Moving Away from the Toxic Work Culture

North Dakota has seen recent examples of staffing shake-ups among certain employers where a toxic environment was cited. It coincides with rhetoric about the need for companies and agencies to offer a more compassionate work setting.
Earlier this year, Fargo Police leaders publicly responded to reports of low morale among officers. Similar issues prompted an internal investigation within Cass County Human Services.
Dr. Hope Umansky, a psychological consultant for Innovations Advocacy Group, said those in management need to pay closer attention to how the workforce has responded to the pandemic.
"I don't think people, with the shift in the last two years, are going to put up with just neglecting their families, their homes, their kids anymore," Umansky contended. "A good thing has been a reset toward, 'We don't need to be so busy all the time.' You know, like it's not healthy for anybody."
She emphasized the mindset includes no longer feeling a sense of loyalty to a job if the person doesn't think they are valued by management.
A recent report from MIT Sloan Management looked at turnover data during the "Great Resignation." Researchers found a toxic culture was the leading predictor of attrition.
Umansky pointed out employers who do not look inward and improve leadership will face more instability, which could threaten the company's future.
"If your [organizational] structure, your staff, your people aren't healthy psychologically and happy and thriving, the business isn't going to grow," Umansky stressed.
She added while it's not an issue of ageism, younger generations have different expectations of a work-life balance. She suggests because it has been harder for them to obtain financial security, they have a different set of priorities as it relates to work.
About half of Latinos either lost a job or had their wages cut during the pandemic,according to a recent survey from Pew. Now, AARP is offering a free new program - called "Let's Talk Dinero" - designed to help Latinos get back on their feet.
Today, the program will host a webinar on the cost of caregiving. Adriana Mendoz - associate director for advocacy and community engagement for AARP California - said many Latinos are just getting by, so retirement planning can take a back seat to other priorities.
"Underrepresented communities like Latinos and Blacks and some Asian groups," said Mendoz, "they're just not at par with their white counterparts in terms of retirement savings, pension plans, 401(k)s, and this sort."
Let's Talk Dinero offers monthly online events on retirement, caregiving, entrepreneurship and managing finances. People can get more information on 'aarp.org/letstalkdinero'.
Mendoza said the website has multiple easy-to use tools that help with student loan repayment, connect you with an advisor, calculate what you can expect to get from Social Security, or find how much to invest in a 401(k).
"We have a tool that's called 'The Money Map' that basically helps you develop a budget plan for unexpected expenses, manage debt and build savings plans," said Mendoz.
Statistics from MRI-Simmons show that the Latino community is largely underserved by the banking sector.
Seventy-one percent of Latinos age 35 or older use a banking service, 34% have a non-interest checking account, 22% use overdraft protection, 18% have interest-bearing checking accounts, and 8% use Certificates of Deposit.
Minnesota's legislative session is scheduled to end in less than two weeks, and government workers are still seeking final approval of their latest contract.
The labor agreements, which affect tens of thousands of state workers, include a 2.5% pay raise retroactive to July 1 of last year.
Megan Dayton, statewide president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, said with the House already approving the agreements, it is time for the Senate to do its part. At a Thursday news conference, Dayton argued failure to do so would amount to a pay cut for those who have helped keep the state running during the pandemic.
"We've heard how they served our state's veterans and provided health care to hundreds of thousands of other Minnesotans," Dayton outlined. "We've heard how they continue to provide educational services to students throughout the state."
Dayton added funds have already been allocated for the extra pay. House approval of the contracts included bipartisan support, but they have yet to get a hearing in the Senate. Union leaders acknowledged there are positive signs from the upper chamber, and Senate GOP leaders have hinted a vote is possible.
Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said state government has a good reputation for how it is run, but she contended elected officials are moving too slowly to recognize the sentiment.
"This contract is a year overdue; it should have been settled a year ago," Turner asserted. "Minnesota as an employer, right now, is a little bit lacking, and they need to make it right."
Most of the revised deals would run through the current two-year state budget adopted last year. State budget officials have noted the contracts were bargained in good faith, and the extra compensation is below some private-sector increases. The deadline for the current session is May 23.
Minnesota officials announced this week that frontline workers can likely start applying for hero checks sometime in June. As those plans take shape, advocates for nursing home staff hope lawmakers come through with additional support.
The bonus checks were recently approved during the legislative session, with eligible workers in line to receive $750 each.
Long term care workers are in the eligibility pool for their commitment during the crisis. Tim Sorenson is a certified nursing assistant at The Estates at Roseville.
He said the recognition means a lot to him, but that doesn't mean the sacrifices are over.
"It's an underpaid job," said Sorenson. "Everybody that does this isn't looking to get rich, but it really should be a fair, livable wage."
Sorenson, who's been infected with COVID-19 twice, said many workers left the industry and there isn't a new wave of applicants to replace them.
Lawmakers are negotiating supplemental spending bills under a historic surplus. A bipartisan Senate plan includes rate increases for providers to offer better pay.
But it's unclear what exactly will be included in a final bill.
Mary Jo George - advocacy director for AARP Minnesota - said finding compromises on paid-leave policy should also be a priority, noting benefits are needed to address the staffing crisis.
She said without action, the system faces collapse.
"There's real risk to more closures of nursing facilities," said George. "There's risk that vulnerable people will have to be hospitalized."
In a report issued last fall, industry officials said there were more than 20,000 vacant direct care positions around Minnesota.
Meanwhile, those eligible for the bonus checks are urged to keep monitoring details on a state website - frontlinepay.mn.gov - for updates.
