Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
NM Activists Want "Sanctuary" Laws for Abortion Providers

Monday, May 9, 2022   

Pro-choice activists want New Mexico to follow the lead of Connecticut in providing a safe haven for abortion providers after last week's leaked draft that indicated the Supreme Court will overturn legalized abortion nationwide.

Janet Williams - president of Santa Fe NOW, the local chapter of the National Organization for Women - said more protections will be needed as people travel from Texas, Arizona and other states to New Mexico, where abortion is legal.

She said medical records will need to be protected, and abortion providers will need protection from liability in other states.

"Like Texas trying to criminalize women and doctors and anyone that helps a woman," said Williams. "We'd like to try to protect them, so make our state a sanctuary state just like Connecticut."

In Texas and more than 20 other states, lawmakers have passed a so-called "trigger law" that would go into effect 30 days after Roe versus Wade is overturned, making performing abortion a felony.

The Texas law also offers a bounty of $10,000 to citizens if they win a court case against anyone who has helped someone gain access to an abortion.

Assuming the Supreme Court's draft ruling stands, Colorado and New Mexico will be the only two places in the Southwest that provide abortion services.

Williams said she expects new clinics to open in the state, but also expects to see more fake clinics, or "crisis pregnancy centers" - which she said look like real health centers but don't provide abortion or broader health care.

"They're setting up in communities and drawing people in who are pregnant and don't want their pregnancy and talking them out of abortion," said Williams. "But they set up with a name that sounds like they're going to help you, and they're not."

The director of a Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of Roe v. Wade related case says she's considering a move to New Mexico when the 1973 ruling is struck down. The Jackson Women's Health Organization, better known as the Pink House, is the last abortion clinic in Mississippi.




Opponents of a ranked-choice voting initiative on the Nevada ballot claim it could increase the time it takes to tabulate results. (Sevennine_79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NV Voting-Rights Groups Unite to Fight Ranked-Choice Voting

A coalition of community groups calling itself "Let Nevada Vote" is speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would require the state to …

Environment

Poll: Strong Support for Blackfoot Clearwater Protections from Congress

A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land. In the …

Social Issues

PA's 'Little Scandinavia' Prison Unit to Focus on Rehabilitation

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has officially launched "Little Scandinavia," a unit in a state prison to focus on rehabilitation and reint…

A governor's race and U.S. congressional seats are among the many contests Iowans will be deciding this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA County Auditors: Plan Big, Plan Now for Primary Vote

It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without …

Social Issues

Youth-Justice Advocates Concerned as Crime Bill Heads to Gov's Desk

A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the …

The deadline to vote in Idaho's Primary election is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. (Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bilingual Resource Helps Spanish-Speaking Idahoans Vote

Voting can be hard for non-English speakers in Idaho, but a newly launched resource is helping Spanish-speaking Idahoans answer essential questions …

Social Issues

ID Looks to Recruit More Parents During Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month and Idaho is focused on bringing more foster parents into the fold. It's always been difficult for states to …

Social Issues

TN Residents May Be Eligible for TurboTax Settlement Payments

More than 100,000 lower-income Tennessee residents who paid for online-tax prep services advertised as being free may be eligible for payments…

 

