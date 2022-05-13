Dos and Don'ts for SD Parents in Baby-Formula Shortage

South Dakota is among the states hardest hit by the lack of baby formula in stores. There is debate about the underlying factors, but one health expert said there are steps new parents can take in the meantime.



Supply-chain disruptions and a recent product recall have been connected to the empty store shelves parents have encountered.



Dr. Esther Chung, a pediatrician at the University of Washington, said panic buys are also at play, and stores are having a hard time keeping up with demand. She cautioned some people might try to stretch the formula they have by diluting it, and strongly advised against it.



"We would say that's not safe," Chung stated. "Particularly for young infants, because it wouldn't give them the proper nutrition, and it could cause health problems."



Chung pointed out a possible solution is to look for alternative brands sold under a store's name, with ingredients often similar to name brands. According to Datasembly, South Dakota had an out-of-stock rate of more than 50% in late April.



Other experts suggest calling your pediatrician for recommendations on available products. Industry officials noted smaller stores and pharmacies might have more consistent supplies. And Chung added for older infants, parents can get a little creative with puréed food.



"The other thing that people have tried is taking puréed foods that they've made at home and put them in little ice-cube trays" Chung suggested. "That way, they can freeze these little mini-meals and pull them out for later use."



She stressed it is still important for parents to follow pediatric guidelines in not introducing solid food to babies until they're four to six months old. She also discouraged trying to buy formula products through eBay or similar resale platforms, citing safety concerns.



Nurses from across Wisconsin converged on the state Capitol building Thursday, as part of a rally demanding fairer wages and safer staffing ratios as the pandemic continues.



A report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) indicates medical facilities across the state are struggling to fill vacant health care positions, as the strain from the COVID-19 pandemic has driven nurses out of the health care industry.



Carolyn Miller, a registered nurse from Eau Claire, said at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, the issues plaguing the health care system affect workers at every level.



"Radiology techs, lab technicians, CNAs, unit clerks, EMTs and paramedics," Miller outlined. "All jobs and livelihoods have been slashed in the name of for-profit health care and without regard to patient outcome."



Thursday's event was part of a national series of protests organized under the banner of the National Nurses March, which culminated with a separate march on Congress in the nation's capital. Among other demands, participating nurses are pushing hospitals to ensure fair pay, increased safety standards for health care workers and better caregiver-to-patient ratios.



According to the WHA report, Wisconsin's population is steadily aging, and the health care demand the aging population creates will persist for at least the next two decades.



Adina Sharafinski, a registered nurse who specializes in hospice and end-of-life care, said she has had to endure grueling work conditions at prior jobs to ensure her patients were cared for.



"All of us have one thing in common: you guys are all going to come and see me someday," Sharafinski noted. "There is no avoiding it. And every single one of you deserves to die in peace, in dignity and in comfort."



The report said in 2015, Wisconsin had no counties with more than 40% of the population over age 60. By 2040, about one-fifth of Wisconsin's 72 counties will cross the threshold.



Miller added the pandemic exposed long-standing issues within the American health care system, and contended it needs to be reformed to ensure nurses and other front line medical workers have safer and fairer working standards.



"We lack so much infrastructure, and we aren't heard," Miller observed. "It is time for us to be respected, and it is time for administrators to sit down, stop talking and let us have what we need to do our jobs."



According to the state's Department of Health Services, nearly 90% of hospital beds are currently in use, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are charting upward for the first time since the Omicron surge peaked mid-January.



