeguard shortage, which was exacerbated by COVID-19 as many in-person certifications were delayed.



"We are about a month behind than we normally are with our staffing levels," Biswick noted. "What we have done to curb that, we have been doing a reimbursement program for our lifeguards, so if they take the life guarding class, after 13 weeks of employment, we'll reimburse the cost of the life guarding program."



The cost of lifeguard certification is typically around $300. Biswick added they have also increased their wages to $13 per hour. To become a lifeguard certified by the American Red Cross, applicants must be at least 15 years old and complete a swimming test.



Todd Roth, aquatics supervisor for the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority, said it has been difficult filling leadership positions for their summer program, which includes two outdoor pools with waterslides and spray features.



He pointed out access to the pool program goes beyond educational and public-safety purposes.



"In addition to that, having the recreation amenities available in aquatics is a huge part of the daily quality of life for many families in our region," Roth explained. "They see the swimming pools as a destination. That's part of their summer routine."



The starting wage for lifeguards at the Centre Region pools is $12.50 an hour, and leadership positions start at $13.50 an hour. Roth confirmed Centre Region averages 100,000 to 120,000 summer visits to the pools.



April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities.



John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On Greater Portland, the largest volunteer center in Oregon and a program of the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, said the past two years of the pandemic have been challenging for nonprofits that rely on volunteers. However, Afryl said interest in volunteering never fully waned.



"One of the things that's been so rewarding the past couple of years is seeing the influx of people really wanting to give back and support their community," he said.



Afryl said social distancing rules and other regulations because of COVID-19 often meant organizations had to limit the number of opportunities available. His group pairs people with volunteer opportunities in the areas that interest them. In pre-pandemic times, he said, about 20,000 people used its site every year.



Arfyl said volunteering is an easy first step to becoming engaged in community issues.



"As a result of that experience, they can feel so much more empowered," he said. "They can understand, 'Here's something I can do that's tangible, that's really making a difference in my community.' That makes them feel so much more fulfilled about their role in society."



Afryl noted there are ways even for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties that are just two to three hours in length and don't require training or an ongoing commitment.



"You can just go and take immediate action," he said. "You can fit volunteerism into your schedule, no matter if you are working days or nights, or weekends."





