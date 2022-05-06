Friday, May 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 6, 2022
Play

Contingency plans are in play for abortion in states like North Dakota, an eight-foot-high fence is erected outside the U.S. Supreme Court, and a new program delivers health care at home for rural patients.

2022Talks - May 6, 2022
Play

Amazon's union head testifies in a Senate hearing, Congress will hold a vote to codify Roe v. Wade in the wake of the Supreme Court's draft opinion, and the DOJ creates an office to advance environmental justice.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Lawsuit Challenges IN Law Restricting Charitable Bail Funds

Play

Friday, May 6, 2022   

The state of Indiana is facing a lawsuit over a new law placing restrictions on charitable bail funds.

Among other provisions, the law would limit who can be bailed out by the charitable organizations, and attach a $300 certification fee to certain bail groups.

Ken Falk, legal director for the Indiana ACLU, pointed out the new law applies only to charitable bail funds, and not individual citizens or bail bond companies. The Indiana ACLU filed the suit on behalf of the Bail Project, a national nonprofit which helps post bail for folks in jail, and the only large bail fund in Indiana.

"Under Indiana law now, anyone can pay that bill," Falk explained. "Except, there are limitations placed on one entity only, and that's The Bail Project. And for the life of me, I can't figure out why that would be."

Falk argued the new law violates the Bail Project's constitutional right to equal protection under the law and their First Amendment right of "expressive advocacy." Last year, news outlets and Republican lawmakers alleged the project was posting bail for people who later committed violent crimes, allegations largely debunked by an Indianapolis Star investigation.

The new law would bar charitable funds, but not for-profit companies, from posting bail for people charged with a violent crime or anyone who has a prior violent crime conviction and is charged with a felony.

Twyla Carter, national director of legal and policy for The Bail Project, said the number of people the project bails out who later go on to commit violent crimes is very small.

"Anytime you legislate around extreme cases, it can be problematic," Carter noted. "We would just ask people to keep that in context and recognize the full body of our work."

The Star investigation found, since December 2018, three people in Marion County previously bailed out by the nonprofit have since been accused of murder. According to its website, The Bail Project provided support and resources for more than 1,000 Hoosiers during the same time period.

While acknowledging lawmakers should not legislate based on a small minority of cases, Carter said she does not want to downplay the issue of violent crime.

"Certainly we don't deny the tragedies that occurred, certainly those particular cases will work their way through the criminal-legal system just like any other case," Carter pointed out. "But unfortunately what we saw then was the politicization of those particular stories."

The law is tentatively set to go into effect in July, although Falk said the Indiana ACLU has filed for an injunction to block the policy while the case is litigated.


get more stories like this via email
The Blessing Health System provides coverage for about 100,000 people across three states. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Program Delivers Health-Care at Home for Rural Patients

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Illinois News Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service C…

Social Issues

New State Budget Helps CT's Older Residents Age at Home

The Connecticut General Assembly has passed a $24 billion state budget this week, which now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature. It includes multiple …

Environment

In Snowstorm Aftermath, ND Cattle Producers Urged to Seek Aid

North Dakota ranchers are still assessing their losses from the spring snowstorms. They are being urged to tap into federal relief, and some are …

Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, abortions in North Dakota would automatically become illegal. There would be exceptions for medical emergencies or cases involving rape or incest. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

ND Abortion Clinic Maintains Service, But Urgency Builds

North Dakota's lone abortion clinic said patients should stick with their appointments, despite U.S. Supreme Court rhetoric, though contingency plans …

Social Issues

Facebook Whistleblower, Health Experts Discuss Social Media's Impact on Kids

Last year, a whistleblower at Facebook lifted the curtain on how the platform, and its sister companies, impact young kids' mental health. Frances …

About one in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

New KY Law Aims to Improve Domestic-Violence Homicide Tracking

Kentucky will soon begin developing a coordinated, statewide system for reporting crimes related to intimate-partner violence. Gov. Andy Beshear's …

Environment

NM's Chaco Supporters Rally for Protections from Drilling

At a rally today in Santa Fe, thousands of comments about a proposed withdrawal of new oil and gas drilling leases near New Mexico's Chaco Culture …

Health and Wellness

Study: OSHA Investigated 30% of Meatpackers' COVID Outbreaks

By Sky Chadde for The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Bolhke for Missouri News Service/i> T…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021