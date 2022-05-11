OR Nurses Fight for Union Contracts During National Nurses Week

It is National Nurses Week, and nurses in Oregon are celebrating with a call to complete contract negotiations.



Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls in Oregon City are holding an informational picket today.



Jay Formick, a registered nurse at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City and member of the Oregon Nurses Association, said negotiations have been on the table since last year.



"We're calling attention to the struggle we're having with management at Providence Willamette Falls hospital coming to agreement on a contract," Formick explained.



Formick noted nurses want language guaranteeing breaks beefed up in their contract, as well as ensuring safe staffing levels and wage increases to keep up with growing inflation.



At their sister hospital, Saint Vincent Medical Center, nurses authorized a strike last week. Formick believes a strike can be avoided if management at Saint Vincent offers workers a fair contract. He said otherwise, hospitals such as his will feel the consequences of the strike.



"The Cathedral Hospital in the Providence system will be vastly reduced in its capacity," Formick pointed out. "Patients will be shunted off to all the other hospitals, including our hospital in Oregon City, and that will only put more pressure on the nurses."



In a statement, Providence said nurses rejected their offer to engage a neutral federal mediator to speed up negotiations. It said a strike authorization announcement will "further delay meaningful discussion."



Formick added nurses are not to the point of authorizing a strike at the Willamette Falls hospital. But he emphasized they have filed complaints about unfair labor practices against Providence during the negotiation process. Formick stressed the purpose of negotiations is to benefit patients.



"We're going to fight for proper staffing levels, so our patients get nurse attention that is appropriate to their needs," Formick asserted. "I sure hope management will see the light and get on board with us."



Disclosure: Oregon Nurses Association (AFT Local 5905) contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.

Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Illinois News Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Collaboration



For rural residents, just getting to the hospital during an illness can be a struggle.



A new trial of home-based hospital care may be a solution to that, officials think.



Called the Rural Home Hospital, Ariadne Labs developed the system to deliver home hospital principles to rural communities.



Mary Frances Barthel, M.D., chief quality and safety officer at Blessing Health System in Quincy, Illinois, runs the Rural Home Hospital program there. Covering a three-state area (Illinois, Missouri and Iowa), Blessing Health includes three hospitals, two physician groups, an accredited college of nursing and health sciences, and a network of medical specialty businesses. Barthel said the healthcare system provides services for about 100,000 people.



In February, Blessing Health started a three-year study of the home-based system. Based on a successful urban home hospital program at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, this trial will determine whether or not it can be applied to rural settings, Barthel said.



Just three patients have entered into the randomized study so far. Two of those patients were selected to stay in the hospital. One was selected to receive at-home care.



To enter into the program, a patient has to be admitted to the emergency department and then diagnosed with something that would normally require hospitalization to treat - like heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, gout, chronic kidney disease, or diverticulitis. Once a patient has agreed to participate, they're randomly selected to either stay in the hospital or be treated at home.



Those that are selected to be treated at home are discharged with a nurse who goes with them and sets up the necessary equipment in their house.



"They're put on a monitor that gives us their vital statistics like blood pressure, blood oxygen... that information is available to me 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Barthel said.



Patients are also connected to the doctor through telehealth visits. The nurse visits the patient in person twice a day, and Barthel checks in on them once a day via telehealth. Patients can also contact the nurse or doctor for telehealth visits if they have questions or concerns. In some cases, the monitor will connect with the doctor to alert them if things aren't right.



"If there's a change in their vital statistics, an alert will come across an app on my phone," she said.



The system also alerts her if the monitoring equipment goes offline.



"We had an incident where the patient's tablet went to sleep," she said. "I got a notification on my phone and worked the patient through making sure the device didn't turn off."



The program frees up beds for more critically ill patients and ensures the patient can access the care.



"Transportation (to the hospital) is such an issue in rural areas, especially for our elderly patients," Barthel said.



Research shows that home hospital programs tend to have higher patient satisfaction, lower readmission rates, and a reduced risk of getting hospital-acquired complications. Barthel said so far patients have reported that the program is beneficial.



"Patients reported getting up more and moving around more," she said. "We also noticed they were more compliant with their medications and that they slept better."



The program is not without its challenges, however. Barthel said some patients who were approached to join the study declined.



"They had an expectation that when they felt sick, that they were going to have people take care of them, and that they would be better when they left the hospital," she said. "We are very careful about which patients we're including. These patients did not want to go home to treat themselves."



Another issue, she said, is internet access. The hospital has developed several strategies to ensure patients have a fast enough connection for a telehealth visit, including installing a new connection.



Another obstacle is staffing. Two in-home visits a day requires a significant amount of nursing capacity.



But advocates see the program as a way to reduce healthcare disparities for rural residents.



"Access to high-value acute care services in rural communities is a growing national problem," David Levine, M.D., leader of Ariadne Lab's RHH team, said. "A randomized controlled trial will help us examine how we can provide a high quality and safe patient experience affordably in a rural context."



Blessing is one of only two American rural hospital systems to run the trial. The other, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), provides services for rural Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.



Between now and the end of the study in 2025, Barthel said she hopes to sustain an average patient population of four, with new patients entering the program and ones who have recovered being released.



"Past the trial stage, we hope to be able to replicate the program with staff deployed in each of our hospitals," she said. "Our goal is to have these services available from each of our facilities."



Liz Carey wrote this article for The Daily Yonder.





By Sky Chadde for The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting via The Daily Yonder.

Broadcast version by Lily Bolhke for Missouri News Service/i>



The U.S. Department of Agriculture has food safety inspectors in every large meatpacking plant in the country. Just like the industry's workers, the government's inspectors entered the high-risk work spaces almost every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sonny Perdue, USDA's leader during the pandemic's critical first year, made clear he saw no role for the agency in protecting workers. That mostly fell to the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



Despite Perdue's proclamations, however, the two agencies should have collaborated to ensure workers were safe from COVID-19 by leveraging USDA's employees in plants to provide better oversight of the industry, the DOL's Office of Inspector General concluded in a new report released Tuesday.



OSHA has been roundly criticized for failing to protect meatpacking workers from the coronavirus. In the pandemic's first year, the agency doled out small fines to only a handful of plants, and it failed to inspect every plant where cases were publicly reported.



OSHA defended its approach in responses to the inspector general's office. The head of OSHA under former President Donald Trump, Loren Sweatt, has told Investigate Midwest the agency was dedicated to protecting workers.



The agency entered the pandemic with its fewest number of inspectors in its history. At the same time, the number of workplaces it has to oversee has increased.



Still, according to the inspector general's report, OSHA should have identified what federal agencies oversaw high-risk industries - including meatpacking - and provided training to on-the-ground employees in how to assist with worker safety.



"Without delivering the necessary outreach and training, OSHA could not leverage the observations of external federal agencies' enforcement or oversight personnel active on job sites regarding potential safety and health hazards," the report reads.



Fostering collaboration with the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service was "particularly important" given the risk at meatpacking plants, the report said. More than 400 meatpacking workers have died from COVID-19, according to Investigate Midwest tracking.



OSHA and FSIS had some history that made collaborating challenging, according to the report.



Before the pandemic, when FSIS inspectors would make a referral about potential worker safety violations to OSHA, OSHA would investigate FSIS, not the plant, according to the report. Because of this, FSIS inspectors were hesitant to refer possible violations.



OSHA said it "informally collaborated" with FSIS during the pandemic. Starting "early in 2020," OSHA held weekly meetings with FSIS and other agencies where it "often" discussed the safety of meatpacking workers, the agency said in its response to the report.



OSHA "judged this effort to be far more fruitful than attempting to reach individual FSIS inspectors," it said.



Sweatt didn't reach out to FSIS's head, Mindy Brashears, until mid-April 2020, weeks after the first reported COVID-19 case in a U.S. meatpacking plant and months after news of the contagious disease broke, according to emails obtained by Public Citizen.



"Is FSIS doing guidance for meat packers in the world of Covid-19?" Sweatt asked Brashears on April 11, 2020. "If so, is there anything OSHA can do to be of assistance?"



Brashears then emailed back, saying she'd like to see any guidance documents OSHA had.



"It's shocking how much OSHA deferred to USDA" on worker safety during the pandemic, Adam Pulver, the attorney at Public Citizen who obtained the records, has said about the emails.



During the pandemic's first year, COVID-19 deaths had been reported at 65 plants. OSHA didn't inspect 26 of them, according to an investigation by USA TODAY and Investigate Midwest.



The trend has continued, according to OSHA's responses to the report. Investigate Midwest has tracked nearly 500 plants with reported COVID-19 cases. Between March 2020 and March 2022, OSHA conducted 157 inspections related to COVID-19 in the meatpacking industry.



Sky Chadde wrote this article for The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting via The Daily Yonder.





