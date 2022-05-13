USDA Pilot Program Launches in Nine NM Counties

New Mexico will be one of the first states to receive help from the Rural Partners Network, a new government initiative aiming to reset the way Washington, D.C., works with rural communities.



Billions of federal dollars are available to help rural communities repair and build infrastructure such as roads and bridges, clean drinking-water systems, hospitals and schools.



Xochitl Torres Small, Under Secretary for Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), said field staff will provide direct assistance to help locals troubleshoot the grant application process.



"It helps connect communities to resources based on that communities' specific needs," Torres Small explained. "To ensure rural communities can access the full array of federal opportunities and resources."



The USDA field staff plans to hire locals who know the region, and assign staff in Washington to represent each region. In addition to New Mexico and its tribal nations, Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi are included in the pilot program.



Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, said in offering the assistance, they have identified communities that have dealt with decades of persistent poverty.



"People, when they think of poverty in this country, I think they immediately think of inner-city poverty," Vilsack pointed out. "But the reality is that there's probably deeper and more persistent poverty in rural areas."



Vilsack said he wants to change what he calls America's "extraction economy," and instead develop a "circular economy," in which wealth is created and stays in rural areas.



"If you think about what we've done in rural America, we basically take things from the land or out of the land or below the land, and we transport them to some other place where value and opportunity is added," Vilsack observed.



The new initiative is a successor to the StrikeForce for Rural Growth and Opportunity program launched by the Obama administration and also led by Vilsack.



Our original version incorrectly stated the hellbender is endangered federally. It is "endangered" or listed as a "species of special concern" in multiple states. The Ozark Hellbender, a subspecies, is listed as federally endangered. The story has been corrected to reflect this.

Protecting North Carolina's rivers and streams is good for residents, wildlife and even salamanders.



Recent work along Hog Lot Creek and Bates Branch repaired damage and increased habitat for the



Alan Walker, project manager for the Resource Institute, said the team had a specific goal in mind.



"It's a hellbender initiative," Walker explained. "What we've tried to do is, in addition to the natural channel design and working to stabilize the banks and restore the natural channel through this reach, was to put in some specific habitat structures for the hellbenders."



The project team restored 3,000 feet of severely eroded stream areas, including the addition of large, flat rocks -- elevated from the bottom -- to create a big enough cavity for hellbenders to find protection, lay eggs and make a home. Resource Institute is working to identify additional sites for restoration for the species, which is "endangered" or listed as a "species of special concern" in multiple states.



Morgan Harris, private lands biologist in the Conservation Management Institute at Virginia Tech, pointed out although the project is designed to make a home for a struggling species, the general principle is repairing damage caused by humans.



"The main thing that a lot of these projects do is reduce sedimentation going into the creek, when stream banks are eroding," Harris emphasized. "And the most important thing to make sure that erosion stays under control is to make sure that we keep trees and shrubs intact on the creek banks."



Harris added North Carolina is home to one of the best populations remaining of hellbenders, which can grow to as long as two and a half feet in length.



As the safety debate over pesticides and other chemicals often used for lawn and property maintenance continues, Oregon residents now have more options than ever. But are they aware of their rights?



Beaver State residents living in homeowner associations are now able to opt out of previously mandated chemical sprays.



Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Sherwood/Wilsonville, sponsored House Bill 2409, which went into effect Jan. 1.



She said more outreach is needed to make sure her constituents, and other Oregon residents, understand the change.



"It allows homeowners to make informed decisions about whether or not they want pesticides applied on their property," Neron pointed out. "Including herbicide and insecticide, etc., as might be required by their HOA."



Neron introduced the measure during the 2021 legislative session, and it was signed into law last May. She explained there has been some confusion over what the bill allows HOA residents to opt out of, noting it does not allow Oregon residents to forgo all landscaping care.



Homeowners now have more choice in what chemicals are or are not sprayed on their property, while still having to maintain their lawns in other ways they may believe are safer for their health.



Neron added an information campaign may be needed to better get out the word.



"Going forward, an education campaign would still be beneficial for people to understand their options," Neron suggested. "And potentially even understand and have a bit of education about common chemicals that are used."



Jennifer Eisele, pesticide program manager for the nonprofit Beyond Toxics, which supports community-driven environmental justice in Oregon, said more work needs to be done.



"There are a lot of homeowners that we've heard from since this bill has passed," Eisele remarked. "With a lot of concerns about implementation and ensuring that their homeowners association is aware of this bill and giving them the opportunity to opt out of landscape services."



Eisele added opting out does not necessarily mean taking yard work into your own hands, noting many Oregon companies offer landscaping services without the use of herbicides, insecticides and other harmful chemicals.



