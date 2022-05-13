Friday, May 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2022
Experts sound the alarm on rising authoritarianism in U.S. and globally, Minn. government workers seek final approval of their new contract, and the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas five GOP members of Congress.

2022Talks - May 13, 2022
President Biden marks a million Americans COVID-19 deaths, five Republican lawmakers are subpoenaed to testify before Jan. 6 committee, and a House subcommittee hears testimony on Native American boarding schools.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MN Government Workers Demand Action on Contracts

Friday, May 13, 2022   

Minnesota's legislative session is scheduled to end in less than two weeks, and government workers are still seeking final approval of their latest contract.

The labor agreements, which affect tens of thousands of state workers, include a 2.5% pay raise retroactive to July 1 of last year.

Megan Dayton, statewide president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, said with the House already approving the agreements, it is time for the Senate to do its part. At a Thursday news conference, Dayton argued failure to do so would amount to a pay cut for those who have helped keep the state running during the pandemic.

"We've heard how they served our state's veterans and provided health care to hundreds of thousands of other Minnesotans," Dayton outlined. "We've heard how they continue to provide educational services to students throughout the state."

Dayton added funds have already been allocated for the extra pay. House approval of the contracts included bipartisan support, but they have yet to get a hearing in the Senate. Union leaders acknowledged there are positive signs from the upper chamber, and Senate GOP leaders have hinted a vote is possible.

Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said state government has a good reputation for how it is run, but she contended elected officials are moving too slowly to recognize the sentiment.

"This contract is a year overdue; it should have been settled a year ago," Turner asserted. "Minnesota as an employer, right now, is a little bit lacking, and they need to make it right."

Most of the revised deals would run through the current two-year state budget adopted last year. State budget officials have noted the contracts were bargained in good faith, and the extra compensation is below some private-sector increases. The deadline for the current session is May 23.

Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

