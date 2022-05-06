Friday, May 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 6, 2022
Play

Contingency plans are in play for abortion in states like North Dakota, an eight-foot-high fence is erected outside the U.S. Supreme Court, and a new program delivers health care at home for rural patients.

2022Talks - May 6, 2022
Play

Amazon's union head testifies in a Senate hearing, Congress will hold a vote to codify Roe v. Wade in the wake of the Supreme Court's draft opinion, and the DOJ creates an office to advance environmental justice.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NM's Chaco Supporters Rally for Protections from Drilling

Play

Friday, May 6, 2022   

At a rally today in Santa Fe, thousands of comments about a proposed withdrawal of new oil and gas drilling leases near New Mexico's Chaco Culture National Historical Park will be delivered to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

After considerable pressure from conservation groups, a proposal to prohibit future oil and gas leasing within 10 miles of the park has been proposed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Miya King-Flaherty, organizing representative of Our Wild New Mexico for the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, said another goal of the rally is for the federal government to provide better management and protections for the broader landscape.

"There are traditional, historically very important landscapes all over the U.S. that have been sacrificed in the name of fossil-fuels extraction," King-Flaherty observed. "What's happening here in Chaco is really no different from anywhere else in the U.S."

New Mexico is the second-largest oil-producing state, and the vast majority of lands across the Chaco region are already leased for fracking. King-Flaherty pointed out more than 40,000 oil and gas wells dot the landscape, affecting air, water, health and cultural resources. The rally will be held at the BLM's state office in Santa Fe at noon.

King-Flaherty is encouraged U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has said it's time to consider more enduring protections for Greater Chaco, a sacred place for Indigenous peoples.

"We are hopeful that she will also make sure that meaningful tribal consultation is taken seriously," King-Flaherty emphasized. "That community members who are impacted by oil-and-gas activities will be addressed."

Because of its plentiful uranium, coal, oil and natural gas, the Greater Chaco region in the northwest corner of the state was officially designated an "energy sacrifice zone" in the 1970s by the Nixon administration. The area spans nearly 8,000 square miles, with the Chaco Culture National Historical Park at its center.

Disclosure: The Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The Blessing Health System provides coverage for about 100,000 people across three states. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Program Delivers Health-Care at Home for Rural Patients

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Illinois News Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service C…

Social Issues

New State Budget Helps CT's Older Residents Age at Home

The Connecticut General Assembly has passed a $24 billion state budget this week, which now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature. It includes multiple …

Environment

In Snowstorm Aftermath, ND Cattle Producers Urged to Seek Aid

North Dakota ranchers are still assessing their losses from the spring snowstorms. They are being urged to tap into federal relief, and some are …

Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, abortions in North Dakota would automatically become illegal. There would be exceptions for medical emergencies or cases involving rape or incest. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

ND Abortion Clinic Maintains Service, But Urgency Builds

North Dakota's lone abortion clinic said patients should stick with their appointments, despite U.S. Supreme Court rhetoric, though contingency plans …

Social Issues

Facebook Whistleblower, Health Experts Discuss Social Media's Impact on Kids

Last year, a whistleblower at Facebook lifted the curtain on how the platform, and its sister companies, impact young kids' mental health. Frances …

According to its website, The Bail Project has provided resources and support for more than 22,000 people nationwide. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawsuit Challenges IN Law Restricting Charitable Bail Funds

The state of Indiana is facing a lawsuit over a new law placing restrictions on charitable bail funds. Among other provisions, the law would limit …

Health and Wellness

New KY Law Aims to Improve Domestic-Violence Homicide Tracking

Kentucky will soon begin developing a coordinated, statewide system for reporting crimes related to intimate-partner violence. Gov. Andy Beshear's …

Health and Wellness

Study: OSHA Investigated 30% of Meatpackers' COVID Outbreaks

By Sky Chadde for The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Bolhke for Missouri News Service/i> T…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021