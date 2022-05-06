NM's Chaco Supporters Rally for Protections from Drilling

At a rally today in Santa Fe, thousands of comments about a proposed withdrawal of new oil and gas drilling leases near New Mexico's Chaco Culture National Historical Park will be delivered to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
After considerable pressure from conservation groups, a proposal to prohibit future oil and gas leasing within 10 miles of the park has been proposed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Miya King-Flaherty, organizing representative of Our Wild New Mexico for the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, said another goal of the rally is for the federal government to provide better management and protections for the broader landscape.
"There are traditional, historically very important landscapes all over the U.S. that have been sacrificed in the name of fossil-fuels extraction," King-Flaherty observed. "What's happening here in Chaco is really no different from anywhere else in the U.S."
New Mexico is the second-largest oil-producing state, and the vast majority of lands across the Chaco region are already leased for fracking. King-Flaherty pointed out more than 40,000 oil and gas wells dot the landscape, affecting air, water, health and cultural resources. The rally will be held at the BLM's state office in Santa Fe at noon.
King-Flaherty is encouraged U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has said it's time to consider more enduring protections for Greater Chaco, a sacred place for Indigenous peoples.
"We are hopeful that she will also make sure that meaningful tribal consultation is taken seriously," King-Flaherty emphasized. "That community members who are impacted by oil-and-gas activities will be addressed."
Because of its plentiful uranium, coal, oil and natural gas, the Greater Chaco region in the northwest corner of the state was officially designated an "energy sacrifice zone" in the 1970s by the Nixon administration. The area spans nearly 8,000 square miles, with the Chaco Culture National Historical Park at its center.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Earlier this year, a federal court struck down plans to drive the Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which stretches from Minnesota to Illinois.
The energy companies behind the operation are challenging the decision, raising concerns from environmental organizations.
Mike Senatore, vice president of conservation law for Defenders of Wildlife, said a proposal to swap land between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the energy companies who co-own the power line is particularly concerning, since it could set a precedent of using such methods to greenlight development projects.
"Beyond the impacts of this particular project, we have concerns that if this were allowed to occur here, it could set a bad precedent elsewhere," Senatore explained. "It's not uncommon for refuges to face development pressures."
Defenders of Wildlife, alongside other environmental groups, filed the initial lawsuit challenging the line's planned path through the refuge. Cardinal-Hickory Creek's co-owners argued the project was in compliance with federal and state laws, and the new project will replace preexisting power lines which cut through the protected area, reducing the electric transmission footprint in the refuge.
A federal-district court in January blocked construction on the transmission line's planned route through the refuge, determining it violated environmental laws and its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), was flawed.
Howard Learner, president and executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center, which is representing the groups challenging the plan, noted the court then vacated and returned the project's EIS to three federal agencies for review.
"The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the gem of the wildlife refuge system in the Midwest," Learner contended. "It's simply the wrong place to bring a high-voltage transmission line with up to 20-story-tall towers going smack through the middle of it."
The transmission companies and federal agencies have appealed the decisions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. Simultaneously, Learner added they are pushing construction up to the edges of the refuge, in hopes the two prior decisions will be overturned, and they will be permitted to cross through the protected area.
"And that's a waste of ratepayers' money, and it creates an enormous amount of unnecessary environmental and property damage," Learner asserted.
In his decision, Judge William Conley described the companies' "wait and see" method as "little more than an orchestrated train wreck."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
New Mexico may soon join more than a dozen other states in adopting California's clean car standards.
The statewide and Albuquerque environmental-air quality boards will hold a joint hearing beginning Wednesday on the proposed Clean Car Rule. As written, car dealers would need to sell a certain percentage of low- and zero-emission cars.
Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said if adopted, residents who drive an electric vehicle could benefit from cleaner air and also save money.
"There's no oil changes, there's no moving parts, there's no maintenance schedule," Fiebelkorn outlined. "It's good for the environment, but it's also really good for my pocketbook."
New Mexico is facing some of the worst impacts of climate change, with firefighters currently battling the biggest wildfire in the U.S.
Last month, a report by the American Lung Association found transitioning to zero-emission transportation and electricity would provide the state savings of almost $3 billion in health care by 2050 and save nearly 300 lives.
New Mexico is slated to receive $38 million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Transportation to strategically deploy electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to expand access and reliability.
Fiebelkorn pointed out it will make all the difference for those who drive long distances.
"And eventually we're going to be at the point where I can drive my EV in any part of New Mexico and get there without worrying about not being able to charge," Fiebelkorn noted.
The governor's office has said the clean car rules could mean getting rid of almost two million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030, or the equivalent of eliminating 200,000 cars from the roads for one year.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Conservationists say the 400 miles of walls recently built along the U.S.-Mexico border are causing significant ecological damage and blocking the migration routes of threatened species.
"American Scar," a film documenting the damage done to desert landscapes, will debut online next week, followed by a panel discussion with the film's director and producers. The short film looks at the destruction caused in Arizona and elsewhere by putting up steel barriers to block migrants and others from entering the country.
Myles Traphagen, borderlands coordinator for the Wildlands Network, said the film is designed to show just how much damage was done to sensitive areas of the region.
"This is aimed at people who are interested in conservation of the border and really highlighting the harms that border-wall construction have inflicted upon protected lands and water and wildlife," Traphagen explained.
Building the wall and having Mexico pay for it was one of Donald Trump's major 2016 campaign promises, but billions of American dollars later, fences cover only a small part of the 1,800-mile boundary.
Traphagen pointed out the feds built the majority of fencing along Arizona's border with northern Mexico. He said most of the construction took place along protected federal lands, such as wildlife refuges and national parks.
"Rainfall is infrequent, there's not a lot of surface water, so animals have had historical migration routes for tens of thousands of years," Traphagen emphasized. "Now, we have essentially cut off those historical watering and feeding grounds for a large number of species."
Traphagen added others taking part in the panel discussion will be director and producer Daniel Lombroso and members of Wildlands Network, Cuenca Los Ojos and the Sky Island Alliance.
"They're releasing it on April 30 because it's been on the film circuit like the Big Sky Film Festival, the DC Environmental Film Festival, a slew of other ones," Traphagen remarked. "There's also going to be a written article that goes along with the documentary."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Wildlands Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.