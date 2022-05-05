PA Officials, Advocates Rally for Abortion Access After Leaked SCOTUS Draft

Advocates from Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania and state officials gathered in Philadelphia Wednesday to stand firm on protecting abortion access, after a leaked draft indicated the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.



Pennsylvania has no laws protecting abortion access on the books and Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would veto any bill restricting it.



Dayle Steinberg, president of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, said it is important to remind people abortions are still safe and legal right now.



"We are fighting to ensure that everyone has the power to control their own bodies," Steinberg asserted. "We deserve elected officials at all levels of government who believe that as well. No judge and no politician should ever block your personal medical decisions or set the course for your life."



The Supreme Court decision will not be finalized until it is officially published, most likely in the next two months. A report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the high court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion would skyrocket by 1,000%.



Some state lawmakers have introduced anti-abortion legislation including Senate Bill 956, which proposes a constitutional amendment to deny the right to abortion care.



Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Montgomery/Delaware, co-chair of the Women's Health Caucus, said the draft decision is dangerous.



"States that have restrictive abortion legislation have the highest rates of maternal mortality and morbidity," Cappelletti pointed out. "Here in Pennsylvania, we have high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity. If the Legislature ever gets through more legislation that would restrict access, those numbers would go up."



Among Pennsylvania counties, 86% do not have an abortion provider. Wolf joined 16 other governors calling for immediate passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in September and awaits a vote in the Senate.



Connecticut lawmakers, state officials and pro-choice advocates gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, one day after a leaked draft opinion indicates the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade. That would leave the question of abortion rights and access up to states.



Days before the draft was released, the Connecticut General Assembly passed the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act. It protects in-state medical providers from legal action connected to abortion restrictions in other states.



State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, D-West Hartford, who co-chairs the Reproductive Rights Caucus, said the high court document indicates a disregard for bodily autonomy.



"Women and pregnant people will only truly be free when they have access to all of their reproductive health care, including abortion care," she said. "I am horrified by this leaked opinion. But I am more horrified by what we are about to see happen to women across this country in the coming days."



The bill also allows some advanced practitioners to provide abortion care. Gov. Ned Lamont has said he will sign it into law as soon as it arrives on his desk. The Supreme Court decision won't be finalized until it's officially published, most likely in the next two months.



State Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stanford, another Reproductive Rights Caucus co-chair, said the draft decision shows the nation's high court is ready to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent that protects people's right to control their own bodies and futures. He said he's concerned the draft decision could signal dangerous ripple effects beyond abortion access.



"The logic of the decision would eliminate the right to same-sex intimacy," he said, "it would eliminate the right to same-sex marriage, it would eliminate the right to contraception, and it could very well eliminate the right to interracial marriage."



Blumenthal described the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act as "one of the strongest laws protecting reproductive rights in the country, that could serve as a blueprint for other states."



