IA County Auditors: Plan Big, Plan Now for Primary Vote

It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without a plan might bring some unwanted surprises for the June 7 primary.



Among the key changes is a shorter window for early in-person voting, which for this primary opens up on May 18.



Iowans also have less time to request and send in absentee ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said that's why people need to be thorough in filling out an absentee ballot.



He noted that with mail service not as speedy, fixing any mistakes won't be easy.



"Before, you used to have time to cure something," said Miller, "we could you send you a new application to fill out - but there's just not enough time. "



Miller said having an alternate plan can help voters overcome obstacles - including something non-election-related, such as a COVID-19 infection.



The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 23. The new rules say it has to be received no later than the end of Election Day, rather than just being postmarked ahead of time.



Ballots received the day after won't be counted.



Rules surrounding ballot drop boxes also were modified, and now Iowa counties are allowed to have one designated location - which has to be under video surveillance.



Louisa County Auditor Sandi Sturgell said that's a noteworthy change for a rural area like hers, and voters should research availability.



"We are not using that any longer," said Sturgell. "They have to bring it directly into our office, because we don't have the security that they require for the dropbox that we had always been able to use before, that's on the courthouse wall. So, please don't put your ballots in there."



In 2020, some counties used multiple drobox sites amid COVID concerns.



Brad Anderson, state director of AARP Iowa, said they hope the changes won't deter older voters in this year's midterms - and that they'll see participation just as strong as the energy from two years ago.



"While some of those measures, such as every voter getting an absentee ballot request form, are not happening this cycle," said Anderson, "we want to let voters know that they do have a lot of options."



Beyond absentee ballots and early in-person voting at your county auditor's office, there will still be polling sites on Election Day. However, those will now close an hour earlier, at 8 p.m.







Disclosure: AARP Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Voter Ready Iowa: How To Vote In Iowa Elections the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State 2022



get more stories like this via email



Voting can be hard for non-English speakers in Idaho, but a newly launched resource is helping Spanish-speaking Idahoans answer essential questions for casting a ballot.



Contamos Idaho has set up a website with bilingual information ahead of next Tuesday's primary.



Antonio Hernandez, civic engagement coordinator for Conservation Voters for Idaho, said communities of Latin heritage are looking for answers to fundamental questions, including when the election is happening and where to vote.



"These are just some basic things that voters are asking for, but they're not getting," Hernandez asserted. "We've created this voter resource for answering those types of questions and making sure voters have that basic information, in both English and Spanish."



As the website showed, people can register to vote up to and on Election Day at their polling place. The site also has a link, so people can find their polling place.



Hernandez pointed out there are barriers beyond the fact the ballot is printed in English. He explained even the type of language used can make it difficult.



"We're using this language that may be inaccessible to them. We're using very legal terms that may not be familiar with people," Hernandez emphasized. "When it comes to thinking about language, we need to make sure that we're actually getting information in a way that people understand, regardless also of what language it's in."



Hernandez noted there is a growing population with Latin heritage in Idaho, up to 13% in the 2020 census. He argued the number likely is higher because some were not counted. But he stressed the importance of everyone being able to vote.



"Representation matters. It's important," Hernandez stated. "For us to achieve democracy, we need to have representation and fairness in our elections."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Voter resources Contamos 2022



get more stories like this via email

