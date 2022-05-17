Water Wars: Court Case to Decide Fate of Long Valley in Rural Mono County

Conservation groups are speaking out in support of water rights in rural Mono County, saying thirsty Los Angeles is endangering wildlife, ranching and tourism.



All parties are awaiting the judge's decision after a recent hearing, where the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) argued it has the right to cut off water ranchers use to irrigate Long Valley and Little Round Valley for cattle grazing near the Crowley Lake Reservoir.



Wendy Schneider, executive director of the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, said the DWP bought up water rights 100 years ago, but the Eastern Sierra is getting the short end of the stick.



"We want people to have water to drink and to cook with and to bathe in," Schneider acknowledged. "But when our ecosystem is being devastated, so that we can do landscaping for nonnative thirsty plants down south, that does not make sense."



The drought, exacerbated by climate change, has forced big changes. Last week, the DWP ordered cuts on outdoor watering from three days a week to two.



The Sierra Club and Mono County filed the lawsuit in 2018 when the cutbacks were first announced. They argued the green meadow in Long Valley supports the sage grouse and fish populations, which boosts tourism as well.



Schneider wants to see the DWP expand a program in Burbank to capture stormwater, instead of letting it flow into the ocean.



"I think we can get to a place where the Eastern Sierra is still supplying some water to supplement," Schneider pointed out. "But there will be much less reliance on it. We need more of our water up here, not less of it, and we need Los Angeles to help us."



Advocates would also like to see a large expansion of programs to recycle water in the Southland.



Water is a precious commodity in Wyoming and across the Mountain West, and the Wyoming Food Bank is headed to replenish supplies for Rawlins residents who recently experienced a significant drop in water reserves and boil orders for drinking water.



Richard Plumlee, director of operations for the food bank, said a crew is set to deliver seven pallets of one-liter bottles today to all Carbon County residents experiencing food insecurity.



"Individuals having to decide between paying for food or other necessities such as rent," Plumlee pointed out. "For some of our elderly folks, also making that hard decision between paying for food or some lifesaving medications that they may need."



Today's distribution, set for 11 a.m. at 400 Lincoln Avenue in Sinclair, will not include food items. But Plumlee noted food bank trucks will be back on June 10 for the Mobile Pantry held every "even" month at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Rawlins.



Lower-than-average snowpack and ongoing drought conditions, combined with what city officials called a perfect storm of maintenance issues, caused a water crisis in Rawlins in March.



Mira Miller, community relations coordinator for the city, said nearly $3 million have already been invested to fix broken mains and other infrastructure that depleted storage tanks, which triggered the boil order.



"And since then we've had a lot of the community want to start storing their own water," Miller observed. "And it's great that the Food Bank of Wyoming has come in to help those who are food insecure or (don't) have the extra money to put water just in storage."



Miller added water service in Rawlins can now meet normal household needs, but residents are being asked to water their lawns just once a week.



The Wyoming Food Bank distributed more than 13 million pounds of food in 2021, a 12% increase over the previous year, largely due to the pandemic's economic fallout. Plumlee stressed the most efficient way for folks to help is by making a financial contribution.



"We can make that dollar stretch a lot further than if someone were to go to a retail grocery store to buy food," Plumlee stated. "Every dollar that's raised here in Wyoming stays here in Wyoming. So those funds go directly into food and food programs for all 23 counties in the state."



Federal officials ordered limits this week on how much water is released by Glen Canyon Dam, in order to maintain sufficient levels to generate hydropower, but conservationists warn time is running out to develop long-term solutions to the West's dwindling water supplies.



The Bureau of Reclamation is cutting its release from Lake Powell into the Colorado River by a half-million acre feet over the next year. The move is aimed at keeping the water level above 3,400 feet, the minimum needed to drive Glen Canyon Dam's hydropower turbines.



Taylor Hawes, Colorado River program director for The Nature Conservancy, said while the move buys some time, stakeholders need to develop long-term solutions to dwindling water flows.



"These announcements are just continuing to show how dire the situation is," Hawes contended. "The longer we wait, the less options we have. There really is a sense of urgency to not waste the nine to ten months that we've just bought ourselves and to continue finding solutions and implementing them quickly."



Hawes pointed out decades of high temperatures, low runoff and depleted reservoirs has had a profound effect on the water and power customers in the West, who rely on resources from the Colorado River Basin.



Hydropower generated by Glen Canyon Dam serves customers in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming and Nebraska, as well as the Navajo Nation. Hawes noted cutting the flow from Lake Powell means less water in Lake Mead, the primary water supply for millions of customers in Arizona, California, Nevada and parts of Mexico.



"It will mean less water going down to Lake Mead, which will be impacting Lake Mead and the Lower Basin states to some degree," Hawes acknowledged. "The goal of these operational rules, though, is that it will be what they call operationally neutral. Ultimately, there's less water in the system."



Hawes added as long as the annual snowpack in the Rocky Mountains remains below historic levels, water supplies will continue to drop.



"Everyone has to tighten their belts, but at the same time, we have to look out into the future and make sure the system is sustainable," Hawes urged. "We have to find that long-term solution that allow all water users and everyone who depends on the river system to adapt to less water."



