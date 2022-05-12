PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates.



Pennsylvania's Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion to older adults and people with disabilities for more than 50 years.



Rep. Steve Malagari, D-Montgomery, said his older constituents are facing many financial challenges, including rising prescription drug costs. He emphasized increasing the rebate could be a lifeline for them.



"Too many are struggling to stay in their homes and stay connected to the neighbors they call friends because their property tax bills or rent payments are rising beyond their control," Malagari observed. "I know how critical the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program is in Pennsylvania and how critical it is to the seniors living here."



The investment would be a one-time bonus, doubling existing rebates, with an estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians receiving an additional average rebate of $475.



Gazi Razzak has lived in Lansdale for 24 years and is a recipient of the rebate program. He said any increases to the program will be helpful, especially for seniors like him, who are on a limited income.



"Right now, it is very tough because prices are rising. Food prices are record high," Razzak pointed out. "Support for expanding the rebate is needed more than ever."



Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery, has introduced Senate Bill 1187, which would create the one-time bonus rebate. It was referred to the Urban Affairs and Housing Committee in April.



In Montgomery County, the Property Tax Rent Rebate program benefited more than 13,000 residents who received a total of $6.4 million dollars. Nearly 75% of the recipients were age 65 and older.



Older Nebraskans will be keeping more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits even sooner, after Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill 873 into law.



All state income taxes on Social Security checks will now be eliminated by 2025, five years earlier than outlined in a measure passed last year.



Todd Stubbendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said dropping the tax is the right thing to do for nearly 350,000 Nebraska seniors facing rising prices at supermarkets and at the gas pump.



"This program was never designed to be a revenue raiser for the states," Stubbendieck explained. "This is hard-earned Social Security benefits, all of it should be in seniors' pockets spending how they want it to be spent."



Stubbendieck noted the vast majority of older Nebraskans are not wealthy with big pensions, they are middle-income people living on a fixed budget. Nearly 55% of beneficiaries rely on Social Security for half or more of their income, and about 28% rely on Social Security for at least 90% of their income.



Stubbendieck emphasized removing taxes from benefits will help Nebraskans live their retirement years independently and with dignity, and will also boost local economies. Nebraskans age 50 and older account for 56 cents out of every dollar spent in the state, creating an annual economic impact of $50 billion.



"We're past the point of savings, we're at the point of spending our savings," Stubbendieck stressed. "The dollars that are going to go into people's pockets because of this tax cut are going to be spent in our local economies, and are going to be a big economic driver in those communities."



Older Nebraskans will see immediate benefits from the measure, which reduces taxes on Social Security benefits this year by 40%. Next year, seniors will see an exemption of 60%. In 2024 the exemption rises to 80%, with all state taxes on benefits set to end in 2025.



Colorado residents in assisted-living facilities could soon have the same protections in place under federal law at nursing homes.



Senate Bill 154 aims to protect some of the state's most vulnerable residents from being evicted or abruptly discharged, unless the resident needs a higher level of care than the facility can provide.



Mary Fries, volunteer legislative advocate for AARP Colorado, said the number one grievance at assisted-living facilities is improper eviction and inadequate discharge planning.



"Abrupt discharges are a safety issue, especially when a resident has dementia," Fries asserted. "Residents with cognitive impairments are at greater risk of suffering declines when abruptly moved to a new place. Moving is confusing because their environment, routines and support systems change."



The bill would require facilities to provide at least 30 days notice of discharge, and create a transparent appeals and grievance process. The measure also would ensure facility administrators are qualified and increase fines for violations.



Critics pointed out protections for residents already are on the books, and warn increasing fines could put smaller facilities out of business.



Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, the bill's sponsor, said the measure is necessary because some facilities are getting away with abuse and neglect.



Fries emphasized most residents do not know their rights, because they are buried in hundreds of pages of regulations. She added current fine caps for violations are too low to be an effective deterrent.



"Currently fines, on an annual basis, are capped at $2,000 a year," Fries explained. "Some people feel that this is too low; that fines must be sufficient to deter violations and to deter lax safety practices."



Fries noted fines for violations would be applied based on multiple considerations, including the size of the facility. The measure would also require operators to check Colorado's Adult Protective Services Data System prior to hiring workers responsible for the care and welfare of residents.



The bill has cleared the Colorado Senate and is under consideration by the House Appropriations Committee.



