Thursday, May 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 5, 2022
Play

New Hampshire LGBTQ advocates say a "Parental Bill of Rights" will undermine privacy and harm students, Pennsylvania rallies for abortion access, and Donald Trump, Jr., testifies before the Jan. 6 committee.

2022Talks - May 5, 2022
Play

Russia targets critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Oklahoma bans abortions after six weeks, the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation, and the company behind TurboTax agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Communities Gearing Up for Public Pool Season

Play

Thursday, May 5, 2022   

Recreation departments across Pennsylvania are preparing to kick off their outdoor public pool seasons starting Memorial Day Weekend, marking for many the first full-capacity summer since the pandemic began.

The Township of Upper St. Clair in western Pennsylvania offers an outdoor, four-lane pool in the summer to its 20,000 residents. They provide swim classes from ages six months to 13 years old.

Chris Biswick, aquatics supervisor for the Township, said the biggest challenge is the ongoing lifeguard shortage, which was exacerbated by COVID-19 as many in-person certifications were delayed.

"We are about a month behind than we normally are with our staffing levels," Biswick noted. "What we have done to curb that, we have been doing a reimbursement program for our lifeguards, so if they take the life guarding class, after 13 weeks of employment, we'll reimburse the cost of the life guarding program."

The cost of lifeguard certification is typically around $300. Biswick added they have also increased their wages to $13 per hour. To become a lifeguard certified by the American Red Cross, applicants must be at least 15 years old and complete a swimming test.

Todd Roth, aquatics supervisor for the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority, said it has been difficult filling leadership positions for their summer program, which includes two outdoor pools with waterslides and spray features.

He pointed out access to the pool program goes beyond educational and public-safety purposes.

"In addition to that, having the recreation amenities available in aquatics is a huge part of the daily quality of life for many families in our region," Roth explained. "They see the swimming pools as a destination. That's part of their summer routine."

The starting wage for lifeguards at the Centre Region pools is $12.50 an hour, and leadership positions start at $13.50 an hour. Roth confirmed Centre Region averages 100,000 to 120,000 summer visits to the pools.


get more stories like this via email
White cliffs along the shore of Lake Powell show how much lower levels in the lake have become over the past decade. (Prochasson/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Lake Powell Cutbacks Signal Need for Long-Term Water-Supply Solutions

Federal officials ordered limits this week on how much water is released by Glen Canyon Dam, in order to maintain sufficient levels to generate …

Social Issues

30-Year-Anniversary of L.A. Uprising: What Has Changed?

By Sonali Kolkatkar for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Suzanne Potter for California News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

Literacy Programs Work to Mitigate Learning Loss from Pandemic Disruption

Literacy programs are making headway against the learning loss associated with pandemic school disruptions, which put many students four to five …

With access to land ownership and other barriers in place for America's small farms, cooperatives are seen as a way to give them back some of the market power they've lost over the decades. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Fairness in Farming: Seed Money Sought for Starting Co-ops

Farmer cooperatives allow producers to pool resources together to get a better bang for their buck. While they have been around for generations…

Health and Wellness

Experts: WV Mental-Health Issues Can Spur Child Anxiety

Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help West Virginia caregivers with their mental …

A bill before the New Hampshire General Court would require parental notification if students see a school counselor. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NH Groups: "Parental Bill of Rights" Undermines Privacy, Harms Students

The New Hampshire Senate is holding a floor vote today on a bill they are calling the "parental bill of rights" but which advocates for LGBTQ+ young p…

Health and Wellness

A Whole-Person Approach to Kids' Health Just Outside the Classroom

There is a strong connection between health and academic success, and some districts in Ohio are bringing wellness services into schools to meet kids …

Social Issues

State Taxes on Social Security Benefits to Phase Out Faster

Older Nebraskans will be keeping more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits even sooner, after Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill 873 …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021