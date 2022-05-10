Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Play

Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Play

Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Health and Wellness  |  Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention    News
Ohio Youth Council: Drug, Alcohol Use is Not the Norm

Play

Tuesday, May 10, 2022   

Hundreds of Ohio teens join together today to bust myths about teenage substance use.

The "We Are The Majority" rally promotes the fact that most young people do not use drugs or alcohol.

Over the past ten years, thousands of young Ohioans have gathered at the Statehouse for the rally, but it will be virtual for a third year due to COVID.

High-school senior Ally Sprow is an Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network Youth Council member. She said they'll specifically discuss the impact of the pandemic on teens.

"It's really made all of us struggle with just trying to navigate every single day," said Sprow. "So, we thought that it was important to talk about how we can improve our mental health, but also to let teens know that they're not alone and that substance misuse is not the way to handle it."

The theme is 'The Teen Experience: Own Your Power.' Sprow said it speaks to the ability of young people to make the changes they want to see in their lives and the lives of their peers.

The virtual rally starts at 6 p.m. and will feature regional "watch parties" being held in five locations.

The Prevention Action Alliance hosts the rally, and alliance Community Prevention Manager Julianna Fellows explained it's truly a youth event, built by teens from all over Ohio.

"The biggest thing for them is the excitement of being able to share with their peers, but also the adults," said Fellows. "To say, 'This is our time now, and we are impacting our time right now.'"

Sprow added that young Ohioans will share what the teen experience means to them, how adults can be better allies, and what they want the future to look like.

"Making connections with one another, as well as making connections with the generations ahead of us and the generations to come, are really important," said Sprow. "Because when we try and change the world, we need to do it together."

About 8% of 12 to 17-year-olds in Ohio report using drugs in the past month. Links to the rally and on social media are online at 'preventionactionalliance.org'



Disclosure: Prevention Action Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Opponents of a ranked-choice voting initiative on the Nevada ballot claim it could increase the time it takes to tabulate results. (Sevennine_79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NV Voting-Rights Groups Unite to Fight Ranked-Choice Voting

A coalition of community groups calling itself "Let Nevada Vote" is speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would require the state to …

Environment

Poll: Strong Support for Blackfoot Clearwater Protections from Congress

A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land. In the …

Social Issues

PA's 'Little Scandinavia' Prison Unit to Focus on Rehabilitation

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has officially launched "Little Scandinavia," a unit in a state prison to focus on rehabilitation and reint…

A governor's race and U.S. congressional seats are among the many contests Iowans will be deciding this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA County Auditors: Plan Big, Plan Now for Primary Vote

It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without …

Social Issues

Youth-Justice Advocates Concerned as Crime Bill Heads to Gov's Desk

A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the …

The deadline to vote in Idaho's Primary election is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. (Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bilingual Resource Helps Spanish-Speaking Idahoans Vote

Voting can be hard for non-English speakers in Idaho, but a newly launched resource is helping Spanish-speaking Idahoans answer essential questions …

Social Issues

ID Looks to Recruit More Parents During Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month and Idaho is focused on bringing more foster parents into the fold. It's always been difficult for states to …

Social Issues

TN Residents May Be Eligible for TurboTax Settlement Payments

More than 100,000 lower-income Tennessee residents who paid for online-tax prep services advertised as being free may be eligible for payments…

 

