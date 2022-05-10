Cemeteries, Landscapes New to NH Register of Historic Places

On Thursday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is expected to sign a proclamation declaring May of 2022 Historic Preservation Month, part of a national celebration dating back to 1973.



Carrie Edinger, historical program manager with the Sheridan Community Land Trust, said Wyoming has a wealth of buildings and sites where historic events can be remembered. She encouraged residents of all ages to get out and explore their local and regional history.



"If we talk about it and share our memories and those stories, or what items need help being preserved," said Edinger, "it's not only helping to save it and preserve it, but also keep it alive."



Every May, historical societies, preservation groups, and business and civic organizations across the U.S. celebrate Historic Preservation Month through events that promote historic places and heritage tourism, and that demonstrate the economic and social benefits of preservation.



This May marks the fourth annual celebration organized by the Alliance for Historic Wyoming. A complete list of events is available at historicwyoming.org.



Edinger's group has planned a bus tour of the Black Diamond Trail on Tuesday, exploring the region's history of mining millions of tons of coal from seams up to 40 feet thick for trains and power plants.



Edinger also encouraged folks to sign up for a hands-on preservation experience set for Saturday at the Historic Monarch Lutheran Cemetery just off Interstate 90 north of Sheridan.



"Everything from weed eating, cleaning or maintaining the headstones," said Edinger. "And we're also going to do some documentation of the cemetery. We will be creating a map of the cemetery layout."



Volunteers will be spot-checking names on tombstones against a list created by the Sheridan County Library's Wyoming Room.



For anyone interested in learning more about historical preservation, Edinger suggested reaching out to nearby museums and historic groups. She said preservation groups such as the Trust are always looking for curious volunteers.



"Volunteers help with events, they sometimes help with research, and they are also presenters for the Explore History program," said Edinger. "So there's many ways to volunteer, depending on skill level and interest, there's always something to do."







The Montana historical meme contest is back and history has never felt so relevant in the internet age.



The Montana State Library began the contest in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Participants get to sift through the Montana Memory Project's 35,000 photos to create fun images out of history.



Jennifer Birnel, director of Montana Memory Project, said the contest is an opportunity for people to learn more about the state.



"We want people to understand the depth of our history - as well as our culture," said Birnel. "So both of those things play a big part of it. And a lot of our content is very historical in nature, but we also some much more modern pieces of content as well."



The Montana State Library suggests using a meme generator online, which can be found on the Montana Meme-ory contest page. The contest is broken down into three age groups - 10 to 18, 19 to 40, and 41 to 120.



All entries must be submitted by May 13. May is historic preservation month.



Birnel said there have been some fun winners in their past two contests, including an entry from a former employee from the Montana Historical Society.



"He said, 'Leroy always fancied himself a chick magnet,' and it was a picture of a man feeding his chickens," said Birnel, "which I thought was great."



Library staff will select finalists for the contest and then the public will get to vote for the winners May 20 through 27.



Winners will receive history-themed grab bags of prizes, including four buy-one-get-one-free tickets to the Montana Historical Society and prints from Montana artists Charlie Russell and Stan Lynde.







