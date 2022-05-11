Wednesday, May 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 11, 2022
New Mexico and 18 other states plan legislation to protect transgender kids, unarmed civilian protection teams hope their Ukraine efforts resonate, and President Biden says inflation is his top domestic priority.

2022Talks - May 11, 2022
Officials expect Russia to push beyond Donbas, the Senate will vote on abortion rights, Janet Yellen makes an economic case for Roe v. Wade, and Elon Musk says he would end Twitter's ban on former president Trump.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads; the Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city; farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money to grow their output; and May is National Stroke Awareness Month immediacy is critical.

Experts, Birders: Turn Off Home Lights at Night During Migration Season

Wednesday, May 11, 2022   

Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day, and bird experts said it is a great time to be on the lookout for types of birds you may not see every day in your community.

Up to 300 species of birds have been identified in and around the Gulf of Maine during migration season, and this year's theme for the awareness day is the impact of light pollution on birds.

Nicholas Lund, advocacy and outreach manager for Maine Audubon, noted roughly one million birds die per day from running into glass. At night, the lights from within make glass invisible to birds, and during the day it reflects their habitat.

"Birds don't know what glass is," Lund explained. "They fly accidentally into windows when they are drawn in by lights, which also may disorient them as they're traveling or draw in the insects that they're trying to eat."

In addition to risks of collision, disorientation can cause birds to circle and deplete their energy resources, making them more vulnerable to predators.

Lund recommended turning out lights at night during migration, which is now through the first part of June, and then again in September and October. He said if you cannot keep your lights off, light fixtures can help, and you can treat the glass on your windows to make it more visible to birds.

Lund added while Saturday is the day selected to celebrate migratory birds, millions of birds are flying up to Maine every night from their wintering grounds in the south, looking for places to breed.

"The trees in your backyard are going to be full of colorful songbirds," Lund pointed out. "The shores and the mud flats will be full of shorebirds moving, the skies full with raptors. I mean, this is migratory bird month, for sure."

Lund emphasized for those who want some guidance, birders and experts are leading walks across the state - including at Fields Pond near Bangor on Saturday, as well as all this week and next at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

Also on Saturday, staff naturalist Doug Hitchcox will host a "Big Day," trying to find as many bird species as possible from Bangor to Kennebunkport.


