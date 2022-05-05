Thursday, May 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 5, 2022
Play

New Hampshire LGBTQ advocates say a "Parental Bill of Rights" will undermine privacy and harm students, Pennsylvania rallies for abortion access, and Donald Trump, Jr., testifies before the Jan. 6 committee.

2022Talks - May 5, 2022
Play

Russia targets critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Oklahoma bans abortions after six weeks, the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation, and the company behind TurboTax agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.


State Taxes on Social Security Benefits to Phase Out Faster

Play

Thursday, May 5, 2022   

Older Nebraskans will be keeping more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits even sooner, after Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill 873 into law.

All state income taxes on Social Security checks will now be eliminated by 2025, five years earlier than outlined in a measure passed last year.

Todd Stubbendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said dropping the tax is the right thing to do for nearly 350,000 Nebraska seniors facing rising prices at supermarkets and at the gas pump.

"This program was never designed to be a revenue raiser for the states," Stubbendieck explained. "This is hard-earned Social Security benefits, all of it should be in seniors' pockets spending how they want it to be spent."

Stubbendieck noted the vast majority of older Nebraskans are not wealthy with big pensions, they are middle-income people living on a fixed budget. Nearly 55% of beneficiaries rely on Social Security for half or more of their income, and about 28% rely on Social Security for at least 90% of their income.

Stubbendieck emphasized removing taxes from benefits will help Nebraskans live their retirement years independently and with dignity, and will also boost local economies. Nebraskans age 50 and older account for 56 cents out of every dollar spent in the state, creating an annual economic impact of $50 billion.

"We're past the point of savings, we're at the point of spending our savings," Stubbendieck stressed. "The dollars that are going to go into people's pockets because of this tax cut are going to be spent in our local economies, and are going to be a big economic driver in those communities."

Older Nebraskans will see immediate benefits from the measure, which reduces taxes on Social Security benefits this year by 40%. Next year, seniors will see an exemption of 60%. In 2024 the exemption rises to 80%, with all state taxes on benefits set to end in 2025.

