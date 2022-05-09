New Poll: Most Minnesotans Want Abortion Protections

As rhetoric grows about the future of federal abortion protections, new poll results show a majority of Minnesotans don't want the state to impose a ban.
get more stories like this via email
Findings from the statewide poll of more than 800 voters, conducted by Hart Research Associates were issued by regional Planned Parenthood leaders.
Six in 10 registered voters said abortion should be fully legal or accessible in most situations. Another 65% said they would oppose new severe restrictions.
Hart Research analyst Kate Fridley said their outreach represents a range of Minnesotans.
"And this opinion on keeping abortion legal holds true across demographic backgrounds in Minnesota," said Fridley. "Majorities of voters - regardless of gender, age, race and region of the state - want to keep abortion legal, in all or most cases."
The results follow last week's leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion, indicating the federal decision in the case 'Roe v. Wade' would be overturned. The court still has to cast a formal vote on the matter.
Minnesota is considered a safe-haven state. But if Republicans take full control of the Legislature this fall, some have said they would try to get proposed bans on future ballots.
President of Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund Sarah Stoesz said banning abortion would not only run counter to the views of most Minnesotans - but would affect their candidate priorities when looking at this topic.
She noted majorities of voters polled said they're less likely to vote for a person who prioritizes tougher restrictions.
"We know that we need to act swiftly to elect leaders who will protect those rights," said Stoesz. "And that will also pass legislation that protects Minnesotans' rights and reproductive freedom for generations to come."
In addition to GOP candidates, anti-abortion groups like the Minnesota Family Council have embraced the court's draft opinion.
Should it become final, group leaders say it represents a path toward limiting abortions in the state, and suggest lawmakers who oppose such efforts won't be on the right side of history.
North Dakota's lone abortion clinic said patients should stick with their appointments, despite U.S. Supreme Court rhetoric, though contingency plans are in play.
get more stories like this via email
North Dakota is one of 13 states that would automatically ban the procedure should the court overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The scenario grew closer to reality this week following the leak of a draft court opinion.
Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women's Clinic, said because it was not a formal ruling, they will keep seeing patients. However, should the predicted outcome happen, she emphasized they do not want service to suffer.
"We are exploring the possibility of finding space across the river," Kromenaker acknowledged. "So that the access for the patients that we've been serving for the last 24 years here at Red River Women's Clinic, that access essentially stays the same for them."
Moving across the river into Minnesota is an option because it is a safe-haven state, though she stressed talks are preliminary. The pending Supreme Court decision is tied to a Mississippi case. It reached the court after more conservative-leaning justices were seated. Anti-abortion activists have long argued abortion is a violation of their religious beliefs.
Some legal experts predict the end of federal protections will lead to more state-level restrictions, including trying to prohibit people from traveling elsewhere for abortions.
Kromenaker noted they are consulting with their attorneys about the issues, noting policymakers have put a lot of energy into limiting care.
"Whether it's this Supreme Court decision or the 2023 North Dakota Legislature, I think that there are people extremely motivated to make North Dakota to impossible to provide abortion," Kromenaker remarked. "And they've got the political will to do it."
In the meantime, she recommended those who support reproductive rights can take action by being more outspoken with friends, families and lawmakers. She added serving as an escort into clinics would be helpful, noting the increased presence of protesters in recent days.
Advocates from Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania and state officials gathered in Philadelphia Wednesday to stand firm on protecting abortion access, after a leaked draft indicated the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
get more stories like this via email
Pennsylvania has no laws protecting abortion access on the books and Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would veto any bill restricting it.
Dayle Steinberg, president of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, said it is important to remind people abortions are still safe and legal right now.
"We are fighting to ensure that everyone has the power to control their own bodies," Steinberg asserted. "We deserve elected officials at all levels of government who believe that as well. No judge and no politician should ever block your personal medical decisions or set the course for your life."
The Supreme Court decision will not be finalized until it is officially published, most likely in the next two months. A report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the high court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion would skyrocket by 1,000%.
Some state lawmakers have introduced anti-abortion legislation including Senate Bill 956, which proposes a constitutional amendment to deny the right to abortion care.
Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Montgomery/Delaware, co-chair of the Women's Health Caucus, said the draft decision is dangerous.
"States that have restrictive abortion legislation have the highest rates of maternal mortality and morbidity," Cappelletti pointed out. "Here in Pennsylvania, we have high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity. If the Legislature ever gets through more legislation that would restrict access, those numbers would go up."
Among Pennsylvania counties, 86% do not have an abortion provider. Wolf joined 16 other governors calling for immediate passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in September and awaits a vote in the Senate.
Mainers gathered Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Portland, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the right to have an abortion.
get more stories like this via email
Politico obtained and released a draft majority opinion indicating that five of the nine high-court justices would vote to overturn the decision in the case Roe v. Wade. Legal abortion has been protected in Maine since the Reproductive Privacy Act of 1993.
Nicole Clegg, senior vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said laws restricting abortions in states such as Texas have shown that limiting access to abortion doesn't reduce demand for it - but added that hurdles for those who may need to travel or find other workarounds to get the care they need.
"If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as we are expecting it will be," she said, "it will have a dramatic impact on people across the country and for providers like us, here in Maine, who will be a place where people can access care safe and legally."
Nearly three-quarters of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a Marquette Law School poll. Nearly 30% support overturning the decision.
Clegg said the Supreme Court has a long and storied history of granting rights to people when individual states have not always been willing to.
"When we think about advances around race and equality, marriage equality, the Supreme Court is the body that had to say that it doesn't matter where you live, these rights should apply to all," she said. "And so honestly, it's really shocking that we're in this moment right now, where that same body is willing to take away basic rights for people."
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, released a statement saying the draft opinion is inconsistent with what Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch indicated in their confirmation hearings. While Collins voted to confirm those two justices, she was the sole Republican to vote against Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation in 2020, citing her concerns about how close the vote was to Election Day.