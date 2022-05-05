Thursday, May 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 5, 2022
New Hampshire LGBTQ advocates say a "Parental Bill of Rights" will undermine privacy and harm students, Pennsylvania rallies for abortion access, and Donald Trump, Jr., testifies before the Jan. 6 committee.

2022Talks - May 5, 2022
Russia targets critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Oklahoma bans abortions after six weeks, the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation, and the company behind TurboTax agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

NH Groups: "Parental Bill of Rights" Undermines Privacy, Harms Students

The New Hampshire Senate is holding a floor vote today on a bill they are calling the "parental bill of rights" but which advocates for LGBTQ+ young people say undermines student privacy and would harm students' mental health.

Among other measures, it requires schools to notify a student's parents if they participate in school clubs, extracurricular activities or visit the school counselor.

Chris Erchull, staff attorney for GLAD-GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, said the provisions would be harmful to LGBTQ+ students, and would undermine school efforts to create an affirming and inclusive learning environment.

"LGBTQ youth have the right to go to school and express themselves as who they are including with their exploration with gender, and they should also have the right to associate freely with peers and with teachers that they trust," Erchull contended. "This legislation really does interfere with those rights."

Proponents of the bill argued it would foster parent involvement in education, but Erchull countered the U.S. is facing a mental health crisis, which is disproportionately affecting LGBTQ+ students, and young people need to be able to connect with trusted adults at school.

Linds Jakows, a Dover-based advocate, echoed LGBTQ+ students need safe spaces such as clubs at school or the opportunity to discuss their identity with a counselor without judgment, and the law could deprive students of those protections, especially those whose parents may not accept who they are.

"When I was a student, I gradually started coming out as queer to a few trusted friends and my favorite teacher," Jakows recounted. "If there had been a parental-rights law on the books at that time, my father absolutely would have gone so far as to show up at a school Gay-Straight Alliance meeting to prevent me from going."

The bill has been passed by the House and advanced out of Senate committees ahead of today's floor vote. If senators vote to pass it, groups will be looking to Gov. Chris Sununu for a veto.


