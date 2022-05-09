MA Campaign: Do You Know Who Your Sheriff Is?

Fewer than one in five Bay State voters can correctly name their local sheriff, according to a recent survey.
To fill that knowledge gap, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has launched a voter education campaign to raise awareness about the life-changing decisions that sheriffs have the power to make.
Sheriffs oversee roughly 6,000 people every day in houses of correction and county jails. Laura Rótolo - director of the ACLU of Massachusetts field team - noted that 670,000 voters in 2016 cast votes for other elected offices, but left the sheriffs' space blank.
"That's over half a million votes," said Rótolo. "People that got out of their homes, went to the polling location, and did not make a choice for sheriff. And sheriffs have a really important role to play in the criminal legal system, in public safety and in our communities."
Rótolo noted that sheriffs get multi-million dollar budgets from the state Legislature, to then allocate toward various programming - from addiction and mental-health treatment to educational, vocational or transitional programs.
Massachusetts sheriffs serve six year terms - the last time they were up for re-election was 2016.
In the survey, about two-thirds of voters did not think sheriffs have a major impact on the criminal legal system, but Rótolo emphasized that they do.
She noted that folks in county facilities are serving sentences of two-and-a-half years or less, and it's important to make sure they are ready to re-enter their communities.
"And they come back either ready to reenter and to join their communities or having spent two and a half years without adequate education and treatment," said Rótolo. "Sheriffs are the ones who make those decisions every day. And really it comes down to voters who are the ones who can hold them accountable."
In 2016, not a single incumbent sheriff lost their seat, and only four even faced challengers.
The campaign urges voters to get educated on the candidates, and select ones who are committed to transformation and healing rather than retribution and punishment.
This year's Massachusetts primary election is September 6, and the general election is November 8.
A coalition of community groups calling itself "Let Nevada Vote" is speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would require the state to adopt ranked-choice voting.
Backers of the so-called "Nevada Voters First" initiative say it's intended to give independent voters a greater voice and produce election winners with the broadest support.
But Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices, said she thinks ranked-choice voting would only trip voters up - and result in more invalid ballots.
"Ranked-choice voting makes casting a ballot more time consuming," said Persaud-Zamora, "more complicated and more confusing for voters."
With ranked-choice voting, people rank multiple candidates by preference. If anyone gets more than 50%, they win.
If not, then the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated.
And each voter who had ranked the now-eliminated candidate as their first choice has their single vote transferred to the candidate who was their next-highest choice.
Eric Jeng, director of outreach for the Asian Community Development Council, noted that New York City and San Francisco have tried ranked-choice voting - with mixed results.
"Even with these big cities devoting tremendous resources and research into how best to educate their voters," said Jeng, "we still see a very hard, steep learning curve for them."
And Ruben Murillo, former president of the Nevada State Education Association, said he thinks ranked-choice voting should not be enshrined in the state constitution.
"I'm opposed to this," said Murillo, "because I don't like putting something into the constitution that you can't change easily."
The initiative would also abolish partisan primaries and move to an open primary in which the top five candidates advance, regardless of party affiliation.
The initiative must get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot by June 21.
The coalition is also informing people about how to withdraw a signature from the petition, on the website - 'protectyourvotenv.com.'
It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without a plan might bring some unwanted surprises for the June 7 primary.
Among the key changes is a shorter window for early in-person voting, which for this primary opens up on May 18.
Iowans also have less time to request and send in absentee ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said that's why people need to be thorough in filling out an absentee ballot.
He noted that with mail service not as speedy, fixing any mistakes won't be easy.
"Before, you used to have time to cure something," said Miller, "we could you send you a new application to fill out - but there's just not enough time. "
Miller said having an alternate plan can help voters overcome obstacles - including something non-election-related, such as a COVID-19 infection.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 23. The new rules say it has to be received no later than the end of Election Day, rather than just being postmarked ahead of time.
Ballots received the day after won't be counted.
Rules surrounding ballot drop boxes also were modified, and now Iowa counties are allowed to have one designated location - which has to be under video surveillance.
Louisa County Auditor Sandi Sturgell said that's a noteworthy change for a rural area like hers, and voters should research availability.
"We are not using that any longer," said Sturgell. "They have to bring it directly into our office, because we don't have the security that they require for the dropbox that we had always been able to use before, that's on the courthouse wall. So, please don't put your ballots in there."
In 2020, some counties used multiple drobox sites amid COVID concerns.
Brad Anderson, state director of AARP Iowa, said they hope the changes won't deter older voters in this year's midterms - and that they'll see participation just as strong as the energy from two years ago.
"While some of those measures, such as every voter getting an absentee ballot request form, are not happening this cycle," said Anderson, "we want to let voters know that they do have a lot of options."
Beyond absentee ballots and early in-person voting at your county auditor's office, there will still be polling sites on Election Day. However, those will now close an hour earlier, at 8 p.m.
Voting can be hard for non-English speakers in Idaho, but a newly launched resource is helping Spanish-speaking Idahoans answer essential questions for casting a ballot.
Contamos Idaho has set up a website with bilingual information ahead of next Tuesday's primary.
Antonio Hernandez, civic engagement coordinator for Conservation Voters for Idaho, said communities of Latin heritage are looking for answers to fundamental questions, including when the election is happening and where to vote.
"These are just some basic things that voters are asking for, but they're not getting," Hernandez asserted. "We've created this voter resource for answering those types of questions and making sure voters have that basic information, in both English and Spanish."
As the website showed, people can register to vote up to and on Election Day at their polling place. The site also has a link, so people can find their polling place.
Hernandez pointed out there are barriers beyond the fact the ballot is printed in English. He explained even the type of language used can make it difficult.
"We're using this language that may be inaccessible to them. We're using very legal terms that may not be familiar with people," Hernandez emphasized. "When it comes to thinking about language, we need to make sure that we're actually getting information in a way that people understand, regardless also of what language it's in."
Hernandez noted there is a growing population with Latin heritage in Idaho, up to 13% in the 2020 census. He argued the number likely is higher because some were not counted. But he stressed the importance of everyone being able to vote.
"Representation matters. It's important," Hernandez stated. "For us to achieve democracy, we need to have representation and fairness in our elections."
