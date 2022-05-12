Thursday, May 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 12, 2022
Play

President Biden highlights agriculture initiatives during an Illinois visit, surprise medical bill protections clear the Colorado legislature, and Sen. Joe Manchin sinks the Women's Health Protection Act.

2022Talks - May 12, 2022
Play

The Senate rejects federal abortion protections, Republicans want the Justice Dept. to investigate protests against Supreme Court justices, and President Biden plans to help farmers get more food on the shelves.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

AR Groups Compile Primary Voter Guide on Judicial Races

Play

Thursday, May 12, 2022   

Early voting is underway in Arkansas through May 24. Central Arkansas community organizations have put together a nonpartisan voter guide for Pulaski County, focusing on judicial races.

The voter guide includes information about candidates running for Arkansas Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit Court, prosecuting attorney, and county sheriff.

Candidates responded to provided questions that aim to help illustrate how they may interpret different laws upon being elected.

Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas' Lead Organizer Loriee Evans said it's critical for voters to have the opportunity to make informed decisions about judicial positions.

"If you're ever in court, it's probably the most important day of your life," said Evans. "You want to know that the person sitting behind the bench is fair and impartial. These judges, they decide family law, divorce law, environmental laws in our local communities."

The voter guide is a collaboration between Indivisible, Arkansas Community Organizations, the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County, local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People branches, the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, and others.

Arkansas is an open primary state, meaning residents are not required to be registered as Democrats or Republicans to vote.

Arkansas ranked last in the nation for voter turnout during the 2020 presidential election, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Evans said it's important for Arkansans to vote in the primary because it decides which candidate represents each party in the November General Election.

"Would you rather have someone who's representing your party who can work across the aisle," said Evans, "who can find compromise, because that's how we actually make laws and progress forward, rather than elect a lot of folks who only represent a handful of voters?"

This election, Arkansans also are voting for party nominations for both chambers of Congress, governor, state Legislature seats, and more.

Next Tuesday, May 17 is the deadline to request a mail ballot. It must be dropped off in person by May 20.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



get more stories like this via email
Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking to redraw the state's district lines. (Florida Legislature)

Social Issues

FL GOP's Congressional Redistricting Plan Likely Blocked for Discrimination

The new congressional map - crafted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature last month, scatters more than …

Social Issues

WA BBQ Brings Together Community Kept Apart by COVID-19

The pandemic has kept Washingtonians apart for the past two years. With COVID-19 numbers down, an event in Renton is aiming to bring people together …

Environment

MI Utility Seeks Landowners, Communities to Site Solar Arrays

As Michigan aims to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with interim 2030 goals, the state's largest utility is working to transition its …

Baby formula out-of-stock rates jumped from 30% to 40% over the course of April. (279photo/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Baby Formula Shortage Hits Low-Income, Rural Communities Hard

The baby-formula shortage is hitting Michigan families hard, especially those who live in rural areas, are low-income or have kids with digestive or …

Environment

Fed Funds for Small MT Meat Processors Fend off Industry Consolidation

Small Montana meat processors are on the front lines against the large companies that control the industry. Funding from the American Rescue Plan is …

In a recent survey, 69% of Minnesota nursing homes and 29% of assisted living locations placed limits on new admissions because of staffing shortages. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN LTC Workers: Hero Checks Help, But More Support Needed

Minnesota officials announced this week that frontline workers can likely start applying for hero checks sometime in June. As those plans take shape…

Social Issues

MN Makes Waves in Socially Responsible Investing

Higher consumer prices are dominating financial headlines, but an investment trend is making noise. It encourages putting money into causes that …

Environment

IN Officials Ask Public to Weigh in on Electric-Vehicle Infrastructure

Indiana is in line to receive about $100 million from the federal government to support new electric-vehicle infrastructure. State transportation …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021