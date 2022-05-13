Friday, May 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2022
Play

Experts sound the alarm on rising authoritarianism in U.S. and globally, Minn. government workers seek final approval of their new contract, and the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas five GOP members of Congress.

2022Talks - May 13, 2022
Play

President Biden marks a million Americans COVID-19 deaths, five Republican lawmakers are subpoenaed to testify before Jan. 6 committee, and a House subcommittee hears testimony on Native American boarding schools.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
NY Advocates: Bill Would Level Playing Field for Utility Customers

Play

Friday, May 13, 2022   

Groups advocating for older New Yorkers say a bill passed by the New York State Senate would help level the playing field for utility customers.

Currently, when utilities go to the New York Public Service Commission to request a rate hike, they can apply to be reimbursed for items like expert witness fees and other costs associated with the proceedings.

Bill Ferris, state legislative representative for AARP New York, said the legislation would give the same option to groups of ratepayers or nonprofits challenging rate increases.

"Ratepayers were paying the business expenses of utilities to raise their own rates," Ferris pointed out. "Now, we're leveling the playing field, making sure that ratepayers can get reimbursed for their rates at the table at the Public Service Commission, to protect themselves."

Ferris noted especially during the pandemic, more New Yorkers over 50 have reported struggling to pay their utility bills. According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, nearly 20% of New Yorkers said they've been unable to pay an energy bill in full in the last 12 months. The legislation is now in the State Assembly.

Ferris added as the summer months approach, people are concerned about paying to cool their homes, and being able to heat them in winter is just as important.

"It's very important to keep the lights on, so to speak," Ferris emphasized. "This legislation is designed to help people have more of a voice in Albany when utilities come in and try to raise the rates. We want to have as much consumer/ratepayer representation at the negotiation table."

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced $15 million will be made available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income households without air conditioning cool their homes this summer.

While it previously was available only for those with medical conditions exacerbated by extreme heat, eligibility has been expanded to all income-eligible New Yorkers. Applications are open until either the end of August or when funds run out.

Disclosure: AARP New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


