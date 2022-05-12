Thursday, May 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 12, 2022
Play

President Biden highlights agriculture initiatives during an Illinois visit, surprise medical bill protections clear the Colorado legislature, and Sen. Joe Manchin sinks the Women's Health Protection Act.

2022Talks - May 12, 2022
Play

The Senate rejects federal abortion protections, Republicans want the Justice Dept. to investigate protests against Supreme Court justices, and President Biden plans to help farmers get more food on the shelves.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

Play

Thursday, May 12, 2022   

Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates.

Pennsylvania's Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion to older adults and people with disabilities for more than 50 years.

Rep. Steve Malagari, D-Montgomery, said his older constituents are facing many financial challenges, including rising prescription drug costs. He emphasized increasing the rebate could be a lifeline for them.

"Too many are struggling to stay in their homes and stay connected to the neighbors they call friends because their property tax bills or rent payments are rising beyond their control," Malagari observed. "I know how critical the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program is in Pennsylvania and how critical it is to the seniors living here."

The investment would be a one-time bonus, doubling existing rebates, with an estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians receiving an additional average rebate of $475.

Gazi Razzak has lived in Lansdale for 24 years and is a recipient of the rebate program. He said any increases to the program will be helpful, especially for seniors like him, who are on a limited income.

"Right now, it is very tough because prices are rising. Food prices are record high," Razzak pointed out. "Support for expanding the rebate is needed more than ever."

Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery, has introduced Senate Bill 1187, which would create the one-time bonus rebate. It was referred to the Urban Affairs and Housing Committee in April.

In Montgomery County, the Property Tax Rent Rebate program benefited more than 13,000 residents who received a total of $6.4 million dollars. Nearly 75% of the recipients were age 65 and older.


get more stories like this via email
Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking to redraw the state's district lines. (Florida Legislature)

Social Issues

FL GOP's Congressional Redistricting Plan Likely Blocked for Discrimination

The new congressional map - crafted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature last month, scatters more than …

Social Issues

WA BBQ Brings Together Community Kept Apart by COVID-19

The pandemic has kept Washingtonians apart for the past two years. With COVID-19 numbers down, an event in Renton is aiming to bring people together …

Environment

MI Utility Seeks Landowners, Communities to Site Solar Arrays

As Michigan aims to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with interim 2030 goals, the state's largest utility is working to transition its …

Baby formula out-of-stock rates jumped from 30% to 40% over the course of April. (279photo/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Baby Formula Shortage Hits Low-Income, Rural Communities Hard

The baby-formula shortage is hitting Michigan families hard, especially those who live in rural areas, are low-income or have kids with digestive or …

Environment

Fed Funds for Small MT Meat Processors Fend off Industry Consolidation

Small Montana meat processors are on the front lines against the large companies that control the industry. Funding from the American Rescue Plan is …

In a recent survey, 69% of Minnesota nursing homes and 29% of assisted living locations placed limits on new admissions because of staffing shortages. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN LTC Workers: Hero Checks Help, But More Support Needed

Minnesota officials announced this week that frontline workers can likely start applying for hero checks sometime in June. As those plans take shape…

Social Issues

MN Makes Waves in Socially Responsible Investing

Higher consumer prices are dominating financial headlines, but an investment trend is making noise. It encourages putting money into causes that …

Environment

IN Officials Ask Public to Weigh in on Electric-Vehicle Infrastructure

Indiana is in line to receive about $100 million from the federal government to support new electric-vehicle infrastructure. State transportation …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021