MN Government Workers Demand Action on Contracts

Minnesota's legislative session is scheduled to end in less than two weeks, and government workers are still seeking final approval of their latest contract.



The labor agreements, which affect tens of thousands of state workers, include a 2.5% pay raise retroactive to July 1 of last year.



Megan Dayton, statewide president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, said with the House already approving the agreements, it is time for the Senate to do its part. At a Thursday news conference, Dayton argued failure to do so would amount to a pay cut for those who have helped keep the state running during the pandemic.



"We've heard how they served our state's veterans and provided health care to hundreds of thousands of other Minnesotans," Dayton outlined. "We've heard how they continue to provide educational services to students throughout the state."



Dayton added funds have already been allocated for the extra pay. House approval of the contracts included bipartisan support, but they have yet to get a hearing in the Senate. Union leaders acknowledged there are positive signs from the upper chamber, and Senate GOP leaders have hinted a vote is possible.



Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said state government has a good reputation for how it is run, but she contended elected officials are moving too slowly to recognize the sentiment.



"This contract is a year overdue; it should have been settled a year ago," Turner asserted. "Minnesota as an employer, right now, is a little bit lacking, and they need to make it right."



Most of the revised deals would run through the current two-year state budget adopted last year. State budget officials have noted the contracts were bargained in good faith, and the extra compensation is below some private-sector increases. The deadline for the current session is May 23.



Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House File 3346 2022



Minnesota officials announced this week that frontline workers can likely start applying for hero checks sometime in June. As those plans take shape, advocates for nursing home staff hope lawmakers come through with additional support.



The bonus checks were recently approved during the legislative session, with eligible workers in line to receive $750 each.



Long term care workers are in the eligibility pool for their commitment during the crisis. Tim Sorenson is a certified nursing assistant at The Estates at Roseville.



He said the recognition means a lot to him, but that doesn't mean the sacrifices are over.



"It's an underpaid job," said Sorenson. "Everybody that does this isn't looking to get rich, but it really should be a fair, livable wage."



Sorenson, who's been infected with COVID-19 twice, said many workers left the industry and there isn't a new wave of applicants to replace them.



Lawmakers are negotiating supplemental spending bills under a historic surplus. A bipartisan Senate plan includes rate increases for providers to offer better pay.



But it's unclear what exactly will be included in a final bill.



Mary Jo George - advocacy director for AARP Minnesota - said finding compromises on paid-leave policy should also be a priority, noting benefits are needed to address the staffing crisis.



She said without action, the system faces collapse.



"There's real risk to more closures of nursing facilities," said George. "There's risk that vulnerable people will have to be hospitalized."



In a report issued last fall, industry officials said there were more than 20,000 vacant direct care positions around Minnesota.



Meanwhile, those eligible for the bonus checks are urged to keep monitoring details on a state website - frontlinepay.mn.gov - for updates.







Disclosure: AARP Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: New Data Reveals Critical Worker Shortages Among Minnesotas Long-Term Care Providers Leading Age Minnesota 10/7/21



President Joe Biden used his trip to Illinois Wednesday to tout several new initiatives he said will support American farms.



The president's trip comes as the cost of groceries remains high across the nation. The White House plans to increase funding for domestic fertilizer production, and increase access to farm-management tools.



President Biden also announced his administration will expand insurance for double cropping, when farmers plant a second crop on land which has already been used during the season.



"Double-cropping comes with some real risks. If the weather conditions aren't ideal, or aren't at least good, or there are other disruptions, then the timing of everything is thrown off. But it's a risk we need to take."



The initiatives aim to offset disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which set off ripple effects driving up the cost of everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread. According to the White House, the invasion cut off Ukraine's ability to supply wheat, corn and fertilizers to the global market.



The administration reports since the invasion began, food costs globally have increased by nearly 13%. Biden said expanding U.S. agricultural output will help address the global supply shortage.



"Right now, America's fighting on two fronts: At home it's inflation and rising prices, abroad it's helping Ukrainians defend their democracy and feeding those who're left hungry around the world because Russian atrocities exist."



In a similar move intended to offset spiking fuel prices, the federal government last month announced it would permit the sale of gasoline with a 15% corn-ethanol blend this summer. Higher-ethanol fuel blends are typically barred from sale during the summer months.



References: Agriculture initiatives White House 05/11/2022



