Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Social Issues  |  Cultural Resources    News
WY Governor to Mark May as Historic Preservation Month

Monday, May 9, 2022   

On Thursday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is expected to sign a proclamation declaring May of 2022 Historic Preservation Month, part of a national celebration dating back to 1973.

Carrie Edinger, historical program manager with the Sheridan Community Land Trust, said Wyoming has a wealth of buildings and sites where historic events can be remembered. She encouraged residents of all ages to get out and explore their local and regional history.

"If we talk about it and share our memories and those stories, or what items need help being preserved," said Edinger, "it's not only helping to save it and preserve it, but also keep it alive."

Every May, historical societies, preservation groups, and business and civic organizations across the U.S. celebrate Historic Preservation Month through events that promote historic places and heritage tourism, and that demonstrate the economic and social benefits of preservation.

This May marks the fourth annual celebration organized by the Alliance for Historic Wyoming. A complete list of events is available at historicwyoming.org.

Edinger's group has planned a bus tour of the Black Diamond Trail on Tuesday, exploring the region's history of mining millions of tons of coal from seams up to 40 feet thick for trains and power plants.

Edinger also encouraged folks to sign up for a hands-on preservation experience set for Saturday at the Historic Monarch Lutheran Cemetery just off Interstate 90 north of Sheridan.

"Everything from weed eating, cleaning or maintaining the headstones," said Edinger. "And we're also going to do some documentation of the cemetery. We will be creating a map of the cemetery layout."

Volunteers will be spot-checking names on tombstones against a list created by the Sheridan County Library's Wyoming Room.

For anyone interested in learning more about historical preservation, Edinger suggested reaching out to nearby museums and historic groups. She said preservation groups such as the Trust are always looking for curious volunteers.

"Volunteers help with events, they sometimes help with research, and they are also presenters for the Explore History program," said Edinger. "So there's many ways to volunteer, depending on skill level and interest, there's always something to do."




Social Issues

