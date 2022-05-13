Friday, May 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2022
Play

Experts sound the alarm on rising authoritarianism in U.S. and globally, Minn. government workers seek final approval of their new contract, and the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas five GOP members of Congress.

2022Talks - May 13, 2022
Play

President Biden marks a million Americans COVID-19 deaths, five Republican lawmakers are subpoenaed to testify before Jan. 6 committee, and a House subcommittee hears testimony on Native American boarding schools.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Environment  |  Environment    News
USDA Pilot Program Launches in Nine NM Counties

Play

Friday, May 13, 2022   

New Mexico will be one of the first states to receive help from the Rural Partners Network, a new government initiative aiming to reset the way Washington, D.C., works with rural communities.

Billions of federal dollars are available to help rural communities repair and build infrastructure such as roads and bridges, clean drinking-water systems, hospitals and schools.

Xochitl Torres Small, Under Secretary for Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), said field staff will provide direct assistance to help locals troubleshoot the grant application process.

"It helps connect communities to resources based on that communities' specific needs," Torres Small explained. "To ensure rural communities can access the full array of federal opportunities and resources."

The USDA field staff plans to hire locals who know the region, and assign staff in Washington to represent each region. In addition to New Mexico and its tribal nations, Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi are included in the pilot program.

Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, said in offering the assistance, they have identified communities that have dealt with decades of persistent poverty.

"People, when they think of poverty in this country, I think they immediately think of inner-city poverty," Vilsack pointed out. "But the reality is that there's probably deeper and more persistent poverty in rural areas."

Vilsack said he wants to change what he calls America's "extraction economy," and instead develop a "circular economy," in which wealth is created and stays in rural areas.

"If you think about what we've done in rural America, we basically take things from the land or out of the land or below the land, and we transport them to some other place where value and opportunity is added," Vilsack observed.

The new initiative is a successor to the StrikeForce for Rural Growth and Opportunity program launched by the Obama administration and also led by Vilsack.


As of early May, the nationwide out-of-stock percentage for baby formula is 43%. (Adobe Stock)

