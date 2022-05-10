Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

NV Voting-Rights Groups Unite to Fight Ranked-Choice Voting

Tuesday, May 10, 2022   

A coalition of community groups calling itself "Let Nevada Vote" is speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would require the state to adopt ranked-choice voting.

Backers of the so-called "Nevada Voters First" initiative say it's intended to give independent voters a greater voice and produce election winners with the broadest support.

But Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices, said she thinks ranked-choice voting would only trip voters up - and result in more invalid ballots.

"Ranked-choice voting makes casting a ballot more time consuming," said Persaud-Zamora, "more complicated and more confusing for voters."

With ranked-choice voting, people rank multiple candidates by preference. If anyone gets more than 50%, they win.

If not, then the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated.

And each voter who had ranked the now-eliminated candidate as their first choice has their single vote transferred to the candidate who was their next-highest choice.

Eric Jeng, director of outreach for the Asian Community Development Council, noted that New York City and San Francisco have tried ranked-choice voting - with mixed results.

"Even with these big cities devoting tremendous resources and research into how best to educate their voters," said Jeng, "we still see a very hard, steep learning curve for them."

And Ruben Murillo, former president of the Nevada State Education Association, said he thinks ranked-choice voting should not be enshrined in the state constitution.

"I'm opposed to this," said Murillo, "because I don't like putting something into the constitution that you can't change easily."

The initiative would also abolish partisan primaries and move to an open primary in which the top five candidates advance, regardless of party affiliation.

The initiative must get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot by June 21.

The coalition is also informing people about how to withdraw a signature from the petition, on the website - 'protectyourvotenv.com.'



Disclosure: Silver State Voices contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


