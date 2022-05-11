More OR Outreach Needed For HOA Chemical Exemption

As the safety debate over pesticides and other chemicals often used for lawn and property maintenance continues, Oregon residents now have more options than ever. But are they aware of their rights?



Beaver State residents living in homeowner associations are now able to opt out of previously mandated chemical sprays.



Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Sherwood/Wilsonville, sponsored House Bill 2409, which went into effect Jan. 1.



She said more outreach is needed to make sure her constituents, and other Oregon residents, understand the change.



"It allows homeowners to make informed decisions about whether or not they want pesticides applied on their property," Neron pointed out. "Including herbicide and insecticide, etc., as might be required by their HOA."



Neron introduced the measure during the 2021 legislative session, and it was signed into law last May. She explained there has been some confusion over what the bill allows HOA residents to opt out of, noting it does not allow Oregon residents to forgo all landscaping care.



Homeowners now have more choice in what chemicals are or are not sprayed on their property, while still having to maintain their lawns in other ways they may believe are safer for their health.



Neron added an information campaign may be needed to better get out the word.



"Going forward, an education campaign would still be beneficial for people to understand their options," Neron suggested. "And potentially even understand and have a bit of education about common chemicals that are used."



Jennifer Eisele, pesticide program manager for the nonprofit Beyond Toxics, which supports community-driven environmental justice in Oregon, said more work needs to be done.



"There are a lot of homeowners that we've heard from since this bill has passed," Eisele remarked. "With a lot of concerns about implementation and ensuring that their homeowners association is aware of this bill and giving them the opportunity to opt out of landscape services."



Eisele added opting out does not necessarily mean taking yard work into your own hands, noting many Oregon companies offer landscaping services without the use of herbicides, insecticides and other harmful chemicals.



Protecting North Carolina's rivers and streams is good for residents, wildlife and even salamanders.



Recent work along Hog Lot Creek and Bates Branch repaired damage and increased habitat for the hellbender, North America's largest salamander species. The project was made possible by Resource Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring streams, rivers and wetlands.



Alan Walker, project manager for the Resource Institute, said the team had a specific goal in mind.



"It's a hellbender initiative," Walker explained. "What we've tried to do is, in addition to the natural channel design and working to stabilize the banks and restore the natural channel through this reach, was to put in some specific habitat structures for the hellbenders."



The project team restored 3,000 feet of severely eroded stream areas, including the addition of large, flat rocks -- elevated from the bottom -- to create a big enough cavity for hellbenders to find protection, lay eggs and make a home. Resource Institute is working to identify additional sites for restoration for the federally endangered species.



Morgan Harris, private lands biologist in the Conservation Management Institute at Virginia Tech, pointed out although the project is designed to make a home for a struggling species, the general principle is repairing damage caused by humans.



"The main thing that a lot of these projects do is reduce sedimentation going into the creek, when stream banks are eroding," Harris emphasized. "And the most important thing to make sure that erosion stays under control is to make sure that we keep trees and shrubs intact on the creek banks."



Harris added North Carolina is home to one of the best populations remaining of hellbenders, which can grow to as long as two and a half feet in length.



A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land.



In the 2022 Voter Survey on Public Lands, 85% of Montanans say the loss of ranches and open spaces to new development is a serious problem. And 83% also support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which would add nearly 80,000 acres of public land to the state.



Kristin Cordingley, program director of the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund, said groups have been working on this effort for a long time.



"It's a really collaborative effort," said Cordingley. "I mean, we've included timber mill workers. We got ranchers, outfitters, conservationists, mountain bike riders, business owners. The list kind of goes on and on and it essentially protects the Blackfoot River and some of its most important tributaries."



Support for the legislation is up from 75% in the 2020 survey. It was introduced by Sen. Jon Tester - D-Mont - but Sen. Steve Daines - R-Mont - says he will only support the bill if it's tied to his effort to loosen protections on some lands in the state managed as wilderness.



The survey was commissioned by the University of Montana's Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative.



The Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund is among the groups doing everything they can to see the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act get a vote in Congress, including heading to the bar.



The group recently partnered with Gulch Distillers in Helena on a vodka label urging Daines to let the Senate vote on the bill. Cordingly said she hopes there's movement on it soon.



"As we get closer to the election and there's so many other things on the docket, we are nervous and we want to see it move before the end of the year, for sure," said Cordingley. "Folks have been working a really long time on it. This coalition that pulled together this piece of legislation has been working on it over a decade."



The bill is in the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, on which Daines sits.







