FL Officials Open Virtual Public Hearing on New Aquatic Preserve

This afternoon, members of the public will get to have a say on the management plan for the first new aquatic preserve created in Florida in 32 years.



In 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to create the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve, which will protect some 400,000 acres of seagrass spanning more than 700 square miles along Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties.



Keith Kolasa, aquatic services and waterways manager with the Hernando County Department of Public Works, said the goal is to be proactive in protecting many sensitive ecosystems.



"Protect and preserve a resource that's in good shape," said Kolasa, "versus trying to restore it similar to what we've seen in Tampa Bay and to the south, where there have been a lot of red tide and algae blooms."



The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will host two remaining public hearings, a virtual one at 6 p.m. today to present the draft Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve Management Plan to the public for their review and feedback, and an in-person meeting next Tuesday in Crystal River.



Details are on floridadep.gov.



The Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve is the second-largest aquatic preserve in Florida. Justin Grubich, science and policy officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts, said the management plan ensures that the way of life can thrive in the area that is heavily dependent on seagrass.



"Not only the biological inhabitants, all the sea turtles and manatees and fish and scallops that we like to catch and view," said Grubich, "but it also helps those coastal communities that depend on those resources for their livelihood."



Grubich said the management plan is a crucial component because it sets the road map for nearly everything that will happen at the preserve, from education to habitat monitoring.



It also identifies the priorities of maintaining those ecosystems and balancing them with public use.



Grubich said another critical component is gathering data management for research and learning about species beyond the areas currently known.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve Management Plan (draft) Florida DEP 2022



Since its inception, Earth Day has been an occasion to advocate for a cleaner planet - but in 2022, climate change is bringing a higher level of concern over changes to the global environment.



Communities in Arizona and across the country were out in force on April 23, calling for new investments in clean energy, green jobs and environmental justice.



Environmental Defense Fund grassroots campaign coordinator Emma Benninghoff said they hope to transform the energy from Earth Day rallies into a year-round campaign for climate action.



"I think we are in this race to limit the dangerous impacts of climate change," said Benninghoff. "Having hundreds of volunteers and activists out during Earth Week was an opportunity to really show the broad support for climate action."



Benninghoff said while the U.S. House has passed a $550 billion plan to invest in clean energy and transportation, more work is needed to get the measure approved in the Senate.



She said thousands of people joined in Earth Day activities in rallies across the country, including events in Arizona.



"In Phoenix," said Benninghoff, "we heard from elected officials, tribal leaders, community leaders, City Council members during the rally. There were over 400 people estimated in attendance at the Arizona State Capitol."



Benninghoff said Earth Day events in Phoenix and other cities featured elected officials, community leaders, students and social-justice activists speaking on the importance of climate advocacy.



"It's really important for our nation and our world to address this crisis," said Benninghoff. "I'm hearing a lot in the field that folks understand how urgent this issue is and of the impact of this crisis."



Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Earth Month Recap: Advocating, connecting, and showing support nationwide the Environmental Defense Fund 5/3/22



