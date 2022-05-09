Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

AARP Shares KY Voter Resources Ahead of May 17 Primary

Monday, May 9, 2022   

Ahead of Kentucky's May 17 primary election, residents have several ways to educate themselves on voting changes, deadlines, how to find their polling place, and the different options for casting their ballot.

AARP Kentucky has released a voter guide aimed at residents 50 and older.

A new redistricting plan has changed certain boundaries of some congressional and state legislative districts, and AARP Kentucky Executive Council Member Charles Williams explained that many affect which candidates appear on your ballot.

He said he hopes Kentuckians take time to vote in the primary, and says every voice counts.

"When I talk to individuals who complain about the state of affairs," said Williams, "the way things are going, the question I always ask is, did you vote?"

All registered voters can vote early and in person on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the primary. On election day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Williams noted that absentee voting is an option, but only for registered voters who meet certain criteria, including individuals temporarily living out of state or voters who are unable to vote in person because of an illness or disability.

Williams added there are several items on the ballot he wants to make sure the state's 50-plus residents are aware of.

"We're urging Congress to protect and improve Medicare benefits," said Williams. "We certainly are going to continue to fight to lower prescription-drug prices. "

Residents can find their polling location on the State Board of Elections website, and local information on voting from their county clerk's website.



Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


