NM Activists Want "Sanctuary" Laws for Abortion Providers

Pro-choice activists want New Mexico to follow the lead of Connecticut in providing a safe haven for abortion providers after last week's leaked draft that indicated the Supreme Court will overturn legalized abortion nationwide.



Janet Williams - president of Santa Fe NOW, the local chapter of the National Organization for Women - said more protections will be needed as people travel from Texas, Arizona and other states to New Mexico, where abortion is legal.



She said medical records will need to be protected, and abortion providers will need protection from liability in other states.



"Like Texas trying to criminalize women and doctors and anyone that helps a woman," said Williams. "We'd like to try to protect them, so make our state a sanctuary state just like Connecticut."



In Texas and more than 20 other states, lawmakers have passed a so-called "trigger law" that would go into effect 30 days after Roe versus Wade is overturned, making performing abortion a felony.



The Texas law also offers a bounty of $10,000 to citizens if they win a court case against anyone who has helped someone gain access to an abortion.



Assuming the Supreme Court's draft ruling stands, Colorado and New Mexico will be the only two places in the Southwest that provide abortion services.



Williams said she expects new clinics to open in the state, but also expects to see more fake clinics, or "crisis pregnancy centers" - which she said look like real health centers but don't provide abortion or broader health care.



"They're setting up in communities and drawing people in who are pregnant and don't want their pregnancy and talking them out of abortion," said Williams. "But they set up with a name that sounds like they're going to help you, and they're not."



The director of a Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of Roe v. Wade related case says she's considering a move to New Mexico when the 1973 ruling is struck down. The Jackson Women's Health Organization, better known as the Pink House, is the last abortion clinic in Mississippi.









Leaders from the California Legislative Women's Caucus vowed to protect a person's right to have an abortion in the Golden State after a leaked draft opinion appears to show the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to overturn the decision known as Roe v. Wade this summer. That would turn the matter over to the states.



Abortion is and will remain legal in California, but now some lawmakers want to cement that right by putting it into the state Constitution. Caucus Chair Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, said she feels if the Supreme Court issues this ruling, it would be an unprecedented rollback of people's rights.



"Overturning Roe v. Wade is not going to stop abortions," she said, "but rather it's going to lead to unsafe and deadly abortions, especially for our most marginalized and vulnerable communities."



If the constitutional amendment passes both houses of the state Legislature by a two-thirds margin, it would be placed onto the November ballot.



The author of the draft opinion, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, argued that the privacy rights and the due-process clause don't apply to the termination of a pregnancy. Other opponents cite religious objections.



Jodi Hicks, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, said low-income women of color from conservative states would be disproportionately affected.



"People that are denied access to abortions are four times more likely to end up in poverty," she said.



State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said she wants the state to establish a fund that would accept private donations to help people from other states travel to California for abortion care.



"California will continue to be a beacon of hope for women and families who need access for reproductive care and abortion, here in our own state and across the country," she said. "We will not leave the women and families impacted by the backwards, reckless policies of other states without options."



A new report finds the pandemic disproportionately impacted women, but that gaps in data limit Maine's ability to help those in need.



Women are more likely than men to be caregivers in their families - whether for their children, family members with disabilities or the elderly - and they're also more likely to be employed in the care economy.



Anne Gass is an independent historian and the report chair for Maine's Permanent Commission on the Status of Women, which released the report. She said there are barriers to adequate data collection, such as privacy concerns and lack of uniformity in the way data is collected.



"How many of the women are women of color?" asked Gass. "How many of them are refugees? How many of them had children who have disabilities, or are women with disabilities themselves? What we find is that, it's just really difficult sometimes to parse that data out and find that information out."



The report says better data is needed regarding women in the care industry and those who provide unpaid care to their families.



It also stresses the need for information on how many women are enrolled in social-service or public-assistance programs, and how eligibility and demand for programs lines up with enrollment.



Gass noted that many assistance programs are siloed, meaning they don't share any data with each other.



She said when Mainers apply for assistance programs, they have to share personal information with intake workers they've never met - and sometimes having to do that over and over again keeps folks away from these benefits.



"We do need to make sure that they're eligible, and that involves asking some questions," said Gass. "But is there a way to do it so that it doesn't just re-traumatize these women with as they're going about trying to find help for themselves and their families?"



The report notes 141 child-care centers closed in Maine during the pandemic, and many more closed temporarily. Gass said two years since the start of the pandemic, child-care costs and availability is still hampering many women's ability to return to work.







