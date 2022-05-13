Ahead of PA Primary, Officials Share Election Day Tips

Pennsylvania's primary is four days away, and state election officials want to remind people of the different ways they can vote.



More than 8.7 million Pennsylvanians are registered to vote. Key races this year include governor, lieutenant governor, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. representatives, state representatives, half of all state senate seats, and Democratic and Republican Party committee members.



Leigh Chapman, acting Secretary of the Commonwealth, said the state's election website, vote.pa.gov can be an important resource for accurate election information.



"There you can find a tool to help voters locate their polling place, a candidate database, a list of voter rights, instructions for how voters can report a complaint if they experience a problem at their polling place and more," Chapman outlined. "Voters can also call our toll-free voter hotline at 1-877-VOTES-PA."



Pennsylvania is a closed-primary state, which means a voter must be registered as Democrat or Republican in order to vote on Tuesday. All registered voters can vote on local ballot questions and special elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in all counties.



A recent poll found one in six election officials nationwide have experienced threats because of their job and a majority feel threats have increased in recent years. Chapman pointed out the state is making it a priority to make election workers feel safe.



"Protecting election officials is definitely a top concern, from poll workers, to county election directors, to county commissioners," Chapman explained. "We are partnering with our federal partners and our state partners to ensure that there is a plan to make sure that poll workers and those that are counting every vote are protected."



In total, Pennsylvania voters requested more than 807,000 mail ballots and more than 103,000 absentee ballots. Chapman added it is critical voters follow all instructions on how to fill out and seal their mail-in ballot for it to be counted. It must be returned to your county Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on May 17.



References: Election information Office of the Sec'y of the Commonwealth 2022

Poll Brennan Center for Justice 03/10/2022

Act 77 (2019) 10/31/2019



get more stories like this via email



Oregonians have the easiest time casting their votes in the nation, according to studies and can vote in almost any situation. Open access to the ballot will shape Tuesday's primary and a pivotal midterm election.



State residents vote by mail, reducing many barriers people often encounter at polling places. However, it can present a challenge for people experiencing homelessness.



Molly Woon, senior adviser for the Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, said the unhoused can use the address of the place where they spend most of their time and have their ballots held at their local county clerk's office.



"You can use the address of a shelter, you can use the address of a park, you can use the address of really any coordinates on the map," Woon outlined. "That's what we will use to determine what district you live in and who you can vote for."



Woon also noted people are able to have their personal information shielded as well, which is important for people who are involved in cases of domestic violence, for instance. Woon added they can speak to their county clerk about how to set it up.



Elona Wilson, executive director of Oregon-based Next Up, a youth-led organization which was instrumental in securing automatic voter registration in Oregon, agrees the state is easy to vote in, allowing people who are on parole or even in jail to cast their ballot.



But Wilson pointed out Oregon could go further and join Maine and Vermont, where people can vote from prison.



"I think that's where people get it confused, is that this is punishment, and you lose your citizenship," Wilson explained. "But that's not the case, and if you are a citizen, based on the rules within our society and within our country, you should still have the rights of a citizen. That includes the right to vote."



Wilson emphasized it is important to bring voting rights to Oregonians who have been left out so far.



"Breaking down those barriers and being really intentional about centering folks who have been intentionally marginalized from this vote and changing our society really is core to making our society and our democracy real," Wilson contended.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Cost of voting No. Ill. Univ. 12/15/2020

Next Up 2022



get more stories like this via email

