PNS Daily Newscast - May 5, 2022
New Hampshire LGBTQ advocates say a "Parental Bill of Rights" will undermine privacy and harm students, Pennsylvania rallies for abortion access, and Donald Trump, Jr., testifies before the Jan. 6 committee.

2022Talks - May 5, 2022
Russia targets critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Oklahoma bans abortions after six weeks, the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation, and the company behind TurboTax agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Environment  |  Water    News
Lake Powell Cutbacks Signal Need for Long-Term Water-Supply Solutions

Thursday, May 5, 2022   

Federal officials ordered limits this week on how much water is released by Glen Canyon Dam, in order to maintain sufficient levels to generate hydropower, but conservationists warn time is running out to develop long-term solutions to the West's dwindling water supplies.

The Bureau of Reclamation is cutting its release from Lake Powell into the Colorado River by a half-million acre feet over the next year. The move is aimed at keeping the water level above 3,400 feet, the minimum needed to drive Glen Canyon Dam's hydropower turbines.

Taylor Hawes, Colorado River program director for The Nature Conservancy, said while the move buys some time, stakeholders need to develop long-term solutions to dwindling water flows.

"These announcements are just continuing to show how dire the situation is," Hawes contended. "The longer we wait, the less options we have. There really is a sense of urgency to not waste the nine to ten months that we've just bought ourselves and to continue finding solutions and implementing them quickly."

Hawes pointed out decades of high temperatures, low runoff and depleted reservoirs has had a profound effect on the water and power customers in the West, who rely on resources from the Colorado River Basin.

Hydropower generated by Glen Canyon Dam serves customers in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming and Nebraska, as well as the Navajo Nation. Hawes noted cutting the flow from Lake Powell means less water in Lake Mead, the primary water supply for millions of customers in Arizona, California, Nevada and parts of Mexico.

"It will mean less water going down to Lake Mead, which will be impacting Lake Mead and the Lower Basin states to some degree," Hawes acknowledged. "The goal of these operational rules, though, is that it will be what they call operationally neutral. Ultimately, there's less water in the system."

Hawes added as long as the annual snowpack in the Rocky Mountains remains below historic levels, water supplies will continue to drop.

"Everyone has to tighten their belts, but at the same time, we have to look out into the future and make sure the system is sustainable," Hawes urged. "We have to find that long-term solution that allow all water users and everyone who depends on the river system to adapt to less water."


Thousands of buildings burned down during the Los Angeles uprising of 1992, prompting community groups to lead a multiracial effort to rebuild. (Mick Taylor/Wikimedia Commons)

