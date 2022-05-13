Child and Family Providers Request $94M to Address Staff Shortage

Advocates for juvenile-justice and child-welfare providers in Pennsylvania want the General Assembly to approve one-time funding to boost staff recruitment and retention to fight a labor-shortage crisis.
The Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services is requesting a $94.7 million infusion to support nearly 19,000 positions, both vacant and filled.
William Vogler, CEO of Pinebrook Family Answers, which offers adoption, foster care, kinship care and child-abuse prevention programs in the Lehigh Valley, said the staffing shortage hurts young people the most.
"If we don't have the people that are willing or able to drive kids to visits to see their biological families, or to engage with a foster family, help get kids to appointments, they simply don't get that service," Vogler explained.
Among the state's providers, 35% have a waiting list largely due to staff limitations, according to a council survey. Rep. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe/Pike, and Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Allegheny, are asking for the funding to be part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which must be finalized by June 30.
Janna Brubaker, executive director of Families United Network, a child-welfare provider offering foster care, kinship care, adoption and residential services in most Pennsylvania counties, said part of the challenge is providers have to plan ahead with county agencies to set reimbursement rates.
"We cannot just change our rates based on the cost of doing business," Brubaker argued. "We actually have to evaluate our rates almost 18 months in advance. It's difficult to compete against Walmart or Amazon that are offering over $20 an hour. We can't do that."
Brubaker added Families United Network increased its wages during the pandemic, but still averages a 15% to 20% job vacancy rate. She thinks some increased funding could be used to provide bonuses, both for new and longtime staff.
More than 60 businesses across Pennsylvania signed a letter to legislative leaders, calling on them to focus on improving the economic climate and abandon efforts making it harder for people to vote.
The letter calls attention to the state's no-excuse mail voting law passed in 2019. It has faced legal challenges after a Commonwealth Court judge sided earlier this year with some Republican lawmakers, who believe it violates the state Constitution.
Richard Eidlin, national policy director at Business for America, said some businesses feel there's been an unnecessary amount of attention on relitigating the 2020 election.
"We feel that the Legislature has failed to address more important problems like recovering from the pandemic," Eidlin asserted. "So our intent with the letter was to make it known that the business community really expects Democrats and Republicans to find ways to work together."
The voting law is awaiting a decision by the state Supreme Court and is in place for next Tuesday's primary election. Eidlin pointed out Business for America has brought together Republican and Democratic leaders for a series of dialogues to find common ground on voting rights and election integrity and security.
Jabari Jones, president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, a business association, said 92% of its businesses temporarily closed during the pandemic. He added he would like to see the state ensure more American Rescue Plan dollars reach businesses.
"We did a survey of about 100 companies in our district and found that the average business had about $9,000 in unpaid back-due expenses that are wrapped up from the pandemic," Jones observed. "So there was an opportunity to invest some of the disaster relief money to helping businesses get caught up."
Dennis Guy, CEO of First Sip Brew Box, a craft beer media company in Pittsburgh, said allocating funds for programs to drive revenue is key for businesses still recovering from the pandemic.
"Our electric bill needs to be paid at the end of the month," Guy stressed. "I need to be able to be a part of a program where you're actually creating assets, a tangible result for that business so that they can be around six months from now."
Pennsylvania has $1.7 billion in unused American Rescue Plan dollars to spend by 2024.
The Connecticut General Assembly has passed a $24 billion state budget this week, which now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature.
It includes multiple investments to benefit the state's senior population, including funding to lower the copay for people in the state's Home Care Program for Elders, from 4.5% to 3%. It provides daily assistance at home with things like bathing, dressing, eating and taking medication.
Anna Doroghazi, policy and outreach director for AARP Connecticut, said efforts by the state to make long-term care more affordable are critical.
"What we know is that in the absence of the care that's provided through programs like the Connecticut Home Care Program for Elders, people end up going into nursing homes," Doroghazi observed. "Which is a very expensive type of care and a care that's predominantly covered by taxpayers."
The approved budget plan coincides with the end of the legislative session. Doroghazi noted she was disappointed lawmakers did not advance any bills to lower prescription drug prices.
The budget will also create a Community Ombudsman program for home care. Modeled off an existing Long-term Care Ombudsman program, it will support more than 30,000 Connecticut residents who receive home and community-based services through Medicaid.
"If there are issues that come up around the quality of care, if there are concerns with a particular home-care provider, there's not any one particular contact that they can go to," Doroghazi stressed. "And this program will set up that contact."
The budget plan also includes $600 million in tax cuts for Connecticut residents, which Doroghazi added will be helpful for many older people on fixed incomes. It also accelerates the phase-in of the pension and annuity income-tax exemption, by allowing some taxpayers to deduct 100% of their eligible income starting this year.
Asian American leaders in Minnesota say some community members still are struggling to recover from economic slides during the pandemic. They're hoping the state will lend a helping hand and make these populations feel less invisible.
How to use the state's historic budget surplus has been key in this year's legislative session. As supplemental spending bills take shape, one provision would mean $1 million to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. Nick Kor, the group's senior manager of movement building said it would distribute those funds to struggling businesses and nonprofits.
"One million dollars is, in the big scheme of things, not that much money, as you think about it," he said, "and so we think that this can be a start for us."
Kor said it would be a departure from years of disinvestment in their communities, adding the situation has been made worse by anti-Asian hate. In a recent CAAL survey, 43% of Asian American small businesses said they were unable to pay bills during the crisis. However, state House and Senate leaders are at odds over most spending, creating uncertainty for this provision.
Despite being one of the state's fastest-growing populations with significant purchasing power, the coalition pointed to wide economic gaps among Asian American subgroups. For struggling businesses, Kor said, the investment could help overcome barriers.
"Oftentimes," he said, "these small businesses don't have the capacity, don't have the background or experience in navigating government systems."
John Yang, who chairs the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, said seeing businesses forced to close would be devasting for their communities and the culturally specific options they've come to rely on.
"The access that the community needs would be harder to find," he said, "and they may have to travel further; they may have to buy out of state."
Funds also could be used for communities to clean up or make repairs following an incident motivated by hate.