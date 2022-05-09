MA Campaign: Do You Know Who Your Sheriff Is?

Fewer than one in five Bay State voters can correctly name their local sheriff, according to a recent survey.



To fill that knowledge gap, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has launched a voter education campaign to raise awareness about the life-changing decisions that sheriffs have the power to make.



Sheriffs oversee roughly 6,000 people every day in houses of correction and county jails. Laura Rótolo - director of the ACLU of Massachusetts field team - noted that 670,000 voters in 2016 cast votes for other elected offices, but left the sheriffs' space blank.



"That's over half a million votes," said Rótolo. "People that got out of their homes, went to the polling location, and did not make a choice for sheriff. And sheriffs have a really important role to play in the criminal legal system, in public safety and in our communities."



Rótolo noted that sheriffs get multi-million dollar budgets from the state Legislature, to then allocate toward various programming - from addiction and mental-health treatment to educational, vocational or transitional programs.



Massachusetts sheriffs serve six year terms - the last time they were up for re-election was 2016.



In the survey, about two-thirds of voters did not think sheriffs have a major impact on the criminal legal system, but Rótolo emphasized that they do.



She noted that folks in county facilities are serving sentences of two-and-a-half years or less, and it's important to make sure they are ready to re-enter their communities.



"And they come back either ready to reenter and to join their communities or having spent two and a half years without adequate education and treatment," said Rótolo. "Sheriffs are the ones who make those decisions every day. And really it comes down to voters who are the ones who can hold them accountable."



In 2016, not a single incumbent sheriff lost their seat, and only four even faced challengers.



The campaign urges voters to get educated on the candidates, and select ones who are committed to transformation and healing rather than retribution and punishment.



This year's Massachusetts primary election is September 6, and the general election is November 8.



It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without a plan might bring some unwanted surprises for the June 7 primary.



Among the key changes is a shorter window for early in-person voting, which for this primary opens up on May 18.



Iowans also have less time to request and send in absentee ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said that's why people need to be thorough in filling out an absentee ballot.



He noted that with mail service not as speedy, fixing any mistakes won't be easy.



"Before, you used to have time to cure something," said Miller, "we could you send you a new application to fill out - but there's just not enough time. "



Miller said having an alternate plan can help voters overcome obstacles - including something non-election-related, such as a COVID-19 infection.



The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 23. The new rules say it has to be received no later than the end of Election Day, rather than just being postmarked ahead of time.



Ballots received the day after won't be counted.



Rules surrounding ballot drop boxes also were modified, and now Iowa counties are allowed to have one designated location - which has to be under video surveillance.



Louisa County Auditor Sandi Sturgell said that's a noteworthy change for a rural area like hers, and voters should research availability.



"We are not using that any longer," said Sturgell. "They have to bring it directly into our office, because we don't have the security that they require for the dropbox that we had always been able to use before, that's on the courthouse wall. So, please don't put your ballots in there."



In 2020, some counties used multiple drobox sites amid COVID concerns.



Brad Anderson, state director of AARP Iowa, said they hope the changes won't deter older voters in this year's midterms - and that they'll see participation just as strong as the energy from two years ago.



"While some of those measures, such as every voter getting an absentee ballot request form, are not happening this cycle," said Anderson, "we want to let voters know that they do have a lot of options."



Beyond absentee ballots and early in-person voting at your county auditor's office, there will still be polling sites on Election Day. However, those will now close an hour earlier, at 8 p.m.







