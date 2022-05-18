In Buffalo After Mass Shooting, Biden Calls White Supremacy 'A Poison'

President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to grieve with residents of the city, after 10 people were killed over the weekend in an anti-Black racist attack.



During a speech at Buffalo's Delavan Grider Community Center, Biden recalled the names of the 10 victims and who they were to their community. Biden said evil came to Buffalo through a hateful individual, just as it has recently in cities such as Charleston, Pittsburgh and El Paso.



He added Americans cannot remain silent about the dangers of white supremacy and racism, and how people have been radicalized through politics and social media.



"White supremacy is a poison, running through our body politic," Biden asserted. "And it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America."



The gunman, an 18-year-old white man, is believed to have been motivated by white-supremacist ideology. He's alleged to have posted online about the "Great Replacement theory," a conspiracy theory alleging nonwhite people are immigrating to the United States and other Western countries specifically to diminish the influence of white people.



Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is from Buffalo, said hearts are broken in the city after the loss and attack, but emphasized she hopes the tragedy can be a national call to action to eradicate white supremacy.



"He targeted this community, intentionally coming to this ZIP code because he could do maximum damage and death to people," Hochul stated. "Not just any New Yorkers, but he was targeting and wanted to execute Black New Yorkers."



The shooter was able to legally purchase a gun in Pennsylvania in December despite previously having undergone a mental-health evaluation. During his remarks, Biden acknowledged there is very little he can do when it comes to executive action on gun reform, and stressed it is up to him to convince Congress to pass legislation.



Oregon's primary election is today, and one of the issues affecting voters is systemic racism.



Black, Indigenous and people of color suffer from higher rates of poverty and food insecurity than white Oregonians.



Shantae Johnson, farmer and program director of Mudbone Grown, a Black-owned farm in Portland hosting programs for community members, said inequities for Black and Indigenous people in Oregon go back to the state's founding, when land was taken from native people.



"We all know that land builds generational wealth," Johnson pointed out. "And so when we talk about where are all the Black farmers and BIPOC farmers that own land in the state, we can really look to the policies and systematic practices of exclusion as ways that kept BIPOC farmers out."



According to Feed'em Freedom Foundation, which Johnson heads, Black, Indigenous and people of color make up 25% of Oregon's population but only 6% of its agricultural producers.



At the height of the pandemic, one in five Oregonians faced food insecurity, but the difficulty was not equitable. Black Oregonians, for instance, are six times more likely to face food insecurity.



Johnson said an agricultural network of Black, Indigenous and people of color were integral in feeding communities during the pandemic through mutual aid, and there should be efforts to support them.



"That starts with upfront investments," Johnson contended. "It also starts with looking at budgets when it comes to agriculture and green spaces in the city and also in our rural spaces and making those upfront investments."



Johnson serves on the board of directors for Oregon Food Bank, which surveyed candidates for governor running in today's primary about food insecurity. Their responses are posted on Oregon Food Bank's website. One of the questions asked about the link between systemic racism and hunger.



Johnson stressed Oregonians have an important decision to make in choosing the next governor.



"Especially when it comes to hunger-related issues and addressing the root causes like systematic racism for years to come," Johnson outlined. "So whether you live in, like, a rural community, urban or suburban place in Oregon, it's fair to say that hunger is on the ballot this spring and fall."



Drop sites for ballots will be open until 8 p.m. today.



