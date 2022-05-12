Thursday, May 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 12, 2022
Play

President Biden highlights agriculture initiatives during an Illinois visit, surprise medical bill protections clear the Colorado legislature, and Sen. Joe Manchin sinks the Women's Health Protection Act.

2022Talks - May 12, 2022
Play

The Senate rejects federal abortion protections, Republicans want the Justice Dept. to investigate protests against Supreme Court justices, and President Biden plans to help farmers get more food on the shelves.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Fed Funds for Small MT Meat Processors Fend off Industry Consolidation

Play

Thursday, May 12, 2022   

Small Montana meat processors are on the front lines against the large companies that control the industry. Funding from the American Rescue Plan is helping these processors compete.

$7.8 million were secured for 30 Montana businesses from the COVID relief legislation. That includes $450,000 for Hamilton Packing Company in the Bitterroot Valley.

Jason Schlange is owner of the business, which has been around since 1969.

"All of our stuff here," said Schlange, "it's a little bit older so we're going to be to get it up to snuff and do a little bit of expanding in the process so we have a little bit more room for cooler and freezer storage, which is important. And we'll be able to upgrade our retail facility, so have a little bit more to offer."

Sen. Jon Tester - D-MT - led efforts to secure funds for small meat processors in Montana.

He says consolidation among the country's four big meat processors - which own the vast majority of the market - is driving meat processors, ranchers and other small businesses to close.

Schlange said the big four - Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS and National Beef Packing - can have an outsized impact on the market when they choose to.

"So if they kind of try and put their thumb on something," said Schlange, "I think these funds are going to help a lot of smaller meat processors like myself to be able to take care of their local communities better."

Schlange said supply-chain issues from the pandemic have highlighted the importance of local meat processors to be able to continue serving communities, even as meat was in short supply at larger stores.




get more stories like this via email

Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking to redraw the state's district lines. (Florida Legislature)

Social Issues

FL GOP's Congressional Redistricting Plan Likely Blocked for Discrimination

The new congressional map - crafted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature last month, scatters more than …

Social Issues

WA BBQ Brings Together Community Kept Apart by COVID-19

The pandemic has kept Washingtonians apart for the past two years. With COVID-19 numbers down, an event in Renton is aiming to bring people together …

Environment

MI Utility Seeks Landowners, Communities to Site Solar Arrays

As Michigan aims to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with interim 2030 goals, the state's largest utility is working to transition its …

Baby formula out-of-stock rates jumped from 30% to 40% over the course of April. (279photo/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Baby Formula Shortage Hits Low-Income, Rural Communities Hard

The baby-formula shortage is hitting Michigan families hard, especially those who live in rural areas, are low-income or have kids with digestive or …

Social Issues

MN LTC Workers: Hero Checks Help, But More Support Needed

Minnesota officials announced this week that frontline workers can likely start applying for hero checks sometime in June. As those plans take shape…

Socially responsible investing has been around for decades, but in recent years has moved beyond its "fringe" status. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Makes Waves in Socially Responsible Investing

Higher consumer prices are dominating financial headlines, but an investment trend is making noise. It encourages putting money into causes that …

Environment

IN Officials Ask Public to Weigh in on Electric-Vehicle Infrastructure

Indiana is in line to receive about $100 million from the federal government to support new electric-vehicle infrastructure. State transportation …

Social Issues

Businesses to Lawmakers: Prioritize COVID Recovery Over Ballot Challenges

More than 60 businesses across Pennsylvania signed a letter to legislative leaders, calling on them to focus on improving the economic climate and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021