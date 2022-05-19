Thursday, May 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 19, 2022
Play

U.S. mayors train to fend off increased threats and harassment, the Illinois governor signs a ban on 'Ghost Guns,' and death anxiety could play a role in Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion.

2022Talks - May 19, 2022
Play

The White House asks Congress for more pandemic support, the House passes a domestic terrorism bill, Kansas' Supreme Court upholds a new congressional map, and a House committee hears testimony on abortion access.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

IL Governor Signs Ban on 'Ghost Guns'

Play

Thursday, May 19, 2022   

Illinois has a new law banning the sale and possession of "ghost guns," essentially untraceable firearms that are sold in kit-form online or at gun shows and then assembled at home.

According to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, the kits lack a serial number and can therefore skirt traditional gun-tracing methods used by law enforcement.

At a news conference yesterday, Gov J.B. Pritzker said the new policy will require folks to register their ghost guns in the next six months to make tracing possible - a policy he pointed out already is standard practice for any other firearm.

"A convicted domestic abuser should not be able to evade scrutiny by using a 3D printer to make a gun," said Pritzker. "This law will ban those ghost guns and others, and will help keep families and communities safe."

Illinois' ban comes the month after President Joe Biden announced new regulations on ghost guns.

That measure would only permit kits produced by federally licensed manufacturers, require dealers and gunsmiths to add tracking numbers to ghost guns already in circulation, and require anyone purchasing a gun kit from a licensed seller to pass a background check.

State Sen. Jackie Collins is one of the measure's lead sponsors. The Chicago Democrat said Biden's new policies don't go far enough and Illinois' new law will place the responsibility for registering ghost guns in the hands of individual citizens, not manufacturers and sellers.

"Without this provision," said Collins, "ghost guns will continue to find their way into the hands of those who seek to harm others."

At least ten other states and Washington, D.C, already have enacted bans on ghost guns, and cities and local governments across the country have their own policies on the firearms.

According to the White House, approximately 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by U.S. law enforcement last year, up ten-fold from 2016.




get more stories like this via email
The Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve along with the Big Bend Seagrasses, St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserves and the Pinellas County Aquatic Preserve together protect the largest contiguous seagrass meadow in the Gulf of Mexico and the largest spring-fed seagrass habitat in the world. (Charlie Shoemaker for The Pew Charitable Trusts)

Environment

FL Officials Open Virtual Public Hearing on New Aquatic Preserve

This afternoon, members of the public will get to have a say on the management plan for the first new aquatic preserve created in Florida in 32 years…

Social Issues

Congress Considers Providing More Local Support to Fight Poverty

May is Community Action Month, and local agencies helping low-income families hope Congress signs off on a plan to bolster and modernize their …

Environment

FlipBlitz Program Converts Grassy Utah Landscapes to Curb Water Use

After two decades of drought and with no relief in sight, many Utahns are looking for ways to conserve water, and for many residents, part of the …

As many as 80% of the homes lost to wildland fires could have been saved if their owners had followed a few simple fire-safe practices. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Colorado Officials: Now is the Time to Prepare for a Wildfire

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and state officials are encouraging Coloradans to get up to speed on prevention and emergency-exit strategies if …

Social Issues

ND Teacher: Student-Loan Forgiveness Recognizes Public Servants

The White House is fielding pitches from top Democratic lawmakers about their desire to dramatically expand student loan forgiveness. While a …

Beyond school counselors, parents and private providers, mental-health advocates urge faith-based and other community groups to provide safe spaces for kids dealing with stress and anxiety. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

IA Mental Health Voices: The Kids Aren't All Right

As the school year winds down, education leaders are shedding light on increased mental-health demands among students, including thoughts of suicide…

Social Issues

Report: 213,000+ Ohio Workers Cheated of Earnings Each Year

A new report found dishonest employers steal from some 213,000 people in Ohio each year by paying them less than the minimum wage; and it is just one …

Social Issues

IN Poised to Pass Transgender-Student Sports Ban

Earlier this spring, Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed a GOP-authored bill banning transgender girls from school sports. Now, Holcomb's own party is poised to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021