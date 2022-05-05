PA Communities Gearing Up for Public Pool Season

Recreation departments across Pennsylvania are preparing to kick off their outdoor public pool seasons starting Memorial Day Weekend, marking for many the first full-capacity summer since the pandemic began.
get more stories like this via email
The Township of Upper St. Clair in western Pennsylvania offers an outdoor, four-lane pool in the summer to its 20,000 residents. They provide swim classes from ages six months to 13 years old.
Chris Biswick, aquatics supervisor for the Township, said the biggest challenge is the ongoing lifeguard shortage, which was exacerbated by COVID-19 as many in-person certifications were delayed.
"We are about a month behind than we normally are with our staffing levels," Biswick noted. "What we have done to curb that, we have been doing a reimbursement program for our lifeguards, so if they take the life guarding class, after 13 weeks of employment, we'll reimburse the cost of the life guarding program."
The cost of lifeguard certification is typically around $300. Biswick added they have also increased their wages to $13 per hour. To become a lifeguard certified by the American Red Cross, applicants must be at least 15 years old and complete a swimming test.
Todd Roth, aquatics supervisor for the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority, said it has been difficult filling leadership positions for their summer program, which includes two outdoor pools with waterslides and spray features.
He pointed out access to the pool program goes beyond educational and public-safety purposes.
"In addition to that, having the recreation amenities available in aquatics is a huge part of the daily quality of life for many families in our region," Roth explained. "They see the swimming pools as a destination. That's part of their summer routine."
The starting wage for lifeguards at the Centre Region pools is $12.50 an hour, and leadership positions start at $13.50 an hour. Roth confirmed Centre Region averages 100,000 to 120,000 summer visits to the pools.
It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve.
get more stories like this via email
The COVID-19 crisis affected all aspects of everyday life, including most people's ability to volunteer. But since the early days of the pandemic, when in-person volunteering ground to a halt, it has rebounded significantly.
Gretchen Stallings, executive director of Volunteer New Hampshire, said a big reason many folks choose to volunteer is because they like giving back to their community.
"If you're not sure where or how you want to give back, start with your passion," she said. "Is there a problem in your community that you'd like to see solved, or a cause that you feel strongly about?"
Research from the Mayo Clinic Health System has found volunteering also can provide a sense of purpose, teach new skills and help build and nurture relationships, as well as lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people in retirement.
Volunteer New Hampshire was created by the Legislature to help connect individuals with businesses, nonprofits and governments for volunteer opportunities. Stallings noted that the New Hampshire State House alone has more than 400 volunteer positions.
"It really does take everyone to create the most optimal living conditions in a community," she said. "Volunteering may enable you to awaken dormant skills, or practice a hobby in a more meaningful way."
She said their website, volunteernh.org, includes a Volunteer Resource Center and an online database called Get Connected, where nonprofits advertise their volunteer offerings and individuals can find the right fit for them.
April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities.
John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On Greater Portland, the largest volunteer center in Oregon and a program of the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, said the past two years of the pandemic have been challenging for nonprofits that rely on volunteers. However, Afryl said interest in volunteering never fully waned.
"One of the things that's been so rewarding the past couple of years is seeing the influx of people really wanting to give back and support their community," he said.
Afryl said social distancing rules and other regulations because of COVID-19 often meant organizations had to limit the number of opportunities available. His group pairs people with volunteer opportunities in the areas that interest them. In pre-pandemic times, he said, about 20,000 people used its site every year.
Arfyl said volunteering is an easy first step to becoming engaged in community issues.
"As a result of that experience, they can feel so much more empowered," he said. "They can understand, 'Here's something I can do that's tangible, that's really making a difference in my community.' That makes them feel so much more fulfilled about their role in society."
Afryl noted there are ways even for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties that are just two to three hours in length and don't require training or an ongoing commitment.
"You can just go and take immediate action," he said. "You can fit volunteerism into your schedule, no matter if you are working days or nights, or weekends."
get more stories like this via email
It has been a tough week for Texas, with a lethal combination of tornadoes, wildfires and even snow. At week's end, 16 counties have been declared disaster areas by Gov. Greg Abbott.
get more stories like this via email
A number of judges in smaller counties have done the same, to help speed up the recovery process.
Lucy Walsworth, regional communications director for American Red Cross, said so far, her organization has assessed more than 150 homes for damage, a number growing daily. She explained how to get the process started.
"Please call '1-800-Red Cross' and then press option number '4' to be able to connect with someone who'll be able to take down their information, and forward it down to us," Walsworth outlined.
She added Red Cross volunteers not only help with shelter, but can assist with medical, spiritual and mental health needs after a disaster. More than 70 people have sought help so far.
The storms downed power lines and destroyed homes and businesses. Some injuries have been reported but no deaths. Walsworth pointed out a multiagency resource center is open today in Round Rock at the United Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to assist anyone in need.
"All these community partners, they're also going to be there as well," Walsworth emphasized. "It's kind of like a one-stop shop, so to speak, to provide them assistance that folks may need."
Texans are also encouraged to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey online, to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of the range of issues across the state. The data is also provided to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to determine eligibility for disaster relief to individuals.
Walsworth added connecting people with resources is the most fulfilling part of her job.
"I lose some sleep, or time away from my family; that's really nothing compared to what some of these folks go through," Walsworth remarked. "If we can lighten the load in any way, shape or form, that feels extremely good."
She noted the organization always needs volunteers. If you are interested, contact your local Red Cross office.