Report: Michigan Lags Behind Other States in Reading, Math Indicators

A new report found Michigan kids have remained stagnant across several key indicators of student success, such as fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade math performance.
One in four Michigan students who go onto postsecondary opportunities require remedial education, and the number is more than 40% for the state's Black students.
Hayley Butler, data and policy analyst for The Education Trust-Midwest, which released the report, said Michigan needs to invest in education, but also make improvements in systems, policies and practices.
"We want to see more services provided to the students who need the support, so that they're able to achieve at high levels," Butler explained. "We know all students are capable of reaching high potential if they have what they need to succeed."
The report pointed out learning loss due to the COVID pandemic has widened opportunity gaps for low-income students and students of color. Michigan ranks 32nd in the nation for fourth-grade reading. And since 2003, students in other states have improved their eighth grade math scores by nearly three times more than eighth graders in Michigan.
Butler added unprecedented federal funding for public schools as part of COVID relief packages is an opportunity to make needed changes, from fair funding and investment to transparency, public reporting and accountability.
"We would love to see more data systems and fiscal transparency to ensure that the extra funds that we're calling to be invested in the system are actually spent in the classroom," Butler urged. "In ways that we know evidence said serve students and actually helps them reach their potential."
She noted it is important for Michigan to look to other states implementing evidence-based policies and funding models to ensure students with the highest needs receive support.
Montana's effort to increase college graduation numbers is getting a boost from a new grant.
The nonprofit Complete College America has chosen the Treasure State and two other states for its Policy, Equity and Practice initiative, made possible through a $1.75 million grant from Ascendium Education Group.
The goal is to help underserved students, such as low-income, Native American and rural students, graduate in a timely manner and without a mountain of student debt.
Crystine Miller, director of student affairs and student engagement for the Montana University System, said the initiative will help students with needs in math and English, which are indicators of academic outcomes.
"How do we provide them the right courses so that they're in college-level, credit-bearing courses, that they're not wasting time and money on prerequisite courses that don't get them any credit and that they have to pay for," Miller questioned. "And how do we help them do that in a way that launches them into their academic path?"
About 90% of low-income, first-generation students do not graduate within six years, according to EAB, formerly known as the Education Advisory Board.
The initiative also will support the Montana 10 program. Miller noted the program offers comprehensive support for underserved students in three areas: financially, academically and by connecting them with advisers or coaches. She added in its pilot cohort of 235 students across three universities, the outcomes were encouraging.
"We have about a 20% increase in retention for those cohorts," Miller reported. "And because of the outcomes we're seeing and because we really believe that this can transform how we do things and how we make sure that all Montanans have access to a college degree, we're expanding Montana 10."
Complete College America's initiative is also supporting higher education efforts in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Many U.S. college degree programs can take years of full-time study, a serious time crunch for working adults. That's why more universities are offering flexible coursework options to improve enrollment - especially in rural areas.
Reporter Nick Fouriezos covers higher education in rural America for the non-profit Open Campus. He said 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs - which causes some to back away from higher education.
"The biggest issue facing a lot of rural education and a lot of rural students," said Fouriezos, "is that they haven't been given the awareness of what is available and what is actually possible for them."
Nationally, 7.5 million of the nearly 20 million college enrollees for fall 2020 were going to school part-time, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, people living in rural areas have increased participation in higher learning over time - but the numbers have not kept pace with urban gains, especially in college and postgraduate education.
Fouriezos said with mounting student debt, tuition and living costs, more students want to see a direct connection between their initial classes and the careers they're pursuing.
"I think it's a mistake to focus too much on how can we convince people, 'This degree is good for you,'" said Fouriezos, "and instead saying, 'Hey, what are your needs and how can we meet them?'"
Because the definition of a "typical" college student is changing rapidly, Fouriezos said some institutions are exploring the idea of adding three-year bachelor's degrees.
"What we're typically finding more and more of is for rural students," said Fouriezos, "higher education really means part-time education."
Institutions exploring three-year degree programs include the University of North Texas and the University of Minnesota in Rochester.
The New Hampshire Senate is holding a floor vote today on a bill they are calling the "parental bill of rights" but which advocates for LGBTQ+ young people say undermines student privacy and would harm students' mental health.
Among other measures, it requires schools to notify a student's parents if they participate in school clubs, extracurricular activities or visit the school counselor.
Chris Erchull, staff attorney for GLAD-GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, said the provisions would be harmful to LGBTQ+ students, and would undermine school efforts to create an affirming and inclusive learning environment.
"LGBTQ youth have the right to go to school and express themselves as who they are including with their exploration with gender, and they should also have the right to associate freely with peers and with teachers that they trust," Erchull contended. "This legislation really does interfere with those rights."
Proponents of the bill argued it would foster parent involvement in education, but Erchull countered the U.S. is facing a mental health crisis, which is disproportionately affecting LGBTQ+ students, and young people need to be able to connect with trusted adults at school.
Linds Jakows, a Dover-based advocate, echoed LGBTQ+ students need safe spaces such as clubs at school or the opportunity to discuss their identity with a counselor without judgment, and the law could deprive students of those protections, especially those whose parents may not accept who they are.
"When I was a student, I gradually started coming out as queer to a few trusted friends and my favorite teacher," Jakows recounted. "If there had been a parental-rights law on the books at that time, my father absolutely would have gone so far as to show up at a school Gay-Straight Alliance meeting to prevent me from going."
The bill has been passed by the House and advanced out of Senate committees ahead of today's floor vote. If senators vote to pass it, groups will be looking to Gov. Chris Sununu for a veto.