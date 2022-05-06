NM's Chaco Supporters Rally for Protections from Drilling

Earlier this year, a federal court struck down plans to drive the Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which stretches from Minnesota to Illinois.



The energy companies behind the operation are challenging the decision, raising concerns from environmental organizations.



Mike Senatore, vice president of conservation law for Defenders of Wildlife, said a proposal to swap land between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the energy companies who co-own the power line is particularly concerning, since it could set a precedent of using such methods to greenlight development projects.



"Beyond the impacts of this particular project, we have concerns that if this were allowed to occur here, it could set a bad precedent elsewhere," Senatore explained. "It's not uncommon for refuges to face development pressures."



Defenders of Wildlife, alongside other environmental groups, filed the initial lawsuit challenging the line's planned path through the refuge. Cardinal-Hickory Creek's co-owners argued the project was in compliance with federal and state laws, and the new project will replace preexisting power lines which cut through the protected area, reducing the electric transmission footprint in the refuge.



A federal-district court in January blocked construction on the transmission line's planned route through the refuge, determining it violated environmental laws and its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), was flawed.



Howard Learner, president and executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center, which is representing the groups challenging the plan, noted the court then vacated and returned the project's EIS to three federal agencies for review.



"The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the gem of the wildlife refuge system in the Midwest," Learner contended. "It's simply the wrong place to bring a high-voltage transmission line with up to 20-story-tall towers going smack through the middle of it."



The transmission companies and federal agencies have appealed the decisions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. Simultaneously, Learner added they are pushing construction up to the edges of the refuge, in hopes the two prior decisions will be overturned, and they will be permitted to cross through the protected area.



"And that's a waste of ratepayers' money, and it creates an enormous amount of unnecessary environmental and property damage," Learner asserted.



In his decision, Judge William Conley described the companies' "wait and see" method as "little more than an orchestrated train wreck."



New Mexico may soon join more than a dozen other states in adopting California's clean car standards.



The statewide and Albuquerque environmental-air quality boards will hold a joint hearing beginning Wednesday on the proposed Clean Car Rule. As written, car dealers would need to sell a certain percentage of low- and zero-emission cars.



Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said if adopted, residents who drive an electric vehicle could benefit from cleaner air and also save money.



"There's no oil changes, there's no moving parts, there's no maintenance schedule," Fiebelkorn outlined. "It's good for the environment, but it's also really good for my pocketbook."



New Mexico is facing some of the worst impacts of climate change, with firefighters currently battling the biggest wildfire in the U.S.



Last month, a report by the American Lung Association found transitioning to zero-emission transportation and electricity would provide the state savings of almost $3 billion in health care by 2050 and save nearly 300 lives.



New Mexico is slated to receive $38 million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Transportation to strategically deploy electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to expand access and reliability.



Fiebelkorn pointed out it will make all the difference for those who drive long distances.



"And eventually we're going to be at the point where I can drive my EV in any part of New Mexico and get there without worrying about not being able to charge," Fiebelkorn noted.



The governor's office has said the clean car rules could mean getting rid of almost two million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030, or the equivalent of eliminating 200,000 cars from the roads for one year.



