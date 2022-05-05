Thursday, May 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 5, 2022
Play

New Hampshire LGBTQ advocates say a "Parental Bill of Rights" will undermine privacy and harm students, Pennsylvania rallies for abortion access, and Donald Trump, Jr., testifies before the Jan. 6 committee.

2022Talks - May 5, 2022
Play

Russia targets critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Oklahoma bans abortions after six weeks, the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation, and the company behind TurboTax agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Officials, Advocates Rally for Abortion Access After Leaked SCOTUS Draft

Play

Thursday, May 5, 2022   

Advocates from Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania and state officials gathered in Philadelphia Wednesday to stand firm on protecting abortion access, after a leaked draft indicated the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Pennsylvania has no laws protecting abortion access on the books and Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would veto any bill restricting it.

Dayle Steinberg, president of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, said it is important to remind people abortions are still safe and legal right now.

"We are fighting to ensure that everyone has the power to control their own bodies," Steinberg asserted. "We deserve elected officials at all levels of government who believe that as well. No judge and no politician should ever block your personal medical decisions or set the course for your life."

The Supreme Court decision will not be finalized until it is officially published, most likely in the next two months. A report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the high court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion would skyrocket by 1,000%.

Some state lawmakers have introduced anti-abortion legislation including Senate Bill 956, which proposes a constitutional amendment to deny the right to abortion care.

Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Montgomery/Delaware, co-chair of the Women's Health Caucus, said the draft decision is dangerous.

"States that have restrictive abortion legislation have the highest rates of maternal mortality and morbidity," Cappelletti pointed out. "Here in Pennsylvania, we have high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity. If the Legislature ever gets through more legislation that would restrict access, those numbers would go up."

Among Pennsylvania counties, 86% do not have an abortion provider. Wolf joined 16 other governors calling for immediate passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in September and awaits a vote in the Senate.


get more stories like this via email
White cliffs along the shore of Lake Powell show how much lower levels in the lake have become over the past decade. (Prochasson/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Lake Powell Cutbacks Signal Need for Long-Term Water-Supply Solutions

Federal officials ordered limits this week on how much water is released by Glen Canyon Dam, in order to maintain sufficient levels to generate …

Social Issues

30-Year-Anniversary of L.A. Uprising: What Has Changed?

By Sonali Kolkatkar for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Suzanne Potter for California News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

Literacy Programs Work to Mitigate Learning Loss from Pandemic Disruption

Literacy programs are making headway against the learning loss associated with pandemic school disruptions, which put many students four to five …

With access to land ownership and other barriers in place for America's small farms, cooperatives are seen as a way to give them back some of the market power they've lost over the decades. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Fairness in Farming: Seed Money Sought for Starting Co-ops

Farmer cooperatives allow producers to pool resources together to get a better bang for their buck. While they have been around for generations…

Health and Wellness

Experts: WV Mental-Health Issues Can Spur Child Anxiety

Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help West Virginia caregivers with their mental …

A bill before the New Hampshire General Court would require parental notification if students see a school counselor. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NH Groups: "Parental Bill of Rights" Undermines Privacy, Harms Students

The New Hampshire Senate is holding a floor vote today on a bill they are calling the "parental bill of rights" but which advocates for LGBTQ+ young p…

Health and Wellness

A Whole-Person Approach to Kids' Health Just Outside the Classroom

There is a strong connection between health and academic success, and some districts in Ohio are bringing wellness services into schools to meet kids …

Social Issues

State Taxes on Social Security Benefits to Phase Out Faster

Older Nebraskans will be keeping more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits even sooner, after Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill 873 …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021