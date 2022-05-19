Report: Michigan Lags Behind Other States in Reading, Math Indicators

A new report found Michigan kids have remained stagnant across several key indicators of student success, such as fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade math performance.



One in four Michigan students who go onto postsecondary opportunities require remedial education, and the number is more than 40% for the state's Black students.



Hayley Butler, data and policy analyst for The Education Trust-Midwest, which released the report, said Michigan needs to invest in education, but also make improvements in systems, policies and practices.



"We want to see more services provided to the students who need the support, so that they're able to achieve at high levels," Butler explained. "We know all students are capable of reaching high potential if they have what they need to succeed."



The report pointed out learning loss due to the COVID pandemic has widened opportunity gaps for low-income students and students of color. Michigan ranks 32nd in the nation for fourth-grade reading. And since 2003, students in other states have improved their eighth grade math scores by nearly three times more than eighth graders in Michigan.



Butler added unprecedented federal funding for public schools as part of COVID relief packages is an opportunity to make needed changes, from fair funding and investment to transparency, public reporting and accountability.



"We would love to see more data systems and fiscal transparency to ensure that the extra funds that we're calling to be invested in the system are actually spent in the classroom," Butler urged. "In ways that we know evidence said serve students and actually helps them reach their potential."



She noted it is important for Michigan to look to other states implementing evidence-based policies and funding models to ensure students with the highest needs receive support.



Montana's effort to increase college graduation numbers is getting a boost from a new grant.



The nonprofit Complete College America has chosen the Treasure State and two other states for its Policy, Equity and Practice initiative, made possible through a $1.75 million grant from Ascendium Education Group.



The goal is to help underserved students, such as low-income, Native American and rural students, graduate in a timely manner and without a mountain of student debt.



Crystine Miller, director of student affairs and student engagement for the Montana University System, said the initiative will help students with needs in math and English, which are indicators of academic outcomes.



"How do we provide them the right courses so that they're in college-level, credit-bearing courses, that they're not wasting time and money on prerequisite courses that don't get them any credit and that they have to pay for," Miller questioned. "And how do we help them do that in a way that launches them into their academic path?"



About 90% of low-income, first-generation students do not graduate within six years, according to EAB, formerly known as the Education Advisory Board.



The initiative also will support the Montana 10 program. Miller noted the program offers comprehensive support for underserved students in three areas: financially, academically and by connecting them with advisers or coaches. She added in its pilot cohort of 235 students across three universities, the outcomes were encouraging.



"We have about a 20% increase in retention for those cohorts," Miller reported. "And because of the outcomes we're seeing and because we really believe that this can transform how we do things and how we make sure that all Montanans have access to a college degree, we're expanding Montana 10."



Complete College America's initiative is also supporting higher education efforts in Arkansas and Oklahoma.



