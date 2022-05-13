Friday, May 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2022
Experts sound the alarm on rising authoritarianism in U.S. and globally, Minn. government workers seek final approval of their new contract, and the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas five GOP members of Congress.

2022Talks - May 13, 2022
President Biden marks a million Americans COVID-19 deaths, five Republican lawmakers are subpoenaed to testify before Jan. 6 committee, and a House subcommittee hears testimony on Native American boarding schools.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Dos and Don'ts for SD Parents in Baby-Formula Shortage

Friday, May 13, 2022   

South Dakota is among the states hardest hit by the lack of baby formula in stores. There is debate about the underlying factors, but one health expert said there are steps new parents can take in the meantime.

Supply-chain disruptions and a recent product recall have been connected to the empty store shelves parents have encountered.

Dr. Esther Chung, a pediatrician at the University of Washington, said panic buys are also at play, and stores are having a hard time keeping up with demand. She cautioned some people might try to stretch the formula they have by diluting it, and strongly advised against it.

"We would say that's not safe," Chung stated. "Particularly for young infants, because it wouldn't give them the proper nutrition, and it could cause health problems."

Chung pointed out a possible solution is to look for alternative brands sold under a store's name, with ingredients often similar to name brands. According to Datasembly, South Dakota had an out-of-stock rate of more than 50% in late April.

Other experts suggest calling your pediatrician for recommendations on available products. Industry officials noted smaller stores and pharmacies might have more consistent supplies. And Chung added for older infants, parents can get a little creative with puréed food.

"The other thing that people have tried is taking puréed foods that they've made at home and put them in little ice-cube trays" Chung suggested. "That way, they can freeze these little mini-meals and pull them out for later use."

She stressed it is still important for parents to follow pediatric guidelines in not introducing solid food to babies until they're four to six months old. She also discouraged trying to buy formula products through eBay or similar resale platforms, citing safety concerns.


