Friday, May 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 6, 2022
Play

Contingency plans are in play for abortion in states like North Dakota, an eight-foot-high fence is erected outside the U.S. Supreme Court, and a new program delivers health care at home for rural patients.

2022Talks - May 6, 2022
Play

Amazon's union head testifies in a Senate hearing, Congress will hold a vote to codify Roe v. Wade in the wake of the Supreme Court's draft opinion, and the DOJ creates an office to advance environmental justice.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Facebook Whistleblower, Health Experts Discuss Social Media's Impact on Kids

Play

Friday, May 6, 2022   

Last year, a whistleblower at Facebook lifted the curtain on how the platform, and its sister companies, impact young kids' mental health.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, alongside teachers and health experts, is raising concerns about the long-term effects social media can have on kids. In an event this week hosted by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), she described the corrosive effects social media have on kids' mental well-being as a public health crisis.

"If we hold children's toys to a product liability standard, where you need to demonstrate you did safety by design, why aren't we asking the same thing of these virtual products for children?" Haugen questioned. "Especially as we move into the land of the 'metaverse,' which is going to be an emergent harm."

Haugen argued social media companies should be held to Congressionally-mandated standards, an idea which has rare bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. Meta, Facebook's parent company, contended it already has adequate internal safeguards and protocols.

Among other things, Haugen revealed leaders at Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, knew the platform's algorithm fed kids potentially harmful content, but opted to essentially double down in order to drive user engagement.

Dalia Hashad, director of online safety for the Washington, D.C.-based organization ParentsTogether, said such strategies have long-term consequences.

"Without fail, the longer a child spends online, the higher their level of anxiety, the higher the level of mood swings, aggressive behavior, feelings of worthlessness," Hashad outlined.

Dr. Warren Ng, president of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology, said having open lines of communication can help prevent issues before they arise. He explained it starts with simply asking kids how they're doing.

"And don't ask them in a way that 'You're OK, right?' No, really ask them, 'Things are really tough right now, how are you doing?' And really being open to that; but also being open to hearing not good news," Ng advised.

The AFT has an archive of previous webinars and educational resources for parents and teachers looking to provide emotional and psychological support for students.


get more stories like this via email
The Blessing Health System provides coverage for about 100,000 people across three states. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Program Delivers Health-Care at Home for Rural Patients

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Illinois News Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service C…

Social Issues

New State Budget Helps CT's Older Residents Age at Home

The Connecticut General Assembly has passed a $24 billion state budget this week, which now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature. It includes multiple …

Environment

In Snowstorm Aftermath, ND Cattle Producers Urged to Seek Aid

North Dakota ranchers are still assessing their losses from the spring snowstorms. They are being urged to tap into federal relief, and some are …

Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, abortions in North Dakota would automatically become illegal. There would be exceptions for medical emergencies or cases involving rape or incest. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

ND Abortion Clinic Maintains Service, But Urgency Builds

North Dakota's lone abortion clinic said patients should stick with their appointments, despite U.S. Supreme Court rhetoric, though contingency plans …

Social Issues

Lawsuit Challenges IN Law Restricting Charitable Bail Funds

The state of Indiana is facing a lawsuit over a new law placing restrictions on charitable bail funds. Among other provisions, the law would limit …

About one in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

New KY Law Aims to Improve Domestic-Violence Homicide Tracking

Kentucky will soon begin developing a coordinated, statewide system for reporting crimes related to intimate-partner violence. Gov. Andy Beshear's …

Environment

NM's Chaco Supporters Rally for Protections from Drilling

At a rally today in Santa Fe, thousands of comments about a proposed withdrawal of new oil and gas drilling leases near New Mexico's Chaco Culture …

Health and Wellness

Study: OSHA Investigated 30% of Meatpackers' COVID Outbreaks

By Sky Chadde for The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Bolhke for Missouri News Service/i> T…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021