Dos and Don'ts for SD Parents in Baby-Formula Shortage

South Dakota is among the states hardest hit by the lack of baby formula in stores. There is debate about the underlying factors, but one health expert said there are steps new parents can take in the meantime.
Supply-chain disruptions and a recent product recall have been connected to the empty store shelves parents have encountered.
Dr. Esther Chung, a pediatrician at the University of Washington, said panic buys are also at play, and stores are having a hard time keeping up with demand. She cautioned some people might try to stretch the formula they have by diluting it, and strongly advised against it.
"We would say that's not safe," Chung stated. "Particularly for young infants, because it wouldn't give them the proper nutrition, and it could cause health problems."
Chung pointed out a possible solution is to look for alternative brands sold under a store's name, with ingredients often similar to name brands. According to Datasembly, South Dakota had an out-of-stock rate of more than 50% in late April.
Other experts suggest calling your pediatrician for recommendations on available products. Industry officials noted smaller stores and pharmacies might have more consistent supplies. And Chung added for older infants, parents can get a little creative with puréed food.
"The other thing that people have tried is taking puréed foods that they've made at home and put them in little ice-cube trays" Chung suggested. "That way, they can freeze these little mini-meals and pull them out for later use."
She stressed it is still important for parents to follow pediatric guidelines in not introducing solid food to babies until they're four to six months old. She also discouraged trying to buy formula products through eBay or similar resale platforms, citing safety concerns.
Nurses from across Wisconsin converged on the state Capitol building Thursday, as part of a rally demanding fairer wages and safer staffing ratios as the pandemic continues.
A report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) indicates medical facilities across the state are struggling to fill vacant health care positions, as the strain from the COVID-19 pandemic has driven nurses out of the health care industry.
Carolyn Miller, a registered nurse from Eau Claire, said at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, the issues plaguing the health care system affect workers at every level.
"Radiology techs, lab technicians, CNAs, unit clerks, EMTs and paramedics," Miller outlined. "All jobs and livelihoods have been slashed in the name of for-profit health care and without regard to patient outcome."
Thursday's event was part of a national series of protests organized under the banner of the National Nurses March, which culminated with a separate march on Congress in the nation's capital. Among other demands, participating nurses are pushing hospitals to ensure fair pay, increased safety standards for health care workers and better caregiver-to-patient ratios.
According to the WHA report, Wisconsin's population is steadily aging, and the health care demand the aging population creates will persist for at least the next two decades.
Adina Sharafinski, a registered nurse who specializes in hospice and end-of-life care, said she has had to endure grueling work conditions at prior jobs to ensure her patients were cared for.
"All of us have one thing in common: you guys are all going to come and see me someday," Sharafinski noted. "There is no avoiding it. And every single one of you deserves to die in peace, in dignity and in comfort."
The report said in 2015, Wisconsin had no counties with more than 40% of the population over age 60. By 2040, about one-fifth of Wisconsin's 72 counties will cross the threshold.
Miller added the pandemic exposed long-standing issues within the American health care system, and contended it needs to be reformed to ensure nurses and other front line medical workers have safer and fairer working standards.
"We lack so much infrastructure, and we aren't heard," Miller observed. "It is time for us to be respected, and it is time for administrators to sit down, stop talking and let us have what we need to do our jobs."
According to the state's Department of Health Services, nearly 90% of hospital beds are currently in use, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are charting upward for the first time since the Omicron surge peaked mid-January.
Coloradans will have more protections against so-called surprise medical bills after the General Assembly passed House Bill 1284.
Adam Fox, interim executive director for the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said patients were being billed even after their insurance company had paid for services.
In many cases they were being charged, often for thousands of dollars, for procedures performed by team members who were working at an in-network hospital, but were not in-network providers.
"Providers can be out-of-network at an in-network facility," said Fox. "And that's what creates this mess that consumers were running into, before these bills were passed."
Patients have often been billed for the difference, or balance, between what the insurer covered and the total bill, which can include costly services performed by out-of-network providers such as radiologists or other specialists.
HB 1284 aligns Colorado state law with the recently passed federal "No Surprises Act."
Fox said the vast majority of Coloradans should have protections against surprise billing after the measure is signed by Gov. Jared Polis.
Under the new law, if a health provider wants to ask a patient to consent to out-of-network care, at a higher cost, they have to provide paperwork at least 72 hours in advance. Fox added that you don't have to sign a waiver in order to receive the care you've already scheduled.
"If you are presented paperwork that is trying to get you to consent to out-of-network care," said Fox, "you are not obligated to sign that."
Fox said Coloradans also will have more robust protections in place against being charged for out-of-network services if they ever have to visit an emergency room.
"Unless somebody is truly stabilized after an emergency, and able to be transferred with non-medical transit and able to also consent to out-of-network care," said Fox, "then they can't be balanced billed, period."
It is National Nurses Week, and nurses in Oregon are celebrating with a call to complete contract negotiations.
Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls in Oregon City are holding an informational picket today.
Jay Formick, a registered nurse at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City and member of the Oregon Nurses Association, said negotiations have been on the table since last year.
"We're calling attention to the struggle we're having with management at Providence Willamette Falls hospital coming to agreement on a contract," Formick explained.
Formick noted nurses want language guaranteeing breaks beefed up in their contract, as well as ensuring safe staffing levels and wage increases to keep up with growing inflation.
At their sister hospital, Saint Vincent Medical Center, nurses authorized a strike last week. Formick believes a strike can be avoided if management at Saint Vincent offers workers a fair contract. He said otherwise, hospitals such as his will feel the consequences of the strike.
"The Cathedral Hospital in the Providence system will be vastly reduced in its capacity," Formick pointed out. "Patients will be shunted off to all the other hospitals, including our hospital in Oregon City, and that will only put more pressure on the nurses."
In a statement, Providence said nurses rejected their offer to engage a neutral federal mediator to speed up negotiations. It said a strike authorization announcement will "further delay meaningful discussion."
Formick added nurses are not to the point of authorizing a strike at the Willamette Falls hospital. But he emphasized they have filed complaints about unfair labor practices against Providence during the negotiation process. Formick stressed the purpose of negotiations is to benefit patients.
"We're going to fight for proper staffing levels, so our patients get nurse attention that is appropriate to their needs," Formick asserted. "I sure hope management will see the light and get on board with us."
