Wednesday, May 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2022
In Buffalo after the mass shooting, President Biden calls white supremacy "a poison," Wisconsin communities plan how to spend federal infrastructure dollars, and Texas uses federal funds for broadband expansion.

2022Talks - May 18, 2022
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, makes the case for additional aid for Ukraine, party leaders point fingers at each other after the Buffalo shooting, and UFOs discussed are in Congress for the first time since 1969.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Environment  |  Environment    News
After Huntington Damage, WV Flood-Planning Event Takes Center Stage

Tuesday, May 17, 2022   

Less than two weeks after the mayor of Huntington issued an emergency declaration over the second large-scale flooding episode to hit the city in the last nine months, elected leaders from across West Virginia, state officials who work on flooding, and the state's chief resilience officer were already scheduled to meet.

A flood-planning symposium takes place Wednesday and Thursday this week in Charleston, sponsored by the State Resiliency Office, national organization SBP, and The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Matthew Sanders, senior manager of flood-prepared communities for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said West Virginia's recent flooding, which reportedly damaged more than 100 homes, makes the event even more important.

"The point of this plan is to really begin to think out further into the future and begin to anticipate what types of flooding events are going to be more likely in the future," Sanders explained. "So that the state can take mitigated action to reduce that risk. That's really the only way to get outside of this toxic cycle of 'disaster, response, recovery.' "

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice toured Huntington's flood damage last week, noting the state needed to work together to make repairs and prevent such damage from happening again.

The visit and comments came two days after Justice declared a State of Emergency for Huntington and other areas affected by flooding, which authorized the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to use all state resources necessary to support local counties in their response.

This week's two-day symposium will focus on updating the Mountain State's 18-year-old flood-protection plan.

Sanders emphasized now is the time for the 80 officials and experts scheduled to attend to work together to prevent more West Virginia families from experiencing catastrophic flood damage.

"The next step, I think, beyond this symposium is to figure out how the state can take what they're working on and really engage with the public with it in a thoughtful way," Sanders urged. "So that West Virginians across the state A) have an understanding of current and future flood risk and B) have a degree of buy-in involvement."

The Red Cross has reportedly distributed more than 900 meals to impacted Huntington residents, and will remain in the area for at least the remainder of the month to assist those in need.

Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Keeping siblings together in foster care is a national best practice. (mytrykau/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Foster Care Agency: Youths, Families Need Wraparound Services

Michigan is taking steps to improve the child welfare system for National Foster Care Month. In Michigan, nearly a quarter of young people who are …

Environment

Wyoming Food Bank to Distribute Water to Rawlins Residents

Water is a precious commodity in Wyoming and across the Mountain West, and the Wyoming Food Bank is headed to replenish supplies for Rawlins …

Social Issues

In Buffalo After Mass Shooting, Biden Calls White Supremacy 'A Poison'

President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to grieve with residents of the city, after 10 people were killed over the weekend in an anti-Black …

A new policy initiative to help Montana students graduate will provide support through 2024. (Jos/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Initiative to Help MT's Underserved Students Complete College

Montana's effort to increase college graduation numbers is getting a boost from a new grant. The nonprofit Complete College America has chosen the …

Environment

WI Communities Prepare to Receive Federal Infrastructure Funding

Six months ago this week, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law, and Wisconsin's towns and cities are planning how best to …

In 2019, five Texas cities were ranked among the 20 worst connected in the United States, according to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. (pasja1000/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Texas Broadband Expansion Plan to Debut Mid-June

An official plan to expand broadband in Texas is due out June 15, after state officials traveled near and far to collect public comments on internet …

Health and Wellness

AR Social Worker Creates Resource for Finding Baby Formula Amid Shortage

The baby-formula shortage has hit families in Arkansas hard, and one Little Rock resident aims to alleviate the stress on parents by creating an …

Social Issues

Clean Elections Groups Slam Supreme Court Ruling on Campaign Finance

Good-government groups are criticizing the Supreme Court's decision Monday eliminating rules on how much a candidate can spend to pay back loans he or…

 

