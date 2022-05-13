Friday, May 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2022
Play

Experts sound the alarm on rising authoritarianism in U.S. and globally, Minn. government workers seek final approval of their new contract, and the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas five GOP members of Congress.

2022Talks - May 13, 2022
Play

President Biden marks a million Americans COVID-19 deaths, five Republican lawmakers are subpoenaed to testify before Jan. 6 committee, and a House subcommittee hears testimony on Native American boarding schools.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Farmworkers Rights a Ballot Issue as OR Primary Approaches

Play

Friday, May 13, 2022   

Ballots are due for Oregon's primary election on Tuesday, and one key issue for voters is the rights of workers who grow the state's food. Farmworkers were considered essential during the pandemic, but still are fighting for better conditions.

Aldo Solano, strategic partnerships manager for Oregon Food Bank, said farmworkers already were more likely to experience hunger, and the pandemic made it worse.

"Farmworkers are some of the lowest-paid workers in Oregon, earning less than $20,000 a year on average," Solano observed. "We understand at Oregon Food Bank that, in order to be able to really eliminate hunger at its root causes, we need to be fighting and working to improve the different systems that perpetuate poverty and that create conditions for folks to be food insecure."

Solano pointed out Oregon's food system is anchored by nearly 175,000 migrant and seasonal farmworkers.

Although pay is low for Oregon farmworkers, they achieved a victory in this year's legislative session. Lawmakers passed a bill securing overtime pay for those who work more than 40 hours a week.

Solano noted it was a major focus for Oregon Food Bank during the session.

"When we asked the question of how do we eliminate hunger, the root causes of hunger, this was one of the priority pieces of legislation that some of our partners were working on that we were able to get behind and support in different ways," Solano recalled.

He added organizations like the farmworkers' rights group Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN) were instrumental in getting the bill passed.

Oregon Food Bank, a nonpartisan nonprofit, surveyed candidates for governor about food
insecurity. The responses are posted on its website and include a question about conditions for farmworkers.

Solano emphasized it will say a lot about the candidates.

"It's important to take a hard look at how elected officials or the folks who are running for office are speaking about, I think, a community that's so vital to the state and our communities who are at the beginning of our food chain," Solano contended.

The deadline to vote is Tuesday. Drop sites for ballots will be open until 8 p.m.

Disclosure: Oregon Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
As of early May, the nationwide out-of-stock percentage for baby formula is 43%. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Dos and Don'ts for SD Parents in Baby-Formula Shortage

South Dakota is among the states hardest hit by the lack of baby formula in stores. There is debate about the underlying factors, but one health …

Social Issues

Post-Pandemic, KY Returns to World-High Incarceration Rate

After a drop due to the COVID pandemic, new research found Kentucky is once again crowding more people into jails and prisons. The Bluegrass State …

Social Issues

MN Government Workers Demand Action on Contracts

Minnesota's legislative session is scheduled to end in less than two weeks, and government workers are still seeking final approval of their latest …

The Pennsylvania Council for Children, Youth and Family Services says a $94.7 million one-time funding increase would break down to about $5,000 for each filled and vacant position in the state. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Child and Family Providers Request $94M to Address Staff Shortage

Advocates for juvenile-justice and child-welfare providers in Pennsylvania want the General Assembly to approve one-time funding to boost staff recrui…

Social Issues

Ahead of PA Primary, Officials Share Election Day Tips

Pennsylvania's primary is four days away, and state election officials want to remind people of the different ways they can vote. More than 8.7 …

In the last five years, more than 36,000 households have benefited from New York's low-income cooling program. (Viacheslav Lakobchuk/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NY Advocates: Bill Would Level Playing Field for Utility Customers

Groups advocating for older New Yorkers say a bill passed by the New York State Senate would help level the playing field for utility customers…

Environment

EV Business Leaders Highlight MI Infrastructure, Innovation Progress

Electric vehicle (EV) industry leaders in Michigan are touting the state's progress toward electrifying the transportation sector and improving infras…

Health and Wellness

WI Nurses Rally for Fairer Wages, Safe Staffing Ratios

Nurses from across Wisconsin converged on the state Capitol building Thursday, as part of a rally demanding fairer wages and safer staffing ratios as …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021