Experts: WV Mental-Health Issues Can Spur Child Anxiety

Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help West Virginia caregivers with their mental health, which can lead to increased anxiety for children and other difficulties for families.
In addition to May's focus on mental health, this week also highlights Children's Mental Health Awareness, underscoring positive mental health is essential to a child's healthy development.
Global nonprofit Save the Children works to increase mental-health programs in the Mountain State.
Erika Blackburn, lead associate of community engagement in West Virginia for the group, said while more than a third of the state's adults recently reported persistent anxiety -- placing West Virginia in the top three states across the nation -- children face the same problem in their own lives, as well as by modeling their parents and caregivers.
"A lot of the options that were presented to others across the country during the pandemic were difficult for a lot of our children because of the lack of connectivity," Blackburn pointed out. "There's certainly areas where we work in West Virginia that do not have reliable internet."
Blackburn said Save the Children's social and emotional learning program, Journey of Hope, helps around 500 children across 10 West Virginia school districts to explore and understand their emotions, develop healthy coping skills and build resilience for future challenges.
Blackburn added the COVID pandemic, and subsequent interruptions to their normal routine, only exacerbated the mental-health challenges children already face in the state.
"Exposure to a lot of trauma from the opioid crisis, and just being away from their teachers and the child-serving professionals that are too often the only source of love and support some children receive," Blackburn emphasized.
Greta Wetzel, senior adviser of psychosocial support for Save the Children, said the problems West Virginia faces often are the same as other states with large rural populations.
"In our rural communities, you might have one mental-health facility for the whole county that could be an hour drive away from you, or one social worker that covers the entire school district," Wetzel outlined.
Wetzel noted Journey of Hope programs also offer services for caregivers, explaining while adults are often focused on the needs of children, they need to take moments for themselves.
Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help Tennessee mothers with postpartum depression, which can lead to increased anxiety for children and other difficulties for families.
Global nonprofit Save the Children works to increase mental-health programs in the Volunteer State.
Amber Cundiff, lead associate of early-childhood programming in Tennessee for the group, said conditions such as postpartum depression can affect entire families.
"Women who just delivered their child many times begin displaying signs of depression due to lack of resources in the community, transportation, family support and overall stigma," Cundiff outlined. "When a parent is dealing with a mental-health challenge, that directly affects the mental health of their child."
Cundiff pointed out Save the Children's social and emotional learning program, Journey of Hope, helps around 250 children across four Tennessee counties to explore and understand their emotions, develop healthy coping skills and build resilience for future challenges.
Cundiff emphasized Tennessee's rural poverty is a barrier to adults and children finding the help they need.
"Two thirds of the country's mental-health care deserts are in rural America, including the communities where Save the Children works in Tennessee," Cundiff noted. "Additionally, three in five adults have reported that the pandemic has impacted mental health in their communities 'a lot or some.'"
Greta Wetzel, senior adviser of psychosocial support for Save the Children, acknowledged the problems Tennessee faces are often the same as other states with large rural populations.
"In our rural communities, you might have one mental-health facility for the whole county that could be an hour drive away from you," Wetzel stressed. "Or, one social worker that covers the entire school district."
Wetzel noted Journey of Hope programs also offer services for caregivers, explaining while adults are often focused on the needs of children, they need to take moments for themselves.
This story is part of our continued look at mental-health demands playing out in Minnesota schools.
It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and Minnesota educators say the public should pay closer attention to their efforts in meeting kids' mental-health demands in schools.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted nearly half of U.S. high school students have reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless. Becki Church, a crisis interventionist with the Freshwater Education District cooperative serving multiple districts in western Minnesota, said there's more anger and violence, too. Her program includes behavioral services provided on a designated site for students experiencing higher levels of distress.
Amid higher demand, Church said, staff members are stretched thin trying to help students make it through the day.
"They're burning out on the constant behavior management, and working short-staffed and getting called into this room, then that room, then this room and that room," she said. "We're ping-ponging here, and it's a big struggle."
With a large budget surplus, state lawmakers are being asked to set aside more funding, but they're at odds as they negotiate spending bills. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve $1 billion for more mental-health staff in schools. However, with elections looming, it's unclear if the request will be approved.
Jena Osberg, a Level IV site manager for the behavioral program, which has about 25 staffers, said it isn't uncommon now to be short-staffed about five or six people a day, and added that it's hard to attract licensed individuals with the proper training.
"I can't even believe that, in five years, we're going to be able to staff - to get anyone to come in anymore and work," she said, "which is just one more thing that we're failing for these kids."
In addition to extra funding, both educators said a more streamlined licensing process could help recruit personnel to help manage the staffing shortages. Church said partner agencies, such as the state education department and corrections officials, need to bolster communication with schools.
"We have these separate silos that are not talking to each other," she said, "and we need to be more of a community, helping kids."
May is mental health awareness month and many people across the country are dealing with extra strain from COVID-19 over the past two years. Caregivers, especially, have demanding jobs that can be emotionally taxing.
John Rose is an at-home health care aide in Washington state. He said the need for support might come when folks least expect it.
"You don't think you need it until after you need it," said Rose. "It's something that you don't think about in advance. Usually when you hit some kind of a low point or you hit a wall and you realize I need something to move past this, or push through this."
More than 800,000 Washingtonians provide care to someone, including family members and friends, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Merissa Clyde is Chief Operating Officer of the Service Employees International Union Local 775 Benefits Group, which provides benefits to more than 50,000 at-home caregivers in the state.
Clyde said studies find anywhere from 40% to 70% of caregivers nationwide have symptoms of depression. She said caregivers tend to be isolated and can perform all-consuming work.
"The pandemic in particular made this even worse for many caregivers," said Clyde, "where the caregiver, not only were they worried about COVID symptoms and how they might affect their clients, but also for themselves."
Clyde said it's estimated Washington state will need 76,000 caregivers by 2030 to keep up with demand. She said it's also a diverse profession so her group provides training and assistance in multiple languages.
One important support SEIU 775 Benefits Group provides is mindfulness training to help people identify and work with daily stressors. The exercise is shown to reduce depression and relive stress.
Clyde says her group also provides emotional support coaching through a phone app.
"It is aimed at really making sure that access to mental health and emotional health services is as easy as possible for caregivers," said Clyde. "So that they can access those services from where they are, and really to try and reduce all of those barriers that a traditional medical system might have."
Disclosure: SEIU 775 Benefits Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.