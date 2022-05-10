Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' Campaign Returns After COVID Hiatus

Tuesday, May 10, 2022   

U.S. Postal Service workers will help feed needy families this Saturday by participating in the "Stamp Out Hunger" program, collecting and sorting nonperishable food donations from postal customers.

Marie Montano, a letter carrier for the Postal Service and member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Local 504 in Albuquerque leads the drive, said donations help replenish the shelves at Roadrunner Food Bank.

Montano noted the project is close to her heart, because she remembers her own family sometimes struggled to make ends meet.

"There were six of us in my family, so I remember that it was sometimes tight for my parents," Montano recounted. "And if I can do it now, to help out, I will do as much as I can, because I remember that."

Due to COVID, letter carriers had to forgo the annual tradition the past two years, and instead competed in friendly contests to raise cash for Roadrunner, topping out at $10,000 last year.

The annual event, held the second Saturday in May, takes place in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states and beyond.

According to Montano, postal customers just need to put food items next to their mail slot and a postal worker will do the rest.

"Some of my customers don't have the time to go and take it to Roadrunner," Montano acknowledged. "Everybody's so busy now and with COVID going on, they were kind-of scared, and it's easy for a lot of our customers."

Because of the two-year COVID hiatus, Montano is not sure what to expect for this year's drive, but said current letter carriers, retirees and countless volunteers will do their best to make it successful.

"I'd like to hit 200,000 pounds for Albuquerque," Montano emphasized. "We've gone a little bit close, I don't know that we've fully gone over, over in the one-day pick-up. I think the highest we've gone is, like, 195,000."

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable food items that are not expired -- such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, peanut butter, rice or cereal -- next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery time on Saturday.

