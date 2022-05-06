New State Budget Helps CT's Older Residents Age at Home

The Connecticut General Assembly has passed a $24 billion state budget this week, which now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature.
It includes multiple investments to benefit the state's senior population, including funding to lower the copay for people in the state's Home Care Program for Elders, from 4.5% to 3%. It provides daily assistance at home with things like bathing, dressing, eating and taking medication.
Anna Doroghazi, policy and outreach director for AARP Connecticut, said efforts by the state to make long-term care more affordable are critical.
"What we know is that in the absence of the care that's provided through programs like the Connecticut Home Care Program for Elders, people end up going into nursing homes," Doroghazi observed. "Which is a very expensive type of care and a care that's predominantly covered by taxpayers."
The approved budget plan coincides with the end of the legislative session. Doroghazi noted she was disappointed lawmakers did not advance any bills to lower prescription drug prices.
The budget will also create a Community Ombudsman program for home care. Modeled off an existing Long-term Care Ombudsman program, it will support more than 30,000 Connecticut residents who receive home and community-based services through Medicaid.
"If there are issues that come up around the quality of care, if there are concerns with a particular home-care provider, there's not any one particular contact that they can go to," Doroghazi stressed. "And this program will set up that contact."
The budget plan also includes $600 million in tax cuts for Connecticut residents, which Doroghazi added will be helpful for many older people on fixed incomes. It also accelerates the phase-in of the pension and annuity income-tax exemption, by allowing some taxpayers to deduct 100% of their eligible income starting this year.
Disclosure: AARP Connecticut contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Asian American leaders in Minnesota say some community members still are struggling to recover from economic slides during the pandemic. They're hoping the state will lend a helping hand and make these populations feel less invisible.
How to use the state's historic budget surplus has been key in this year's legislative session. As supplemental spending bills take shape, one provision would mean $1 million to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. Nick Kor, the group's senior manager of movement building said it would distribute those funds to struggling businesses and nonprofits.
"One million dollars is, in the big scheme of things, not that much money, as you think about it," he said, "and so we think that this can be a start for us."
Kor said it would be a departure from years of disinvestment in their communities, adding the situation has been made worse by anti-Asian hate. In a recent CAAL survey, 43% of Asian American small businesses said they were unable to pay bills during the crisis. However, state House and Senate leaders are at odds over most spending, creating uncertainty for this provision.
Despite being one of the state's fastest-growing populations with significant purchasing power, the coalition pointed to wide economic gaps among Asian American subgroups. For struggling businesses, Kor said, the investment could help overcome barriers.
"Oftentimes," he said, "these small businesses don't have the capacity, don't have the background or experience in navigating government systems."
John Yang, who chairs the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, said seeing businesses forced to close would be devasting for their communities and the culturally specific options they've come to rely on.
"The access that the community needs would be harder to find," he said, "and they may have to travel further; they may have to buy out of state."
Funds also could be used for communities to clean up or make repairs following an incident motivated by hate.
Minnesota's frontline workers are getting a "thank you" from the state in the form of pandemic bonus checks. Within the next month, those eligible will be able to apply for the one-time payments.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremony to sign off on the plan. $500 million will be shared among more than 650,000 individuals, including health-care staff, corrections officers, grocery store employees and other essential workers.
They're expected to receive $750 each. Brian MacNeill is a behavior analyst at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis.
He said it was very challenging at the onset of the crisis.
"Protective equipment wasn't as readily available," said MacNeill. "We were coming to work in cloth masks. We didn't yet have eye protection."
He said his team strives to provide one-on-one care for veterans. That brought extra stress about potentially getting them sick while staff carried out their mission.
The deal also replenishes the state's unemployment insurance fund. A final plan was held up due to disagreements in the Legislature about the size of the bonus checks, along with which workers should be eligible.
The state is working with a vendor to establish an online portal for eligible workers to apply. In the meantime, MacNiell - who also is a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees - said it's incredible to see the recognition come through.
"It took so many people to keep this state open, to keep it going," said MacNeill, "even to bring it to the surplus that we're now facing and have as the state of Minnesota."
Coming into the current legislation session, Minnesota had a projected $9 billion surplus.
As for the bonus checks, income caps and other forms of verification will be required for workers to receive the payments.
They're urged to monitor details on a state website - frontlinepay.mn.gov - for updates on when they can apply. Officials say it could take a few months for the checks to arrive.
Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
As the Missouri Senate considers a proposal for economic-relief payments passed by the House, advocates for working families urge lawmakers to make sure all Missourians are included.
The bill before the Legislature would provide a tax rebate of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly, based on the income tax they owe.
Traci Gleason, vice president for external relations with the Missouri Budget Project, pointed out a third of Show Me State residents earn so little that they don't owe any income tax - which means they would be left out from receiving these payments.
"These are the very Missourians who are struggling most to make ends meet," said Gleason, "and also pay a higher proportion of their income in state and local taxes than other income groups."
She said many families may be expecting the full $500 or $1,000 amount, but that will only be going to those with that much income tax liability. That means certain households will be receiving just a portion of that amount.
Gleason added that as the costs for food, gas and other necessities rise, residents are paying more in sales and excise taxes - even those who don't owe income tax.
She noted that this tax credit is intended to help deal with inflation, and that making the payments refundable is one option for including everyone.
"By making the tax credit refundable," said Gleason, "we can make sure that those who are most struggling to afford gas and put food on the table also see some economic relief."
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price of food overall increased 8% between March of 2021 and March of 2022. Meat, poultry and fish went up nearly 14%, and fruits and veggies have gone up 8.5%.
Disclosure: Missouri Budget Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.