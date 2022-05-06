Facebook Whistleblower, Health Experts Discuss Social Media's Impact on Kids

Last year, a whistleblower at Facebook lifted the curtain on how the platform, and its sister companies, impact young kids' mental health.



Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, alongside teachers and health experts, is raising concerns about the long-term effects social media can have on kids. In an event this week hosted by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), she described the corrosive effects social media have on kids' mental well-being as a public health crisis.



"If we hold children's toys to a product liability standard, where you need to demonstrate you did safety by design, why aren't we asking the same thing of these virtual products for children?" Haugen questioned. "Especially as we move into the land of the 'metaverse,' which is going to be an emergent harm."



Haugen argued social media companies should be held to Congressionally-mandated standards, an idea which has rare bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. Meta, Facebook's parent company, contended it already has adequate internal safeguards and protocols.



Among other things, Haugen revealed leaders at Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, knew the platform's algorithm fed kids potentially harmful content, but opted to essentially double down in order to drive user engagement.



Dalia Hashad, director of online safety for the Washington, D.C.-based organization ParentsTogether, said such strategies have long-term consequences.



"Without fail, the longer a child spends online, the higher their level of anxiety, the higher the level of mood swings, aggressive behavior, feelings of worthlessness," Hashad outlined.



Dr. Warren Ng, president of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology, said having open lines of communication can help prevent issues before they arise. He explained it starts with simply asking kids how they're doing.



"And don't ask them in a way that 'You're OK, right?' No, really ask them, 'Things are really tough right now, how are you doing?' And really being open to that; but also being open to hearing not good news," Ng advised.



The AFT has an archive of previous webinars and educational resources for parents and teachers looking to provide emotional and psychological support for students.



Literacy programs are making headway against the learning loss associated with pandemic school disruptions, which put many students four to five months behind in reading and math.



In California, 96% of students saw in-person classes canceled, modified or moved online over the prior school year. Close to 40% of the state's enrollment drop was in kindergarten.



Dino Pliego, director for program implementation in California for Save the Children, said the organization's programs serve 15,500 children at 26 rural schools in the Southland.



"Our elementary school-age education programs offered during and after school strive for reading and math proficiency by the end of third grade," Pliego explained. "Which is that critical time that children go from learning to read, to reading to learn."



The data also showed the school disruptions were harder on some students than others. Children from minority communities were set back an average of six months, and those who come from poverty were up to seven months behind.



Shane Garver, head of education, hunger, and resilience for Save the Children, said the good news is children in literacy programs have proved very resilient.



"On average, kids in these programs have gained an additional month in reading, above and beyond a full school year's worth of growth," Garver reported. "So while much of the country has fallen behind in their reading ability, kids in Save the Children's programs have actually moved ahead, working to close that achievement gap that is persistent across minority and high-poverty communities in the rural parts of the United States."



The classes will continue even while school is out, to counteract learning loss known as the "summer slide."



