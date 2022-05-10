Wednesday, May 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 11, 2022
Play

New Mexico and 18 other states plan legislation to protect transgender kids, unarmed civilian protection teams hope their Ukraine efforts resonate, and President Biden says inflation is his top domestic priority.

2022Talks - May 11, 2022
Play

Officials expect Russia to push beyond Donbas, the Senate will vote on abortion rights, Janet Yellen makes an economic case for Roe v. Wade, and Elon Musk says he would end Twitter's ban on former president Trump.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads; the Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city; farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money to grow their output; and May is National Stroke Awareness Month immediacy is critical.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition
Letter Carriers 'Stamp Out Hunger' Campaign Returns After COVID Hiatus

Play

Tuesday, May 10, 2022   

Mail carriers across New Mexico are gearing-up for the "2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive" this Saturday, May 14. The National Association of Letter Carriers with the U.S. Postal Service encourage postal customers to leave a bag in or near their mailbox filled with nonperishable food, to be picked up by mail carriers and shared with Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution. Comments from Marie Montano, carrier, National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 504, Albuquerque.

Marie Montano, a letter carrier for the Postal Service and member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Local 504 in Albuquerque leads the drive, said donations help replenish the shelves at Roadrunner Food Bank.

Montano noted the project is close to her heart, because she remembers her own family sometimes struggled to make ends meet.

"There were six of us in my family, so I remember that it was sometimes tight for my parents," Montano recounted. "And if I can do it now, to help out, I will do as much as I can, because I remember that."

Due to COVID, letter carriers had to forgo the annual tradition the past two years, and instead competed in friendly contests to raise cash for Roadrunner, topping out at $10,000 last year.

The annual event, held the second Saturday in May, takes place in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states and beyond.

According to Montano, postal customers just need to put food items next to their mail slot and a letter carrier will do the rest.

"Some of my customers don't have the time to go and take it to Roadrunner," Montano acknowledged. "Everybody's so busy now and with COVID going on, they were kind-of scared, and it's easy for a lot of our customers."

Because of the two-year COVID hiatus, Montano is not sure what to expect for this year's drive, but said current letter carriers, retirees and countless volunteers will do their best to make it successful.

"I'd like to hit 200,000 pounds for Albuquerque," Montano emphasized. "We've gone a little bit close, I don't know that we've fully gone over, over in the one-day pick-up. I think the highest we've gone is, like, 195,000."

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable food items that are not expired -- such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, peanut butter, rice or cereal -- next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery time on Saturday.

Disclosure: Roadrunner Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Community Issues and Volunteering, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Although some hellbender populations remain healthy, in 2011 they were listed as endangered federally under the Endangered Species Act, according to the Nature Conservatory. (Paula Worden/Resource Institute)

Environment

NC Habitat Increased for Endangered North American Salamander

Protecting North Carolina's rivers and streams is good for residents, wildlife and even salamanders. Recent work along Hog Lot Creek and Bates …

Social Issues

Report: IN Utilities Cut Power More Than 260,000 Times from 2020-2021

From January 2020 to December 2021, utility companies shut off power to Hoosier homes more than 260,000 times. According to a new report from …

Social Issues

Can Air-Source Pumps Help MN Homes Run Cooler?

The calendar indicates it is early May, but many Minnesotans are experiencing summerlike temperatures this week. As residents crank up the air …

An Unarmed Civilian Protection team from Nonviolent Peaceforce has been assessing needs and working with local groups in Ukraine. (Photo courtesy of NP)

Social Issues

Unarmed Civilian Protection Teams Hope Ukraine Efforts Resonate

This week marked the 75th day since Russia invaded Ukraine. As the humanitarian disaster unfolds, those carrying out Unarmed Civilian Protection (UCP)…

Environment

Safe Wildlife-Crossing Bill Clears Colorado Legislature

The Colorado General Assembly has passed legislation to fund wildlife road-crossing projects across the state. Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Gunnison…

If a homeowner selects to be excluded from chemical sprays, they must agree to maintain their yard to the HOA's common standard, according to nonprofit Beyond Toxics. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

More OR Outreach Needed For HOA Chemical Exemption

As the safety debate over pesticides and other chemicals often used for lawn and property maintenance continues, Oregon residents now have more …

Health and Wellness

OR Nurses Fight for Union Contracts During National Nurses Week

It is National Nurses Week, and nurses in Oregon are celebrating with a call to complete contract negotiations. Nurses at Providence Willamette …

Environment

Experts, Birders: Turn Off Home Lights at Night During Migration Season

Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day, and bird experts said it is a great time to be on the lookout for types of birds you may not see every day in …

 

