Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Play

Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Play

Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Durham Food Bank Expands Offerings of Culturally Appropriate Fare

Play

Monday, May 9, 2022   

A food pantry serving immigrant families in the Triangle is bracing for an uptick in demand driven by the highest levels of inflation in decades.

Pastor and Executive Director Edgar Vergara of Iglesia la Semilla said its "Alacena Comunitaria" or community food pantry is purchasing new refrigerators and freezers, and expanding shelving space to store more culturally appropriate foods for Latino households in need.

Vergara explained many immigrant families are unable to find culturally relevant or healthy food items from local food pantries or agencies offering food assistance.

"Masa or harina are used for cooking tortillas, depending on the country," said Vergara, "but, for example, pupusas from El Salvador, or sopas or gorditas from Mexico."

The pantry's upgrades are funded by a community mini-grant from the American Heart Association, with support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Food banks nationwide are facing a crisis. Feeding America reports donations have dropped at more than half of its food banks since the beginning of the year.

Since December, around 70% of the nation's food banks reported either an increase in demand or demand holding steady from the previous month.

Vergara said he's noticed a surge in requests for food assistance at Iglesia la Semilla's weekly food distribution.

"And every week we see an increase of vehicles," said Vergara, "families coming to get food."

He added the health of residents is at stake when adults skip meals or are unable to feed their children, and said community organizations and local governments can combine resources to have a greater impact.

"It requires interlocking arms and a willingness to work together," said Vergara, "in order to meet the very real needs that our historically marginalized communities face. "

One recent Columbia University study found Latino youths lacking access to nutritionally adequate food had higher rates of chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes, obesity and hypertension.





get more stories like this via email
Opponents of a ranked-choice voting initiative on the Nevada ballot claim it could increase the time it takes to tabulate results. (Sevennine_79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NV Voting-Rights Groups Unite to Fight Ranked-Choice Voting

A coalition of community groups calling itself "Let Nevada Vote" is speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would require the state to …

Environment

Poll: Strong Support for Blackfoot Clearwater Protections from Congress

A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land. In the …

Social Issues

PA's 'Little Scandinavia' Prison Unit to Focus on Rehabilitation

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has officially launched "Little Scandinavia," a unit in a state prison to focus on rehabilitation and reint…

A governor's race and U.S. congressional seats are among the many contests Iowans will be deciding this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA County Auditors: Plan Big, Plan Now for Primary Vote

It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without …

Social Issues

Youth-Justice Advocates Concerned as Crime Bill Heads to Gov's Desk

A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the …

The deadline to vote in Idaho's Primary election is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. (Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bilingual Resource Helps Spanish-Speaking Idahoans Vote

Voting can be hard for non-English speakers in Idaho, but a newly launched resource is helping Spanish-speaking Idahoans answer essential questions …

Social Issues

ID Looks to Recruit More Parents During Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month and Idaho is focused on bringing more foster parents into the fold. It's always been difficult for states to …

Social Issues

TN Residents May Be Eligible for TurboTax Settlement Payments

More than 100,000 lower-income Tennessee residents who paid for online-tax prep services advertised as being free may be eligible for payments…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021