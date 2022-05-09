Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
Report: High Gas Prices Continue to Pad Oil and Gas Profits

Monday, May 9, 2022   

As millions of Americans are struggling to fill their gas tanks, a new report shows that rising prices are padding the bottom lines of powerful oil and gas companies.

Exxon and Chevron alone brought in more than $12 billion in profits during the first quarter of 2022, more than $7 billion dollars more than the same period a year ago.

Karl Frisch - senior advisor with the government watchdog group Accountable.US, which produced the report - said the industry is taking advantage of converging global crises, including the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related inflation.

"And rather than spending those billions of dollars in additional profits to help stabilize prices for consumers," said Frisch, "they are showering those profits on their already wealthy executives."

Industry groups have argued that - after suffering years of low oil prices due to overproduction and a drop in demand during the pandemic - stronger than projected revenues are helping companies get back on track.

Others have noted that the drive for high quarterly returns is business as usual for publicly traded companies with a fiduciary obligation to maximize profits.

Frisch said it's disingenuous for highly profitable companies to point to leaner years as a reason to waste profits that could be put to much better use. He said these companies never lose.

"When Big Oil loses money, we bail them out," said Frisch. "When Bil Oil makes money, they just make money, and they do nothing to help consumers. You're talking about an industry that took billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds from taxpayers during the height of the pandemic."

Frisch argued the industry is wasting an opportunity to invest in energy strategies that can better withstand shocks to the global economy, shocks that are only projected to increase as the impacts of climate change grow.

"The best way to limit the impact on consumers is to start shifting away from these sources of fuels," said Frisch. "And that is something that the oil and gas industry already invests in, and they could invest in it even more."




Opponents of a ranked-choice voting initiative on the Nevada ballot claim it could increase the time it takes to tabulate results. (Sevennine_79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NV Voting-Rights Groups Unite to Fight Ranked-Choice Voting

A coalition of community groups calling itself "Let Nevada Vote" is speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would require the state to …

Environment

Poll: Strong Support for Blackfoot Clearwater Protections from Congress

A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land. In the …

Social Issues

PA's 'Little Scandinavia' Prison Unit to Focus on Rehabilitation

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has officially launched "Little Scandinavia," a unit in a state prison to focus on rehabilitation and reint…

A governor's race and U.S. congressional seats are among the many contests Iowans will be deciding this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA County Auditors: Plan Big, Plan Now for Primary Vote

It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without …

Social Issues

Youth-Justice Advocates Concerned as Crime Bill Heads to Gov's Desk

A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the …

The deadline to vote in Idaho's Primary election is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. (Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bilingual Resource Helps Spanish-Speaking Idahoans Vote

Voting can be hard for non-English speakers in Idaho, but a newly launched resource is helping Spanish-speaking Idahoans answer essential questions …

Social Issues

ID Looks to Recruit More Parents During Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month and Idaho is focused on bringing more foster parents into the fold. It's always been difficult for states to …

Social Issues

TN Residents May Be Eligible for TurboTax Settlement Payments

More than 100,000 lower-income Tennessee residents who paid for online-tax prep services advertised as being free may be eligible for payments…

 

